When discussing the recording and filming process behind Sonic The Hedgehog 2 in a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Tails voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey was asked about a potential Tails spin-off, following the announcement of Sonic 3 and the untitled Knuckles spin-off series.

After the confirmation of an incoming Sonic Cinematic Universe and the aforementioned spin-off, it seems only logical that Tails, Sonic’s right-hand fox, would receive a spin-off story to explain his origins, which are never truly addressed in the video game series. Tails is a gadgeteer and inventor, but those personality traits are pre-programmed as hobbies/talents of the Sonic characters. When asked what she would like to see from a Tails spin-off, O’Shaughnessey kept it simple by requesting a good, old-fashioned origin story from Tail’s point of view, delving into his mundane life prior to meeting Sonic and the gang.

I’d like to see more of his world. How did he get started creating these things? How did he become an inventor? What was it that like? Was it because he was different? And he needed something to do? Did it always come to him? Did he have a crazy uncle? I would love to know that backstory of how he got started in his gadgetry.

O’Shaughnessey continues to explain that she needed to conjure Tails’ backstory for herself in preparation for the upcoming sequel, as Sonic and Tails have yet to have their genesis within the video game lore. When asked if she was given preparation materials to aid Tails’ migration from digital pixels to a fully-rendered model. The answer? No. She improvised the prior events, focusing instead on Tails’ journey from another dimension to find Sonic.

No, I was given the script and then I had a great conversation with Jeff Fowler ahead of time. But as far as backstory, I just kind of had to conjure that for myself. They didn’t really provide that – other than he’s coming from another planet to warn Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives in theaters everywhere in just over a week’s time, on April 8.