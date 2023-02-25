‘Cocaine Bear’ writer celebrates the movie’s strategic Rotten Tomatoes score

Cocaine Bear has brought home the honey, with critics and audiences proclaiming it to be the best film about a bear that does cocaine ever. Although the film was sitting on a perfect 100 percent score at first, it’s now dropped to a number arguably even better, and writer Jimmy Warden is very happy about it.

The movie starring Alden Ehrenreich and the late Ray Liotta tells the somewhat true story of a bear that finds a stash of cocaine and proceeds to scoff it down and go on a killing spree. According to reviews, it’s bear-y good although Warden has been campaigning for it to hit a very specific number.

I’d like to thank everyone for making this happen. Especially all the critics who loved the movie but kindly agreed to give it a negative review so we could hit our number. #69forCocaineBear pic.twitter.com/z4lwEx4jwa — jimmy warden (@jimmywarden_) February 24, 2023

It seems like a somewhat fitting score. It would have been great if it had stayed at that score for future generations to see, but sadly it’s gone up now, currently sitting on 71percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Of course, there are more than a few critics happy to do so with those who didn’t Cocaine Bear complaining that it only really has the one joke to run with. Guess it gets a little un-bear-able at times.

As Thanos once said, the greatest sacrifices require the strongest wills, and Warden has proven that he has the strongest by managing to get the score down to the funny sex number. Whether what he says about asking reviewers to lower the tally is true or not, we think it’s funnier to believe it is.

Whilst others just took a moment to appreciate the perfect score.

Audiences have been more than excited to get the chance to see it just for the sake of it being such a meme at this point. Whilst it’s no Citizen Kane, it’s better than Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey so if you’re bored this weekend check it out and while you’re at it, maybe give it a low score to try and get it back to 69 percent. If you want to know what we thought of the film, you can check out our review here.