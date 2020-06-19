Every New Movie/TV Show Coming To Disney Plus This Weekend

Thank Mickey it’s Friday, as that means a heap of new content is coming to Disney Plus.

The Mouse House streaming site’s release model is to drop a batch of titles in one go, as opposed to Netflix’s preferred tactic of drip-feeding their audience over time. This Friday, then, we’re getting a lot of fresh material to binge watch over the weekend, from various original documentaries and TV specials to a couple of major releases making their debuts on the service.

Check out the list below for the full roll call of everything that’s coming to Disney Plus in the U.S. and Canada today:

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Finale Episode 108 – “Connections” (Global)

Disney Family Sundays Episode 133 – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles” (Global)

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 106 – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs” (Global)

Fantastic Four (2015) (US)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (US)

The Jungle Book (US)

Tinker Bell And The Pirate Fairy (US)

One Day At Disney Episode 129 – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host” (Global)

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1) (US/Canada)

Big Sur: Wild California (US)

Egypt’s Treasure Guardians (US/Canada)

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Toy Story of Terror! (Canada)

Toy Story That Time Forgot (Canada)

Goldie & Bear (Canada)

The highlights of the new arrivals include the season finale of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the docuseries that takes us behind the scenes on the smash-hit live-action Star Wars show. In this episode, EPs Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni explore the connections to the wider saga that made it into the series, as well as showcasing fan-based organization the 501st Legion.

Elsewhere, there’s 2010’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, the third entry in the Fox franchise and while I don’t know if you’d call it a highlight, another notable addition is 2015’s Fantastic Four movie, which is obviously another Fox acquisition that Disney will soon reboot.

The best new title on D+ from this batch though has to be 2016’s The Jungle Book, one of the studio’s most popular live-action reboots which also comes from The Mandalorian‘s Jon Favreau. The 1967 animated original is already up on the site so, if you feel like it, you can now have a marathon of both versions back-to-back. You can also throw in 2003’s The Jungle Book 2 if you want, though it’s not very good.

Enjoy your weekend, Disney Plus fans!