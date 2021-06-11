Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the weekend. And if you’re looking to kick back and catch some new material on streaming over the next few days, you’re in luck, as Netflix and all the major platforms have a lot of great stuff going up to keep you entertained until Monday. In particular, a number of established hit TV shows are returning for fresh seasons this Friday, with a bunch of original movies also debuting. So, let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

This Friday, June 11th, Netflix delivers fantasy animated movie Wish Dragon, featuring the voices of Jon Cho and Constance Wu, as well as the second season of Korean drama Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce). But the second run that most subscribers will be wanting to catch today is Lupin. The French thriller series starring Omar Sy was an international smash when it premiered in January and now fans can enjoy five more episodes.

Over on Disney Plus, meanwhile, users can tuck into the latest outings of the streamer’s current bunch of ongoing shows – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and the penultimate installment of John Stamos vehicle Big Shot. Not to mention the season 2 premiere of Zenimation and a little-remembered Disney movie pulled from the vaults – 1967’s musical The Happiest Millionaire.

Elsewhere, Love, Victor returns to Hulu today for its second season, while Prime likewise drops the sophomore run of Anna Paquin comedy Flack. And over on HBO Max, the latest major Warner Bros. movie releases – In the Heights, a new musical from the combined talents of Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda and Crazy Rich Asians‘ Jon M. Chu.

Here’s the full list of everything that’s new on streaming from today to Sunday, June 13th:

June 11

NETFLIX

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Lupin: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Trese — NETFLIX ANIME

Wish Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation – Season Two Premiere

Big Shot – Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 205 “The Quinceañero”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 107

HBO MAX

Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)

Come True (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

Pinocchio (2020)

Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

June 12

HBO MAX

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)

June 13

NETFLIX

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

HULU

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Not Fade Away (2012)

Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

Catch all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus, etc. this weekend.