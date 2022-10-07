Comic-con audiences loved every part of ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer except for Chris Pratt
You know what’s worst than a bad movie? When a potentially good movie has a main character that’s not loved by fans. That seems to be the case for the recent trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie as everyone was so excited for it… until Mario appeared. Yikes.
In a now-deleted tweet by Twitter user @rustypolished, they claimed that during the Nintendo Direct livestream at New York Comic-Con, everyone cheered when Bowser and Luigi appeared. But unfortunately, Mario received silence from the audience. The user deleted the tweet when they noticed that their post became popular.
In case people have doubts about the now-deleted post, assuming that it may be fake, videos during the trailer premiere were able to back up the claim. These videos made it clear that people at New York Comic Con were excited for all the other characters, except for Mario. Mamma mia, imagine the audience not being excited about the lead star of your movie.
It could be assumed that people wanted to pay close attention to the famous red plumber’s voice. But when the rest of social media began to call Chris Pratt‘s performance as Mario ‘mid’, you know there’s a problem. Either that or people still wish that Mario’s actual voice actor Charles Martinet was used instead.
It seems like fans are still aren’t keen to hear Pratt voice the iconic video game character. Despite that, fans agreed that the other voice actors, such as Jack Black, did an amazing job in their roles. But maybe it gets better once the film comes out on April 7, 2023, as we see more of Mario and his adventures in the Mushroom Kingdom.