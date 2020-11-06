Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Weekend

It’s finally the weekend, and the various streaming services have got you covered with a glut of new titles arriving over the next three days. It’s not the biggest haul we’ve ever seen, but coming our way is a bunch of movies, new TV episodes and whole seasons and series, so there’s still plenty to keep you occupied until Monday. On that note, let’s take a look at everything that’s heading to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video from Friday, November 6th to Sunday, November 8th.

First up, Netflix drops four new titles today. Namely, Nigerian drama Citation, reality series Country Ever After, Spanish political drama The Endless Trench and 2016’s The Late Bloomer, a raunchy comedy starring Johnny Simmons as a man with pituitary gland issues who finally experiences puberty at the age of 27.

For more, here’s the full list of what’s on the way:

November 6

NETFLIX

Citation — NETFLIX FILM

Country Ever After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — NETFLIX FILM

The Late Bloomer

DISNEY+

Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 10”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”

The Right Stuff – “VOSTOK”

Weird But True – “Camping” (Season Finale)

One Day at Disney – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters Revealed 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

HBO MAX

Pecado Original (Aka Original Sin)

HULU

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10

PRIME VIDEO

The Secret: Dare to Dream

El Presidente (English Dub) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Ferro – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Wayne – Amazon Presents: Season 1

November 7

HBO MAX

The Dead Don’t Die

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions

PRIME VIDEO

Retaliation

November 8

PRIME VIDEO

Community: Seasons 1-6

Moving onto Disney Plus, Jim Carrey’s CG-animated flick A Christmas Carol drops today, along with comedy Mr. Magoo. As for original content, watch out for new episodes of The Right Stuff, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and, of course, The Mandalorian, which releases its second installment of season 2 today. Meanwhile, over on Hulu, we have the third and latest season of BBC America hit Killing Eve.

On Saturday, HBO Max adds 2019’s horror comedy The Dead Don’t Die from director Jim Jarmusch, which is about a bunch of small town cops who have to tackle a zombie outbreak. An all-star cast including Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Danny Glover lead the way. And last but not least, Prime Video makes all six seasons of Community available on Sunday, so that should keep you going for a while.

Tell us, though, what are you looking forward to watching on Netflix and the rest this weekend? Sound off down below.