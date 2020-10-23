HBO Max Announces Over 200 New Movies/TV Shows For November
As we have just about a week left to go of October, let’s take a look at everything that’s due to arrive on HBO Max in November. It’s a big month for the WarnerMedia streaming service, with countless new movies from their legendary library being added and plenty of fresh originals dropping throughout the following weeks. A few upcoming releases have yet to be dated, but otherwise, here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max next month.
Released November TBA
12 Dates Of Christmas, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show, HBO Max Original Special Premiere
Crazy, Not Insane, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Reunion Special, HBO Max Original Special Premiere
Full Bloom, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
I Hate Suzie, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
The Mystery Of DB Cooper, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Sesame Street, Season 51 2020
Valley Of Tears, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Veneno, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Released November 1
10,000 BC, 2008
13 Going On 30, 2004
2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003 (HBO)
Above The Rim, 1994
All Is Bright, 2013
America, America, 1964
Anchors Aweigh, 1945
Another Cinderella Story, 2008
The Arrangement, 1969
Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002
Autumn In New York, 2000 (HBO)
Baby Doll, 1956
Battleship, 2012 (HBO)
Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)
Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)
Blast From The Past, 1999
Blood Work, 2002
The Bridge Of San Luis Rey, 2005 (HBO)
Broadway Danny Rose, 1984 (HBO)
The Bucket List, 2007
The Children, 2009
A Christmas Carol, 1938
Chronicle, 2012 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
City Island, 2010 (HBO)
City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)
Clash Of The Titans, 2010
Critical Care, 1997
Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)
The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)
The Dark Knight, 2008
David Copperfield, 1935
Dead Man Walking, 1995 (HBO)
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
The Devil’s Advocate, 1997
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, 2003 (HBO)
Dolphin Tale, 2011
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
The Eagle, 2011 (HBO)
East Of Eden, 1955
Eight Legged Freaks, 2002
Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas, 2018
The Enforcer, 1976
A Face In The Crowd, 1957
The Fast And The Furious, 2001 (HBO)
Femme Fatale, 2002
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
A Flintstone Christmas, 1977
A Flintstone Family Christmas, 1993
Free Willy, 1993
Friday The 13th, 2009
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009
The Gauntlet, 1977
Genius, 2016 (HBO)
Get Santa, 2014
Girl In Progress, 2012
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
Guys And Dolls, 1955
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)
Heidi, 2006
High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)
High Society, 1956
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014
The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013
Hollidaysburg, 2014
House On Haunted Hill, 1999
Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
The Iron Giant, 1999
J. Edgar, 2011
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993
Jason X, 2002
King Kong, 1976 (HBO)
The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)
The Lego Batman Movie, 2017
The Lego Movie, 2014
The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014
License To Wed, 2007
Life Stinks, 1991
Linda And The Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)
Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)
Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003
The Losers, 2010
Lowriders, 2017 (HBO)
Made, 2001 (HBO)
The Madness Of King George, 1994 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special, 2017
Magnum Force, 1973
Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003
The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955
The Mask, 1994
Menace II Society, 1993
Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)
Money Talks, 1997
Mr. Nanny, 1993
Music And Lyrics, 2007
Must Love Dogs, 2005
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1, 1993
Needful Things, 1993
The Neverending Story, 1984
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
New York Minute, 2004
Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
Nothing Like The Holidays, 2008
Now And Then, 1995
Ocean’s 11, 1960
Old School, 2003
On The Town, 1949
Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas, Special Premiere
A Perfect World, 1993
Pleasantville, 1998
The Pledge, 2001
Popstar, 2005
Practical Magic, 1998
The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)
The Prophecy 2, 1998 (HBO)
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)
Prophecy 4: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)
Prophecy 5: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)
Radio Days, 1987
Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)
Rick And Morty, Season Four Premiere
The Right Stuff, 1983
Rock Star, 2001
Rosewood, 1997
Rumor Has It, 2005
Salvador, 1986 (HBO)
Scoop, 2006 (HBO)
The Sea Of Grass, 1947
The Secret Garden, 1993
Sesame Street, 1969
Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, Special Premiere
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Premiere
Sinbad Of The Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008
Smurfs Christmas Special, 1982
Some Came Running, 1958
Space Cowboys, 2000
Splendor In The Grass, 1961
Sudden Impact, 1983
Summer Catch, 2001
Swingers, 1996 (HBO)
Swordfish, 2001
A Tale Of Two Cities, 1935
Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines, 2003
Terminator Salvation, 2009
Terms Of Endearment, 1983
Thief, 1981 (HBO)
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Tightrope, 1984
The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
Tis The Season To Be Smurfy, 1987
Titans, Seasons 1 & 2
Torque, 2004
Tower Heist, 2011 (HBO)
The Town That Santa Forgot, 1993
Troll, 1986 (HBO)
Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)
True Crime, 1999
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1983 (HBO)
Una Semana (HBO)
Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
We Bought A Zoo, 2011 (HBO)
When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special, 2018
Wild Wild West, 1999
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!, 2004 (HBO)
Witches Of Eastwick, The, 1987
The Wood, 1999
Wyatt Earp, 1994
Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper, 1982
Yogi’s First Christmas, 1980
Young Justice, Seasons 1-3
Zoo Animals (HBO)
Released November 2
Quadrophenia, 1979
We Are Who We Are, Season Finale (HBO)
A Woman Under The Influence, 1974
Released November 4
Looney Tunes, 1930 – 1969
Released November 6
Pecado Original (Aka Original Sin) (HBO)
Released November 7
The Dead Don’t Die, 2019 (HBO)
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions
Released November 9
Industry HBO Max Original Premiere
Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, Season 5 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Released November 11
Patria, Season Finale (HBO)
Released November 12
My Sesame Street Friends, 2020
Released November 13
De Lo Mio (HBO)
Entre Nos: LA Meets NY (HBO)
Released November 14
Dolittle, 2020 (HBO)
Released November 15
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season Finale (HBO)
Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
Released November 16
His Dark Materials, Season Two Premiere (HBO)
Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)
Released November 20
Porno Para Principiantes (Aka Porno For Newbies) (HBO)
Released November 21
Between the World and Me HBO Original Special Premiere
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season Finale (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Released November 24
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Smurfs, Season 4, 1981
Released November 26
Stylish with Jenna Lyons
Craftopia: Craft the Halls, HBO Max Special Premiere
Craftopia: Merry Craftmas!, HBO Max Special Premiere
The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Superintelligence, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
Released November 27
Chateau Vato (HBO)
How To With John Wilson, Season Finale (HBO)
Released November 28
The Call Of The Wild, 2019 (HBO)
Released November 29
The Undoing, Season Finale (HBO)
As you can see, there are many incredible films joining the site on November 1st, so let’s just point out a few highlights. We’ve got the Hobbit trilogy, all the LEGO Movies excepting 2019’s The Second Part, The Neverending Story films, a couple of Terminators and, the most iconic comic book flick of them all, The Dark Knight. As for TV, the Rick & Morty season 4 premiere drops the same day, as does all of Young Justice.
Moving on to the rest of the month, a humungous collection of Looney Tunes cartoons goes live on the 4th, while HBO is offering up many new titles like the We Are Who We Are season finale on the 2nd, zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die on the 7th, the second season premiere of His Dark Materials on the 16th and Harrison Ford movie The Call of the Wild on the 28th.
But probably the biggest original of the month is Between the World and Me, the much-hyped adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ book of the same name. The special will adapt the non-fiction novel, which explores the author’s experiences being black in the US, by featuring readings by various A-list stars and documentary footage from their home lives. Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Oprah Winfrey and many more are involved.
Tell us, though, which of these titles are you going to be catching on HBO Max in November? Let us know in the comments section below.
