Amazon Prime Announces Over 40 New Movies/Shows For August

Even though restrictions are beginning to be lifted in some parts of the world, the ongoing pandemic still continues. As a result, most folks are still spending longer stretches indoors, away from the bustling crowds. And to help keep us all entertained during these trying times largely spent inside, streaming movies and TV shows has been a very welcome solace.

Thankfully, new content is continually being added into the mix, and Amazon Prime‘s upcoming August update looks set to be a real boredom-killer. Indeed, next month will see Prime Video release a variety of new films and TV series to help to turn all those frowns upside down.

So, without further ado, strap yourselves in as we run through all the new additions that’ll be making their way to the streaming platform this August.

Released August 1

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Released August 3

Dora and the Last City of Gold (2019)

Released August 5

Arkansas (2020)

Released August 6

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Released August 7

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1B *Amazon Original Series

Released August 10

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

Released August 14

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

The World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji *Amazon Original Series

Released August 18

The Cup (2012)

Released August 21

Chemical Hearts (2020) *Amazon Original Movie

Clifford: Season 2B *Amazon Original Series

Released August 22

The Legion (2020)

Released August 28

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys *Amazon Original Special

Released August 31

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)

Tom Hardy's Terrifying And Unrecognizable In New Capone Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see, then, there’s a real assortment of genres on offer in Amazon Prime’s August update. From classic romcoms like Mike Newell’s Four Weddings And A Funeral and Nancy Meyers’ The Holiday, to popcorn action flicks like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 and Tony Scott’s Top Gun, to more thought-provoking fare like Christopher Nolan’s Inception and Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz’s The Peanut Butter Falcon, there’s surely a movie to suit everyone’s tastes somewhere on the list.

But what say you? How do you feel about Amazon Prime’s August update? Is there a movie or TV show on the list that really catches your eye? Or will you be giving this month’s update a wide berth? Let us know in the usual place down below!