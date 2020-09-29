Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Amazon Prime In October
It’s almost spooky season, and the various streaming services are making sure that subscribers have got plenty of great horror content for all ages available to watch this Halloween. Given the current state of the world, this All Hallow’s Eve will see more folks staying in than ever before, so we’ll need as much choice when it comes to finding a perfect movie or TV show to dive into as possible. Thankfully, Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have got us covered.
Of course, there’s much more beyond just horror content arriving across the streaming world this October, with the first day of the month launching hundreds of new titles on all the various sites. There are also a few key highlights scattered throughout the month. Arguably the biggest is Aaron Sorkin’s much-anticipated all-star drama based on real events, The Trial of the Chicago 7, which is hitting Netflix on October 16th.
Read on for the full list of everything coming to the major streaming sites across October.
October 1
NETFLIX
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM
The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
DISNEY+
Maleficent
HULU
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4
90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8
Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18
Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9
Man with a Van: Complete Season 1
Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1
The Flay List: Complete Season 1
Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
31
A Beautiful Mind
Across The Line
After Life
Anti-Trust
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Blood Ties
Blue City
The Curse Of Downers Grove
Deep Blue Sea
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Drugstore Cowboy
The Executioners
The Express
The Eye
Fallen
Girls Against Boys
Good Hair
Guess Who
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
House Of 1000 Corpses
The Hurt Locker
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Interview With the Vampire
Joe
Judy & Punch
Kicking & Screaming
Killers
Lady in a Cage
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Martyrs
Mud
Nurse 3D
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits
The Portrait of a Lady
The Quiet Ones
Raging Bull
The Sandman
Senorita Justice
Sk8 Dawg
The Skull
Snakes On A Plane
Spaceball
Species
Superbad
Thanks for Sharing
Tooth Fairy
Triumph of the Spirit
Vampire
Wayne’s World 2
When A Stranger Calls
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard
HBO MAX
A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere
Akeelah And The Bee
All-Star Superman
American Dynasties: The Kennedys
American Reunion
Analyze That
Analyze This
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Ball of Fire
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Beef
Beginners,
Best in Show
BLOW
Bombshell
Boogie Nights
Boomerang
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.
The Butterfly Effect
Cats & Dogs
Catwoman
Cellular
Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke
The Chronicles Of Riddick (Director’s Cut)
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold
Clean and Sober
The Client
Collateral Beauty
The Color Purple
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Constantine
Cradle 2 the Grave
Critters 2
Critters 4
The Curse of Frankenstein
Day Of The Dead
Death Sentence
Deerskin
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Deliverance
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Darkness
Empire of the Sun
The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House
Endings, Beginnings
Enter The Dragon
Eraser
Firewall
Frantic
Frequency
Friday
The Friday After Next
Galaxy Quest
The Golden Compass
Gothika
Grudge Match
Hairspray
Hairspray (Musical Remake)
Harina (Aka Flour)
The Haunting
The Hills Have Eyes
The Hills Have Eyes II
Horror of Dracula
The Hunting Ground
I Am Sam
Infamous
The Informer
The Invisible War
Jonah Hex
The Last Kiss
The Last Mimzy
Laws of Attraction
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Libeled Lady
Life as We Know It
Little Baby Bum
Little Big League
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Malcolm X
Man of Steel
Marie: A True Story
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Matrix
Million Dollar Baby
Miracle of Morgan’s Creek
Mister Roberts
Monsters Vs. Aliens
The Mummy
Mutiny on the Bounty
Next Friday
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always
Nothing Sacred
Open Water,
Open Water 2: Adrift
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
The Pelican Brief
A Perfect Murder
The Perfect Storm
The Phantom of the Opera
Presumed Innocent
Race for the White House, Season 1
Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale
Revolutionary Road
Roger & Me
Sands of Iwo Jima
Scanners
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Se7en
Semi-Pro
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird
Shame
Sherlock Holmes
Sleight
Son of Batman
South Park: The Pandemic Special
Steel
Superman vs. the Elite
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
They Were Expendable
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
The Thin Man
The Thing (2011)
A Time to Kill
Tin Cup
TMNT
Training Day
Tricky Dick
Turistas
U.S. Marshals
Us
Vampire in Brooklyn
A Very Brady Sequel
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?
When Harry Met Sally
Where the Wild Things Are
The Whole Ten Yards
The Wings of Eagles
You’ve Got Mail
PRIME VIDEO
30 Days of Night
A Knight’s Tale
Battlefield Earth
Blood Ties
Drugstore Cowboy
Eight Millimeter
Funny Girl
Girl, Interrupted
Guess Who
Joe
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Killers
Kindred Spirits
La Sucursal
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Mud
National Security
Next Level
Noose for a Gunman
Nurse
Quantum of Solace
Raging Bull
Senorita Justice
Southside With You
Spaceballs
Species
Thanks for Sharing
The Big Hit
The Da Vinci Code
The Departed
The Gambler Wore a Gun
The Grudge 3
The Mask of Zorro
The Mothman Prophecies
The Pianist
The Wedding Singer
Triumph of the Spirit
Get Shorty Seasons 1-3
October 2
NETFLIX
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM
The Binding — NETFLIX FILM
Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Òlòtūré — NETFLIX FILM
Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM
Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Mr. Holland’s Opus
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)
The Simpsons (s31)
Zenimation Extended Edition – Premiere
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Happy Birthday, Gino!”
One Day At Disney – “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”
Weird But True – “Our Solar System”
HULU
Monsterland: Complete Season 1
Connecting: Series Premiere
HBO MAX
Lina From Lima
PRIME VIDEO
Bug Diaries Halloween Special – Amazon Original
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 – Amazon Original
October 3
HULU
Ma Ma
HBO MAX
The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families
Downhill
October 4
NETFLIX
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere
October 5
HULU
Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED)
October 6
NETFLIX
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY
Walk Away from Love
HBO MAX
Siempre, Luis, Documentary Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Black Box – Amazon Original Movie
The Lie – Amazon Original Movie
The Transporter Refueled
Mr. Robot Season 4
October 7
NETFLIX
Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM
Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HULU
Books of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere
Next: Series Premiere
HBO MAX
Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth
October 8
HULU
Scream 4
HBO MAX
Charm City Kings, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
The Fungies, Season 1B
The God of High School (Dubbed)
PRIME VIDEO
Archive (2020)
October 9
NETFLIX
Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM
Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM
The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Oil Spill of the Century
Wild Portugal
X2: X-Men United
The Right Stuff (Two episode series premiere)
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Betty and the Beast”
Weird But True – “Cooking”
One Day At Disney – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”
HULU
Terminator: Dark Fate
HBO MAX
Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It’s Not Rocket Science
Room 104, Series Finale
PRIME VIDEO
Terminator: Dark Fate
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers – Amazon Original Series
October 10
HBO MAX
Cats (2019)
PRIME VIDEO
Jack and Jill (2011)
October 11
HULU
Infamous
Savage Youth
Scotch: A Golden Dream
October 12
NETFLIX
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
The Swing Of Things
HBO MAX
Ghosts, Season 2
October 13
NETFLIX
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY
PRIME VIDEO
Evil Eye – Amazon Original Movie
Nocturne – Amazon Original Movie
October 14
NETFLIX
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Moneyball
HULU
The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)
October 15
NETFLIX
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HULU
The Purge: Complete Season 2
Treadstone: Complete Season 1
Bad Roomies
High Strung
It Came from the Desert
Life After Basketball
Playing with Fire
The Escort
HBO MAX
Detention Adventure, Season 2
PRIME VIDEO
Halal Love Story (2020)
Playing With Fire
October 16
NETFLIX
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM
Unfriended
DISNEY+
Disney Junior’s The Rocketeer (s1)
Drain (s3)
Lost on Everest
Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United
Clouds – Original Film Premiere
The Right Stuff – “Single Combat Warrior”
One Day At Disney – “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Meet the Mandrills”
Meet the Chimps – Premiere
Weird But True – “Explorers”
HULU
Helstrom: Complete Season 1
The Painted Bird
HBO MAX
La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers)
The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Time – Amazon Original Movie
What the Constitution Means to Me – Amazon Original
October 17
HULU
Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere
Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode
HBO MAX
David Byrne’s American Utopia, Special Event Premiere
October 18
NETFLIX
ParaNorman
HULU
Friend Request
HBO MAX
Lovecraft Country, Season Finale
The Vow, Docuseries Finale
October 19
NETFLIX
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere
Card Sharks: Series Premiere
Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere
October 20
NETFLIX
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
The Voice: Season 19 Premiere
F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4
HBO MAX
Smurfs, Season 3
October 21
NETFLIX
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Cyrano, My Love
HBO MAX
537 Votes, Documentary Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Cyrano, My Love
October 22
NETFLIX
Bending the Arc
Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
HULU
Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere
The Conners: Season 3 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere
HBO MAX
Equal, HBO Max Original Docu Series Premiere
October 23
NETFLIX
Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Gathering Storm (s1)
India from Above (s1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)
Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead
Ultimate Viking Sword
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Aardvark Love!”
Once Upon a Snowman – Premiere
The Big Fib – New Episodes 116 – 130
The Right Stuff – “Advent”
Weird But True – “Scuba Diving”
One Day At Disney – “Jason Benetti: Play-by-Play Commentator”
HULU
Bad Hair: Film Premiere
Superstore: Season 6 Premiere
HBO MAX
How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Mirzapur: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series
October 24
HBO MAX
Emma
October 25
HBO MAX
The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere
October 26
HULU
Homeland: Complete Season 8
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
PRIME VIDEO
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
October 27
NETFLIX
Blood of Zeus — NETFLIX ANIME
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Ghosts, Season 2
It: Chapter Two
John Lewis: Good Trouble
The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Battle: Los Angeles
October 28
NETFLIX
Holidate — NETFLIX FILM
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story
October 29
HULU
American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere
Bad Therapy
HBO MAX
Vida Perfecta, Season 1
PRIME VIDEO
Scorarai Pottru (2020)
October 30
NETFLIX
Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM
His House — NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Disney’s The Owl House (s1)
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
X-Ray Earth (s1)
The Mandalorian – Season 2 Premiere
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”
The Right Stuff – “The Kona Kai Seance”
Weird But True – “Camping”
One Day At Disney – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”
HBO MAX
Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce)
PRIME VIDEO
Truth Seekers: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
October 31
NETFLIX
The 12th Man
HBO MAX
Black Christmas (2019)
PRIME VIDEO
I’ll See You in My Dreams
Returning to the horror content you won’t want to miss, and some titles you should check out include The Haunting of Bly Manor, the sequel series to Netflix’s 2018’s hit chill-fest The Haunting of Hill House. Hulu, meanwhile, adds the final ever Marvel Television show, supernatural-themed Helstrom, on the 16th, and Prime launches its “Welcome to Blumhouse” season, which means four original Jason Blum-produced horrors drop throughout the month.
And really, that’s just scratching the surface of everything that’s coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime over October. It’s set to be a great month for content, no doubt, and as always, you can let us know what you’re looking forward to most by dropping a comment down below.
Source: ComicBook.com
