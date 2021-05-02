Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

This first full week of May is set to deliver a huge haul of new content to all the major streaming services. Whether you’re subscribed to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu or Prime, or any combination of the above, there’s much to entertain you over the next 7 days, including a load of original movies and TV shows.

The highlights of what’s coming to Netflix this week include the second season of biographical drama series Selena on Tuesday, starring The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos as the Mexican pop star, and both hard-hitting legal drama Monster, about an African-American student wrongly accused of murder, and superhero show Jupiter’s Legacy, based on the Mark Millar comics, on Friday.

Disney Plus is breaking its typical Friday-only rule for new arrivals this week to debut the series premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the much-anticipated Clone Wars spinoff, on May 4th AKA Star Wars Day. The second outing follows on the 7th, along with Fox Marvel sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Over on HBO Max, meanwhile, be sure to check out Michael Fassbender drama Hunger and the season 2 premiere of dance-themed reality show Legendary on the 6th.

Elsewhere, Hulu adds a trio of movies on the 5th – Tom Hardy sports flick Warrior, James Bond film Skyfall and Shadow in the Cloud, a WWII-set fantasy-horror starring Chloe Grace Moretz. And from Friday, Prime customers can stream Breach, a 2020 sci-fi movie featuring Bruce Willis as a man aboard an ark leaving Earth for a new planet.

Here’s the full breakdown of everything coming to the major streaming platforms on the week beginning May 3rd:

May 3

HBO MAX

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

HULU

The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)

May 4

NETFLIX

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Series Premiere

HULU

Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 – 12 (Disney Junior)

Love Sarah (2021)

May 5

NETFLIX

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

Shadow in the Cloud (2021)

Skyfall (2012)

Warrior (2011)

PRIME VIDEO

Skyfall (2012)

May 6

NETFLIX

Dead Man Down

HBO MAX

Hunger, 2008

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere

West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961

HULU

The Unicorn (2018)

May 7

NETFLIX

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Milestone — NETFLIX FILM

Monster — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)

Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot – Episode 104 “Great in the Living Room”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 107 “Pong Hockey”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 102

HBO MAX

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)

HULU

SHRILL: COMPLETE SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Hulu Original)

Little Fish (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Breach (2020)

May 8

NETFLIX

Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sleepless

HBO MAX

Greenland, 2020 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World– Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

May 9

HBO MAX

Axios (HBO)

HULU

Robot & Frank (2012)

PRIME VIDEO

Robot & Frank (2012)

Make sure not to miss all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus, etc. this coming week.