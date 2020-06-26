Watch: New Clip From Netflix’s The Old Guard Delivers Mid-Air Action

In anticipation of their new action movie, The Old Guard, hitting Netflix in July, the streaming company has released a short clip showcasing what fans can expect from the new Charlize Theron film. From the looks of the clip, I’d say Theron hasn’t lost a step.

The scene in question shows Andy (Charlize Theron) testing a possible recruit named Nile Freeman. Shooting a fight scene is hard enough, but try doing it from the confines of a fake airplane cabin. Despite the challenges, the choreography and camera work are excellent.

With an emphasis on action, The Old Guard appears to be following in Extraction’s footsteps with marketing that highlights the set pieces. As you can see, Theron is no stranger to action having been the protagonist in both Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde.

She clearly loves doing the fight scenes too because you can see that it’s her performing. With so little room to move around, the actors and filmmakers can’t take a seat while their stunt doubles make them look good. Theron is doing most if not all of the fighting and she sells it. Even after taking a few licks at the hands of Freeman, Theron never feels afraid of losing control.

The Old Guard follows a group of mercenaries who go where they are needed. The catch is, they’re immortal. Despite the fantasy aspect to the story, Theron could relate to the source material.

Despite constantly getting injured in these movies, Theron keeps coming back. On Atomic Blonde, she clenched her teeth so hard she had to have major dental work to repair some of them. On her newest film, the actor tore a tendon in her left thumb. Now that’s one committed actor.

The Old Guard debuts on Netflix on July 17th.