Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime In September

As August winds down, it’s time to look ahead to everything that’s hitting the major streaming services in September. As always, there’s an enormous haul of originals and newly licensed titles going up across Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video over the month, including content from every genre out there.

The first day of September brings the usual lengthy list of movies arriving on most of the sites. Just a few of the highlights include all three Back to the Future films returning to Netflix, every entry in the Twilight saga arriving on Hulu and countless iconic movies going up on HBO Max, including Grease, Miss Congeniality and V for Vendetta. Also, Doctor Who fans will want to take note, as the most recent season of the show lands on HBO Max the same day.

Feel free to inspect the full list of everything that’s arriving on the five biggest streaming sites in September below:

September 1

NETFLIX

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM

True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

93Queen

All The Right Moves

The Astronaut Farmer

Badlands

Ballmastrz: 9009

Bandidas

Barnyard

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Black Dynamite

Blood Diamond

The Bodyguard

The Brak Show

Butterfield 8

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Caveman

Charlotte’s Web

The Cider House Rules

City Of God

Clara’s Heart

Clerks

Cold Creek Manor

Congo

The Conversation

Cop Out

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

Date Movie

Dave

The Devil Inside

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Doctor Who, Season 12

Dog Day Afternoon

Dolores Claiborne

Election

Fatal Attraction

Father of the Bride

Final Destination 5

Flight Of The Phoenix

Forensic Files II, Season 1

Going the Distance

A Good Year

Grease

Harlem Nights

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law

Heartbreakers

A Hidden Life

Honeymoon in Vegas

Idlewild

Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8

Impractical Jokers: After Party

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Infomercials

In Good Company

Jackson

JFK

Joe Pera Talks With You

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Joyful Noise

A Kiss Before Dying

The Lake House

Lassie Come Home

Lazor Wulf, Season 1

Lean on Me

Life with Father

Little,

Little Women

Lost in Space

A Man Apart

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30

Marathon Man

The Mexican

Miracle Workers, Season 1

Midnight Run

Miracle At St. Anna

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3

Murder by Numbers

Netizens

Observe and Report

Off the Air

An Officer and a Gentleman

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3

The Operative

The Outsiders

Over the Garden Wall

Over The Hedge

Point Break

Private Benjamin

Prometheus

PT 109

Red Riding Hood

The Replacements

Replicas

Reversal of Fortune

A Room With A View

Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5

See No Evil

Shrek Forever After

Sin Cielo

The Sitter

Snakes on a Plane

Son of the Mask

Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12

Star 80

Sunrise at Campobello

Superjail!, Seasons 1-4

Tennessee Johnson,

Three Kings

Tigtone, Season 1

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight

Two Weeks Notice

V for Vendetta

Victoria and Abdul

The Wedding Singer

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

When We Were Kings

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The Wind and the Lion

Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3

HULU

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

50 First Dates

Absolute Power

Aeon Flux

American Dragons

An American Haunting

Any Given Sunday

Anywhere but Here

Back to School

Bad Girls from Mars

The Bank Job

Because I Said So

The Birdcage

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread

Call Me

Carrington

The Cold Light Of Day

Cool Blue

Criminal Law

The Day the Earth Stood Still

De-Lovely

Demolition Man

Desperate Hours

Deuces Wild

Employee of the Month

The End of Violence

Evil Dead II

Extreme Justice

The Festival

Hanoi Hilton

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hoosiers

The House on Carroll Street

I Feel Pretty

The Impossible

Invasion U.S.A.

Jessabelle

Julia

The Last Boy Scout

The Last House on the Left

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

Love Is All There Is

Mad Money

Man of La Mancha

The Mechanic

Mississippi Burning

Mr. North

Music Within

Not Another Teen Movie

Notorious

The Omen

Outbreak

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Pieces of April

Practical Magic

Rambo

Reasonable Doubt

Religulous

Slow Burn

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stargate

The Terminator

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

This World, Then the Fireworks

Top Gun

Trolls World Tour

Turkey Bowl

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

The Weight of Water

Wanted

The Woods

PRIME VIDEO

1/1

1 Million Happy Nows

A Birder’s Guide To Everything

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game

Addicted To Fresno

Alex Cross

American Dragons

Bachelor Lions

Barney Thomson

Beach Party

Bewitched

Big Time

Bitter Melon

Bully

C.O.G

Carrington

Casino Royale

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind

Dark Matter

De-Lovely

Defense Of The Realm

Die, Monster, Die!

Don’t Talk To Irene

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine

Eaten By Lions

Employee Of The Month

Enemy Within

Extreme Justice

Face 2 Face

Gas-s-s-s

I’d Like To Be Alone Now

I’m Not Here

Kart Racer

Kramer Vs. Kramer

Lakeview Terrace

Lord Love A Duck

Man Of La Mancha

Microbe And Gasoline

Miss Nobody

Muscle Beach Party

Music Within

No Way To Live

Patriots Day

Rambo

Sex And The City: The Movie

Sex And The City 2

Slash)

Slow Burn

Snapshots

Sunlight Jr.

The Bank Job

The Billion Dollar Hobo

The Birdcage

The Dunning Man

The Festival

The Go-Getters

The Graduate

The Hanoi Hilton

The Haunted Palace

The House On Carroll Street

The Last House On The Left

The Mechanic

The Ring Thing

The Video Dead

The Visitors

The Weight Of Water

The White Bus

The Woods

The Yes Men

To Keep The Light

The Turkey Bowl

Twice-Told Tales

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Warrior Road

Weather Girl

What Children Do

What If It Works?

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo

Yongary: Monster From The Deep

Zoom

September 2

NETFLIX

Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM

HULU

Hell on the Border

PRIME VIDEO

Hell On The Border



September 3

NETFLIX

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM

Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere

HULU

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

September 4

NETFLIX

Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Ancient China from Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan – (Premier Access purchase for $29.99)

Earth to Ned – Premiere

One Day at Disney – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Muppets Now – “Socialized” (Season Finale)

Pixar in Real Life – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”

Weird But True – “Germs”

HBO MAX

Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want)

PRIME VIDEO

Dino Dana The Movie – Amazon Original Movie

The Boys: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series



September 5

HBO MAX

Spies in Disguise

September 6

HULU

Awoken

September 7

NETFLIX

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Waiting for “Superman”

HULU

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

September 8

NETFLIX

StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

September 9

NETFLIX

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM

The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

September 10

NETFLIX

The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM

The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME

Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Unpregnant, Film Premiere

HULU

Prisoners

September 11

NETFLIX

The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Christopher Robin

One Day at Disney – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Weird But True – “Photography”

HBO MAX

Detention Adventure, Season 1

Huracán (Aka Hurricane)

Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1

HULU

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

September 12

HBO MAX

Coastal Elites

September 14

HBO MAX

The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere

We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere

September 15

NETFLIX

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Izzy’s Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY

Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

The Universe: Season 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Re:ZERO, Season 2

September 16

NETFLIX

Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM

MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM

Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)

PRIME VIDEO

Blackbird

September 17

NETFLIX

Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME

The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Weston Woods

HULU

The Good Shepherd



September 18

NETFLIX

American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)

Europe from Above (s1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (s1-7)

Soy Luna (s2-3)

Violetta (s3)

Wicked Tuna (s9)

Becoming – Original Premiere

One Day at Disney – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”

Weird But True – “Trains”

HBO MAX

Habla Now

La Musiquita Por Dentro

HULU

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)

Babyteeth

The Fight

Gemini Man

StarDog and TurboCat

PRIME VIDEO

All In: The Fight for Democracy – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

September 19

HBO MAX

The Invisible Man (2020)

September 20

HULU

The Haunted

September 21

NETFLIX

A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

September 22

NETFLIX

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Addams Family

PRIME VIDEO

The Addams Family

September 23

NETFLIX

Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM

Waiting…

HBO MAX

Agents of Chaos Part 1

Agents of Chaos Part 2

HULU

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)



September 24

NETFLIX

The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Real Steel

HULU

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans

September 25

NETFLIX

A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Muppet Babies (s2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (s3)

Sydney to the Max (s2)

Wild Central America (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Series Premiere

One Day at Disney – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Weird but True – “Venomous Animals”

HBO MAX

Fandango at the Wall

HULU

Judy



PRIME VIDEO

Judy

Utopia: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series



September 26

NETFLIX

The Good Place: Season 4

HBO MAX

Just Mercy

HULU

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

September 27

NETFLIX

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

HBO MAX

Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere

September 28

NETFLIX

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

PRIME VIDEO

Force of Nature

Inherit The Viper

September 29

NETFLIX

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Welcome to Sudden Death

HULU

Inherit the Viper

Trauma Center



PRIME VIDEO

Trauma Center



September 30

NETFLIX

American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wentworth: Season 8

HULU

Southbound

September is also a great month for original movies and TV shows. One of the, if not the, most notable is Disney Plus’ Mulan, available on D+ from September 4th for $29.99 via the brand new Premier Access level. Over on Netflix, meanwhile, Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Endings Things drops the same day. Then, on the 16th, the much-anticipated psychological thriller The Devil All The Time lands, starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and more.

Sherlock Holmes spinoff Enola Holmes, starring Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown, then arrives on the 23rd, and over on Prime, the first season of new high-concept drama Utopia, based on the British series of the same name, goes live on September 25th.

Tell us, though, what’s jumped out to you on this list that you want to catch on either Netflix, Disney Plus or the rest in September? Have your say in the comments below.