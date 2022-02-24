With just over one week until The Batman premieres in theaters, more and more tidbits of information are being released about the cast and crew’s preparation for the long-awaited film — including Colin Farrell showcasing his Penguin prosthetics in a local Starbucks in California.

While speaking with Collider, the Irish actor revealed that he and makeup designer Mike Marino decided to test his nefarious appearance by visiting a local Starbucks while shooting in Burbank, where he apparently got lingering stares from a few onlookers.

The first day we tried the whole thing out, we took it for a drive, a spin metaphorically speaking. We did it in Burbank. It took about six or eight hours. It was a team of ten or fifteen people. And it was really fun. I went into Starbucks and ordered myself a very un-Oswald drink, an oat milk latte with two stevia sweeteners. I got a couple of stares but only because it’s such an imposing look. Mike (Marino) did so much of the work for me on this, so much of the heavy lifting.

Farrell portrays Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ upcoming adaptation, and if the trailer is any indication, then the actor is completely unrecognizable as the villainous figure — which would completely make sense as to why people in Starbucks never realized that they were in the same vicinity as him.

Farrell and Reeves have both insisted that this version of Penguin, much like Pattinson’s Caped Crusader, will be different compared to those in years past. In fact, they even asked that Farrell’s Penguin not smoke in the upcoming DC film, which is a clear indication that fans are in for a new perspective when the film arrives in theaters on March 4.