One Of The Best Comic Book Movies Of All Time Is Dominating Disney Plus Today

This Tuesday, November 10th, Disney Plus users have decided that they needed to treat themselves to a rewatch of one of the best comic book movies of all time. 2019’s Avengers: Endgame is trending at number eight on the Top 10 most popular titles list and clearly, folks must have a lot of free time on their hands today if they’ve elected to stick on the 3-hour superhero epic.

Endgame served as the climax of the first decade of the groundbreaking MCU, which is now retroactively referred to as The Infinity Saga, tying up many of the character arcs and plot threads that built up since 2008’s Iron Man. And, in many ways, it couldn’t have been more successful for Marvel/Disney, with the movie going down a storm with critics and fans and dominating the online conversation for months.

Still, some of its storytelling choices caused no end of controversy with viewers. Coming out at a similar time to Game of Thrones‘ final season, this just proved that no matter how popular the franchise, you can’t please everyone when you have to craft a satisfying ending.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Not that Endgame is a true ending, of course, as the MCU will continue. Unexpectedly, though, we’ve only had a single Marvel film release since the Infinity War sequel. And that was last summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

We should’ve had both Black Widow and Eternals as well by this point, but they’ve been shifted back by 12 months due to the pandemic. With BW supposed to have arrived this past week, maybe that’s why Endgame is proving so popular on Disney Plus right now – because Marvel fans are really craving some fresh MCU content. In any case, you’ll be happy to know that the drought will soon be over when WandaVision debuts in either December or January.