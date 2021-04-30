Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

It’s the weekend! And, not only that, but it’s also the start of May. This means that the streaming world is pretty busy over the next few days as the various major services have debuted some must-see original content this Friday before unleashing a sea of freshly licensed classic movies on Saturday. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video from April 30th to May 2nd.

Netflix kicked off the weekend in style today with Sony animated movie The Mitchells vs. The Machines, about a dysfunctional family who take a cross country road trip – only to find themselves dealing with a robot uprising. As for what’s due on Saturday, make sure to catch gems like the Back to the Future trilogy, Scarface and Zombieland.

Disney Plus has a new episode of occasional making-of series Marvel Studios: Assembled launching today. It’s an hour-long special that dives behind the scenes of the recently concluded The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The third and final season of the DuckTales reboot also dropped alongside the latest installment of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

HBO Max doesn’t have anything going up this Friday, but it makes up for that with a ton of films arriving over the weekend, including classics like Jackie Brown and When Harry Met Sally. Fans of the new Mortal Kombat may wish to check out the original 1995 film which is available from today.

Hulu likewise has a lot of must-see movies coming, everything from another Tarantino flick Reservoir Dogs to Will Smith’s I Am Legend to animated favorite The Iron Giant. As for Prime, that debuted two major originals this April 30th. Not just the series finale of superhero animated series Invincible but Without Remorse, the action thriller starring Michael B. Jordan, based on the hit Tom Clancy novels.

Here’s the full list of everything hitting streaming this weekend:

Netflix

APRIL 30

The Innocent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mitchells vs. The Machines — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pet Stars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MAY 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

MAY 2

Hoarders: Season 11

Disney+

APRIL 30

Adventures in Wonderland

Disney Ducktales (S3)

Disney Junior Mira

Oklahoma!

Marvel Studios: Assembled – Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 106 “Spirit of the Ducks”

Big Shot – Episode 103 “TCKS”

HBO Max

MAY 1

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rudy, 1993

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Rush Hour, 1998

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Debt, 2010 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)

Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

MAY 2

Uri and Ella, Season 1

Hulu

APRIL 30

The Judge (2014)

MAY 1

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)

Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)

Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45 (Bravo)

Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)

I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)

Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)

Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)

Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Almost Famous (2000)

An Elephant’s Journey (2018)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Assassin (2015)

Betrayed (1988)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bound (1996)

Burning (2018)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2005)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Grudge Match (2013)

Gundala (2019)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Knowing (2009)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Midnight Heat (1996)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One Fine Day (1996)

The Outsider (1980)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Train to Busan (2016)

True Lies (1994)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Wailing (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Prime Video

APRIL 30

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Invincible – Season 1 Finale

MAY 1

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent Of A Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two For The Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

You can find all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max et al this weekend.