Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

It’s a big weekend when it comes to what’s new on streaming over the next few days, as each of the major platforms has a lot to offer. There are a range of original movies and TV series for subscribers to enjoy, as well as some freshly licensed titles here and there. Let’s take a look at the best of what’s coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video from Friday, June 2nd to Sunday, June 4th.

First of all, Netflix has a range of original content out this Friday. Chief among them is Fear Street Part 1: 1994, the first in a trilogy of teen horror movies that’ll be dropping over the next three consecutive Fridays. This opening chapter takes place in the 1990s, starring Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke.

Over on Disney Plus, the Mouse House’s weekly haul this time includes the latest episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Mysterious Benedict Society and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Not to mention nostalgic 90s sports-comedy The Sandlot, about a kids’ baseball team, that should be perfect for fans of the Mighty Ducks franchise.

Hulu shares 2020’s Bill & Ted Face The Music today, along with original documentary Summer of Soul, which shines a light on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. Meanwhile, HBO Max adds season 2 of The CW’s teen mystery series Nancy Drew to its library, along with Kevin Costner contemporary western Let Him Go.

Last but not least, Amazon Prime may snag the biggest release of the week in the form of sci-fi actioner The Tomorrow War. From The LEGO Batman Movie‘s Chris McKay, Chris Pratt stars as a soldier enlisted to fight in a war taking place 30 years in the future against alien invaders who are on the brink of wiping out humanity. J.K. Simmons co-stars.

Here’s the full list of everything that’s arriving on the major streaming services over the next three days.

July 2

NETFLIX

Big Timber *NETFLIX SERIES

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 *NETFLIX FILM

Haseen Dillruba *NETFLIX FILM

Mortel: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Snowpiercer

The 8th Night *NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY PLUS

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse

Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven’s Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 208 “Most Likely To”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 110 “Common Ground”

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 102

HBO MAX

Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)

HULU

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Summer of Soul (2021) (Hulu Original)

PRIME VIDEO

The Tomorrow War – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

July 3

NETFLIX

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

HBO MAX

Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)

Nancy Drew, Season 2

HULU

Dreamcatcher (2021)

Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

July 4

NETFLIX

We The People *NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

Leave no Trace (2018)

