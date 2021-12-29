Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home may have been the top-grossing movie based on a comic book in 2021 in terms of sheer box office receipts and by a country mile. But many DC fans are now reveling that when it comes to the fan base of comic book enthusiasts specifically, they’ve voted James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad as the best comic-based movie of the year.

Reddit user u/prottoymax brought up this minor bragging point of the DC fanbase on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit in a cross-post of the r/comicbooks subreddit, where the vote from online comic book fans took place.

According to the online comic book fan votes in the r/comicbook subreddit, The Suicide Squad towered over the competition in the category of “Best Comic-Based Movie,” with 70.2% of the vote. In addition, the DC show Doom Patrol, which streams on HBO Max, also garnered the moniker of “Best Comic-Based TV Series,” with 64.4% of the vote. Check out the results of the voting for yourself right here.

When it comes to box office numbers, Marvel absolutely demolished the competition, with half of the top 10 domestic gross films being Marvel movies, according to Box Office Mojo. At the tippy-top of that list is Spider-Man: No Way Home, with a domestic box office gross of nearly half a billion dollars, about double than the number two film, Shang-Chi. In fact, there is no DC movie represented in the top 10 at all. The Suicide Squad raked in more than $55 million domestically and currently sits at the number 22 spot as of press time.