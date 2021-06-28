Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week
As we say goodbye to June and welcome in July, the various streaming services have a ton of great titles coming our way. Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video are delivering so many must-see movies and TV shows over the next seven days that you’ll be spoilt for choice no matter what combination of platforms you’re subscribed to. Countless legendary just-licensed content drops throughout the week, but it’s the unmissable original material you should really keep an eye out for.
For starters, Netflix debuts America: The Motion Picture on Wednesday. This satirical adult animated movie reveals the “true” untold story of the origins of the United States. From producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Channing Tatum stars as the voice of George Washington, with Olivia Munn, Andy Samberg and Simon Pegg also in the cast. Then, on Friday, Fear Street: Part 1 – 1994 drops. This is the first of a teen horror trilogy, from the mind of R.L. Stine, that’s unfolding throughout July.
Disney Plus releases the latest episode of Marvel’s smash-hit series Loki on Wednesday, with other new TV content, like more from Star Wars: The Bad Batch and The Mysterious Benedict Society, following on Friday. As for HBO Max, documentary The Legend of the Underground, about a group of non-conformist youths fighting discrimination in Nigeria, becomes available on Tuesday.
Another great new documentary can be found on Hulu this Friday. Summer of Soul takes a look at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, with contributions from Stevie Wonder, who performed at the event, as directed by Questlove. Last but not least, Prime arguably has the biggest movie of the week in the form of Friday’s The Tomorrow War. This sci-fi action flick stars Chris Pratt as a soldier who is part of a squad from the present-day sent through time to battle an alien invasion in the future.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix and the other major streaming platforms from June 28th-July 4th:
June 28
NETFLIX
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — NETFLIX ANIME
June 29
NETFLIX
StarBeam: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Bratz : The Movie (2007)
Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)
June 30
NETFLIX
America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Loki – New Episode
HULU
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)
Jack Reacher (2012)
The Sweet Life (2016)
July 1
NETFLIX
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She’s Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM
Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM
Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020
8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)
Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)
Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)
Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)
Black Panthers, 1968
Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)
Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)
Cantinflas (HBO)
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Cousins, 1989 (HBO)
Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)
Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)
Demolition Man, 1993
Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)
Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)
Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020
Duplex, 2003 (HBO)
Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)
Eve’s Bayou, 1997
Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)
First, 201
For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)
Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale
Gandhi, 1982
Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)
The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)
Gun Crazy, 1950
House on Haunted Hill, 1999
Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
Lucky, 2017 (HBO)
Maid in Manhattan, 2002
Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)
Monster-In-Law, 2005
Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)
My Brother Luca (HBO)
No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)
Pleasantville, 1998
The Prince of Tides, 1991
Project X, 1987 (HBO)
The Punisher, 2004 (HBO)
Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)
Rambo, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Reds, 1981 (HBO)
Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rounders, 1998 (HBO)
Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Scream 3, 2000
Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)
The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)
Set Up, 2012 (HBO)
Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)
Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere
Trick ‘R Treat, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)
The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)
Westworld (Movie), 1973
White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004
The White Stadium, 1928
Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)
Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)
HULU
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)
127 Hours (2010)
28 Days Later (2003)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
68 Kill (2017)
78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)
A Ciambra (2018)
The Adventures of Hercules (1985)
Almost Human (2014)
Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)
American Gun (2005)
An Acceptable Loss (2019)
Australia (2008)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Band Aid (2017)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Beetlejuice (1988)
The Best Man (1999)
Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)
Big Fish (2003)
Bitter Harvest (2017)
Blue Sky (1994)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Breakdown (1997)
Bruno (2009)
Caddyshack (1980)
Caddyshack II (1988)
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)
Carnage Park (2016)
Caveman (1981)
Chaplin (1992)
Chuck (2017)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)
Cliffhanger (1993)
The Condemned (2007)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
The Conversation (1974)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
The Cured (2018)
Dangerous Minds (1995)
Dealin’ With Idiots (2013)
Dealt (2017)
Dear White People (2014)
Donnybrook (2019)
Dumb & Dumber (1994)
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)
Eliminators (2016)
Enemy at the Gates (2001)
The Face of Love (2014)
Factotum (2006)
Fargo (1996)
The Feels (2017)
Fired Up! (2009)
Foxfire (1996)
Frank Serpico (2017)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Free To Run (2016)
From Paris with Love (2010)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
The Gift (2000)
Gimme the Loot (2013)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Gorp (1980)
Graduation (2017)
Grandma (2015)
Hellions (2015)
Hideaway (1995)
House of the Dead (2003)
House of the Dead 2 (2006)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
Housesitter (1992)
I Daniel Blake (2017)
I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)
I Remember You (2017)
Ice Age (2002)
In The Cut (2003)
Indignation (2016)
Intermission (2004)
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
Johnny English (2003)
Knowing (2009)
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last Days Here (2012)
Let’s be Evil (2016)
Manic (2013)
The Mask (1994)
Maximum Risk (1996)
Mercury Rising (1998)
Morning Glory (2010)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Natural (1984)
Ode to Joy (2019)
Open Range (2003)
Open Water (2004)
Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
Passage to Mars (2017)
Personal Shopper (2017)
The Polar Express (2004)
Rabid Dogs (2016)
Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie (2007)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Rookie of the Year (1993)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Shelley (2016)
Sightseers (2013)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Sleepwalkers (1992)
Soldier Boyz (1995)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Somewhere (2010)
Sorority Row (2009)
Space Jam (1996)
Stand by Me (1986)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
The Stepfather (2009)
Stonewall (2015)
Stray (2020)
Sunshine (2005)
Super Troopers (2002)
Sweet Virginia (2017)
Taffin (1988)
Take Every Wave (2017)
Take Shelter (2011)
Taken (2009)
The Terminator (1984)
They Came Together (2014)
Thunderheart (1992)
Timeline (2003)
Tooth Fairy (2008)
Twisted (2004)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld Awakening (2012)
Underworld Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
Universal Soldier (1992)
The Unknown Girl (2017)
Walking Tall (1973)
Whip It (2009)
White Nights (1985)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Wolves (2017)
PRIME VIDEO
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
Abduction (2016)
Absence Of Malice (1981)
Across The Universe (2007)
Alien (1979)
An Education (2009)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Awakenings (1990)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Big Fish (2003)
Burlesque (2010)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Fat Albert (2004)
Frozen River (2008)
Green Lantern (2011)
Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)
Hellboy (2004)
I, Robot (2004)
Irrational Man (2015)
Jack And Jill (2011)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Madeline (1998)
Marie Antoinette (2006)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Money Train (1995)
Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
On The Waterfront (1954)
Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
Open Season
Patton (1970)
Philadelphia (1993)
Phone Booth (2003)
Premonition (2007)
Ramona And Beezus (2010)
Rear Window (1954)
Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)
School Daze (1988)
Snatch (2001)
The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)
The Animal (2001)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
The International (2009)
The Lady In The Van (2006)
The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
The Messengers (2007)
The Stepfather (2009)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)
To Rome With Love (2012)
Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Vertigo (1958)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
Your Highness (2011)
American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)
An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)
BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)
Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)
The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)
The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)
July 2
NETFLIX
Snowpiercer
The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM
Big Timber — NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — NETFLIX FILM
Haseen Dillruba — NETFLIX FILM
Mortel: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Disney Raven’s Home (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 208 “Most Likely To”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 110 “Common Ground”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 102
HBO MAX
Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)
HULU
Summer of Soul (2021) (Hulu Original)
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
The Tomorrow War – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
July 3
NETFLIX
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
HBO MAX
Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)
Nancy Drew, Season 2
HULU
Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
Dreamcatcher (2021)
July 4
NETFLIX
We The People — NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
Leave No Trace (2018)
Don’t miss all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus, etc., this week.
