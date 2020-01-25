Anaconda Franchise Getting A Meg-Style Reboot

You read that right! After years of lying dormant, the serpent-fueled horror series is coming back to the big screen. As reported by Bloody Disgusting, Columbia Pictures is looking to revive the Anaconda franchise, which, if we’re being completely honest, hasn’t exactly stood the test of time. The ’90s were filled with plenty of forgettable horror movies, and the original 1997 film is certainly no exception.

Unfortunately, details are rather scarce at the moment, but it looks like Columbia Pictures is bringing Evan Daugherty on board to pen the script. While he’s new to the horror scene, Daugherty has made a name for himself already, having been credited as a screenwriter on Snow White and the Huntsman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Divergent, just to name a few. In addition, Bloody Disgusting reports that the film is being developed as a “reimagining” of the original, as Columbia is looking to develop it with a larger budget in mind, not unlike 2018’s The Meg.

While the original was a moderate success (grossing $136.8 million against a $45 million budget), it’s perhaps best remembered as a springboard for Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Danny Trejo and Owen Wilson, all of whom went on to star in (arguably) bigger and better movies. From there, the franchise began going downhill, with 2004’s Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid only grossing a mere $71 million. The next three entries would all go on to become made-for-TV movies and needless to say, they’re as bad as you’d expect.

That being said, we’re curious. With proper studio backing and budget to match, do you think Anaconda can climb back up the food chain, or is it poised to flounder and drop dead? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.