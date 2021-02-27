Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video In March

Believe it or not, there’s more coming to streaming next month than just Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Godzilla vs. Kong. A whole lot more, in fact, but those two HBO Max exclusives have been dominating both the headlines and online discourse for a long time now.

After years of fan campaigning, we’re just weeks away from the Snyder Cut becoming a reality, and given how long fans have been waiting for it, the streaming service is probably going to crash. We’ve seen the exact same thing happen two weeks running with Disney Plus and WandaVision, while there’s also the small matter of The Falcon and the Winter Solider debuting just 24 hours after Justice League.

Godzilla vs. Kong was designed to be seen on the biggest screen possible, but sadly the theatrical industry is still on its knees, and a lot of people are much more comfortable with the idea of watching the two cinematic icons beat the crap out of each other from their own homes, anyway.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to next month’s new arrivals to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video, and you can check out the full exhaustive list below.

March 1

NETFLIX

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

HBO MAX

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)

CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

Final Space, Seasons 1-2

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Gloria, 2014 (HBO)

Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

The King’s Speech, 2010

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)

The Lost Boys, 1987

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Shadows, 2021 (HBO)

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

HULU

The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

PRIME VIDEO

48 Hrs. (1982)

50/50 (2011)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack The Block (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Back To The Future (1985)

Back To The Future Part II (1989)

Back To The Future Part III (1990)

Beloved (1998)

Cocktail (1988)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Extract (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)

Patriot Games (1992)

Patriots Day (2017)

Priceless (2016)

Rain Man (1988)

Religulous (2008)

Rushmore (1999)

Shine A Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Sydney White (2007)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Spirit (2008)

The Terminal (2004)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Tombstone (1993)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

W. (2008)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

March 2

NETFLIX

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)

March 3

NETFLIX

Moxie — NETFLIX FILM

Murder Among the Mormons — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

HBO MAX

Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Out Of Africa (1985)

March 4

NETFLIX

Pacific Rim: The Black — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere

March 5

NETFLIX

City of Ghosts — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dogwashers — NETFLIX FILM

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sentinelle — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

WandaVision – Finale

Raya and the Last Dragon – Premier Access Debut ($30)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM (s2)

HBO MAX

No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World – Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

PRIME VIDEO

Coming 2 America – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

March 6

HBO MAX

12 oz. Mouse, Season 3

Lost Resort

Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)



HULU

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)

March 7

HULU

Proxima (2019)

March 8

NETFLIX

Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

HULU

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

March 9

NETFLIX

The Houseboat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2

COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)

Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)

March 10

NETFLIX

Dealer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: Basketball — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Marriage or Mortgage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

PRIME VIDEO

Jack And Jill (2011)

March 11

NETFLIX

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere

South ParQ Vaccination Special

Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere

HULU

Game of Talents: Series Premiere (FOX)

March 12

NETFLIX

Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM

Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Own the Room – Documentary Premiere

Marvel Studios Assembled – Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Marvel Studios: Legends – New Episodes

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Seasons 1-8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (s7)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

HBO MAX

Isabel

Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Tigtone, Season 2

HULU

kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FXX)

Farewell Amor (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Honest Thief (2020)

Making Their Mark – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 13

HBO MAX

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Three Busy Debras

March 14

NETFLIX

Audrey (2020)

HBO MAX

Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale

Messy Goes to Okido

HULU

Buddy Games (2019)

March 15

NETFLIX

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zero Chill — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Infomercials

HULU

1 Night In San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)

Tracks (2019)

March 16

NETFLIX

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)

March 17

NETFLIX

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Superman: The Animated Series

HULU

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

March 18

NETFLIX

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Skylines (2020)

B: The Beginning Succession — NETFLIX ANIME

Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

HBO MAX

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere

HULU

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Identity (2003)

March 19

NETFLIX

Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Country Comfort — NETFLIX FAMILY=

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sky Rojo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Series Premiere

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (s3)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed (s1)

HBO MAX

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Hunter Hunter (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)

March 20

NETFLIX

Jiu Jitsu (2020)



HBO MAX

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

HULU

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

March 22

NETFLIX

Navillera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Philomena (2013)

HBO MAX

Beartown, Limited Series Finale

HULU

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)

March 23

NETFLIX

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL



HBO MAX

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)

HULU

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

100% Wolf (2020)

March 24

NETFLIX

Seaspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Who Killed Sara? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 25

NETFLIX

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME=

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

Collective (2019)

March 26

NETFLIX

A Week Away — NETFLIX FILM

Bad Trip — NETFLIX FILM

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Series Premiere

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – New Episode

Inside Pixar: Foundations – Batch 3 Premiere

Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes BY

Disney Pickle and Peanut (s1)

Disney Pickle and Peanut (s2)

Gnomeo & Juliet

HBO MAX

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

HULU

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)

Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

PRIME VIDEO

Invincible – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

La Templanza (The Vineyard) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 27

HBO MAX

Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 29

NETFLIX

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1



PRIME VIDEO

Renegades (1989)

March 30

NETFLIX

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Vikings: Complete Season 6B (History)

PRIME VIDEO

The Ghost Writer (2010)

March 31

NETFLIX

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (ABC)

Even ignoring the three aforementioned originals, March 2021 is shaping up to be one of the most stacked months ever for the streaming wars in general, with every major competitor boasting a veritable bounty of new releases and pre-existing titles. Some will clearly take precedence over others, but there’s still plenty to appeal to fans of every genre of film and television.