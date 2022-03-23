‘CODA’ is becoming a stage musical

The film CODA was a critical hit when it came out in 2021, is an Oscar contender in multiple categories like Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, and will later be coming to the theatrical stage as a musical.

Today Deadline Hollywood reported that the piece about the child of deaf adults will be developed into a Broadway-caliber show by the movie’s producers, and the Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre. Production details, like a timeline, cast, and creative team, have not been revealed yet, as the search is still on. The Los Angeles-based theater company’s artistic director, DJ Kurs, said he is excited to make a signed and sung version of the movie, and hopes to connect people.

“In the movie there is a scene where the deaf members of the Rossi family, confronted with an inaccessible school performance, take in Ruby’s song through the joy of others in the audience. This is an opportunity to bring the story full circle by bringing it back to members of the deaf community and by making the music accessible through our signed and sung live adaptation.”

Vendôme Pictures, which controls the piece and the 2014 French version it is adapted from, saw company representative Philippe Rousselet express similar sentiment in the report. He said the company was humbled and honored by CODA‘s success, feel it is a timeless story, and that it is important to continue with what strikes a chord with people.

“This is a timeless story that we’ve always believed in and knew would resonate with audiences far and wide. For this reason, we are looking forward to continuing our incredible journey and bringing this universal story to life from screen to stage.”

We’ll find out whether the coming play can tout more film accolades when the Oscars air this Sunday.