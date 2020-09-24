HBO Max Announces Over 150 New Movies/Shows For October
HBO Max is serving up a lot of great new movies this October. Fittingly for the spooky season, the Warner Bros. streaming service is adding a fair few classic horrors to its library next month, but there’s really something for everyone going up – from comedies to romances to sci-fi to superhero films.
Speaking of that last genre, DC lovers will be pleased to note that 2013’s Man of Steel, the movie that kicked off the DCEU, is among the titles arriving on October 1st. Besides that, there’s a bunch of animated DC pics dropping the same day, including Superman/Batman: Public Enemies and All-Star Superman. 2005’s Constantine featuring Keanu Reeves, meanwhile, also debuts on the service from the 1st.
That’s not the only film starring the beloved actor headed to the platform, though, as probably the highlight of October’s haul is the addition of the entire Matrix trilogy at the beginning of the month. Now’s the perfect time to relive Neo, Morpheus and Trinity’s fight against the system, after all, seeing as The Matrix 4 is finally in development. And speaking of great trilogies, the first three Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles flicks are likewise arriving.
As for those classic horrors, when I say “classic” I do mean “classic.” HBO Max is adding a ton of iconic horrors from the 50s and 60s including The Curse of Frankenstein, 1959’s The Mummy and Dracula Has Risen from the Grave. On the comedy side of things, meanwhile, you may want to catch two out of three of the Austin Powers films, sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest and Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan romcom You’ve Got Mail.
Released October TBA
Chelsea Handler: Evolution, HBO Max Original Special Premiere
Gomorrah, Seasons 1 and 2 (Dubbed & Subtitled)
The Monster at the End of This Story, HBO Max Original Premiere
Released October 1
A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere
Akeelah And The Bee, 2006 (HBO)
All-Star Superman, 2011
American Dynasties: The Kennedys, 2018
American Reunion, 2012 (HBO)
Analyze That, 2002
Analyze This, 1999
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Ball of Fire, 1941
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America, 1996 (HBO)
Beef (HBO)
Beginners, 2011 (HBO)
Best in Show, 2000
BLOW, 2001
Bombshell, 1933
Boogie Nights, 1997
Boomerang, 1992
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019
The Butterfly Effect, 2004
Cats & Dogs, 2001
Catwoman, 2004
Cellular, 2004
Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke, 1978
The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, 1994
Clean and Sober, 1988
The Client, 1994
Collateral Beauty, 2016 (HBO)
The Color Purple, 1985
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
Critters 2, 1988
Critters 4, 1992
The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957
Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Death Sentence, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)
Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)
Deliverance, 1972
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969
Dreamcatcher, 2003
Edge of Darkness, 2010
Empire of the Sun, 1987
The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House, 2017
Endings, Beginnings, 2020 (HBO)
Enter The Dragon, 1973
Eraser, 1996
Firewall, 2006
Frantic, 1988
Frequency, 2000 (HBO)
Friday, 1995
The Friday After Next, 2002
Galaxy Quest, 1999
The Golden Compass, 2007
Gothika, 2003
Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)
Hairspray, 1988
Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
Harina (Aka Flour) (HBO)
The Haunting, 1999
The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Horror of Dracula, 1958
The Hunting Ground, 2015
I Am Sam, 2002
Infamous, 2006
The Informer, 1935
The Invisible War, 2012
Jonah Hex, 2010
The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)
The Last Mimzy, 2007
Laws of Attraction, 2004
Lethal Weapon, 1987
Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
Libeled Lady, 1936
Life as We Know It, 2010
Little Baby Bum, 2011
Little Big League, 1994
Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
Malcolm X, 1992
Man of Steel, 2013
Marie: A True Story, 1985
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
The Matrix, 1999
Million Dollar Baby, 2004
Miracle of Morgan’s Creek, 1944
Mister Roberts, 1955
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
The Mummy, 1959
Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935
Next Friday, 2000
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
Nothing Sacred, 1937
Open Water, 2004 (HBO)
Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007 (HBO)
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, 2013
The Pelican Brief, 1993
A Perfect Murder, 1998
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Phantom of the Opera, 2004
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Race for the White House, Season 1
Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale
Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)
Roger & Me, 1989
Sands of Iwo Jima, 1950
Scanners, 1981 (HBO)
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012
Se7en, 1995
Semi-Pro, 2008
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985
Shame, 2011 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Sleight, 2017 (HBO)
Son of Batman, 2014
South Park: The Pandemic Special
Steel, 1997
Superman vs. the Elite, 2012
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, 2009
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
They Were Expendable, 1945
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, 1996
The Thin Man, 1934
The Thing, 2011 (HBO)
A Time to Kill, 1996
Tin Cup, 1996
TMNT, 2007
Training Day, 2001
Tricky Dick, 2019
Turistas, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
U.S. Marshals, 1998
Us, 2019 (HBO)
Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995
A Very Brady Sequel, 1996
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, 2016
What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?, 2018
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Where the Wild Things Are, 2009
The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)
The Wings of Eagles, 1957
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
Released October 2
Lina From Lima (HBO)
Released October 3
The ABC’s of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Released October 6
Siempre Luis, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Released October 7
Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth (HBO)
Released October 8
Charm City Kings, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
The Fungies, Season 1B
The God of High School (Dubbed)
Released October 9
Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It’s Not Rocket Science (HBO)
Room 104, Series Finale (HBO)
Released October 10
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
Released October 12
Ghosts, Season 2
Released October 15
Detention Adventure, Season 2
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, HBO Max Original Premiere
Released October 16
La Odisea De Los Giles (AKA Heroic Losers) (HBO)
The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere (HBO)
Released October 17
David Byrne’s American Utopia, Special Event Premiere (HBO)
Released October 18
Lovecraft Country, Seasons Finale (HBO)
The Vow, Docuseries Finale (HBO)
Released October 20
Smurfs, Season 3
Released October 21
536 Votes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Released October 22
Equal, HBO Max Original Docuseries Premiere
Released October 23
How to With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
Released October 24
Emma., 2020 (HBO)
Released October 25
The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Released October 27
Ghosts, Season 2
It: Chapter Two, 2019 (HBO)
John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020
The Soul of America, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Released October 28
Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (HBO)
Released October 29
Vida Perfecta, Season 1
Released October 30
Mano De Obra (AKA Workforce) (HBO)
Released October 31
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
