Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend
We might be stuck indoors this Halloween weekend, but thankfully the various major streaming services are on hand to keep us occupied with a monumental mountain of new content heading our way over the next few days. As it’s both the end of the month and the beginning of November, the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video are adding a mix of seasonal movies and TV shows today and tomorrow and a whole load of freshly licensed titles on Sunday.
First of all, Netflix is adding five new originals this Friday, October 30th, including a couple of new horrors – The Day of the Lord and His House. Disney Plus, meanwhile, debuts The Mandalorian season 2 premiere today, along with a new episode of The Right Stuff and Nicolas Cage movie The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. On the 31st, HBO Max adds last year’s Black Christmas remake and Prime unveils I’ll See You in My Dreams.
Here’s the full breakdown of everything heading to the major streamers this weekend:
October 30
NETFLIX
Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM
His House — NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Disney’s The Owl House (s1)
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
X-Ray Earth (s1)
The Mandalorian – Season 2 Premiere
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”
The Right Stuff – “The Kona Kai Seance”
Weird But True – “Camping”
One Day At Disney – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”
HBO MAX
Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce)
PRIME VIDEO
Truth Seekers: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
October 31
NETFLIX
The 12th Man
HBO MAX
Black Christmas (2019)
PRIME VIDEO
I’ll See You in My Dreams
November 1
NETFLIX
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
HBO MAX
10,000 BC
13 Going On 30
2 Fast 2 Furious
Above The Rim
All Is Bright
America, America
Anchors Aweigh
Another Cinderella Story
The Arrangement
Austin Powers In Goldmember
Autumn In New York
Baby Doll
Battleship
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Billy Madison
Blast From The Past
Blood Work
The Bridge Of San Luis Rey
Broadway Danny Rose
The Bucket List
The Children
A Christmas Carol
Chronicle
City Island
City Slickers
Clash Of The Titans
Critical Care
Cruel Intentions
The Dancer Upstairs
The Dark Knight
David Copperfield
Dead Man Walking
Desperately Seeking Susan
The Devil’s Advocate
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Dolphin Tale
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
The Eagle
East Of Eden
Eight Legged Freaks
Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas
The Enforcer
A Face In The Crowd
The Fast And The Furious
Femme Fatale
The Five-Year Engagement (Extended Version)
A Flintstone Christmas
A Flintstone Family Christmas
Free Willy
Friday The 13th
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
The Gauntlet
Genius
Get Santa
Girl In Progress
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
Guys And Dolls
Hacksaw Ridge
Happy Gilmore
Heidi
High Fidelity
High Society
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug
Hollidaysburg
House On Haunted Hill
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
The Iron Giant
J. Edgar
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday
Jason X
King Kong
The Last King Of Scotland
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Movie
The Lego Ninjago Movie
License To Wed
Life Stinks
Linda And The Mockingbirds
Little Man Tate
Looney Tunes: Back In Action
The Losers
Lowriders
Made
The Madness Of King George
Magic Mike
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Magnum Force
Malibu’s Most Wanted
The Man With The Golden Arm
The Mask
Menace II Society
Miss Julie
Money Talks
Mr. Nanny
Music And Lyrics
Must Love Dogs
Mystic River
National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1
Needful Things
The Neverending Story
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
New York Minute
Nights In Rodanthe
Nothing Like The Holidays
Now And Then
Ocean’s 11
Old School
On The Town
Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas, Special Premiere
A Perfect World
Pleasantville
The Pledge
Popstar
Practical Magic
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 2
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
Prophecy 4: The Uprising
Prophecy 5: The Forsaken
Radio Days
Red Tails
Rick And Morty, Season Four Premiere
The Right Stuff
Rock Star
Rosewood
Rumor Has It
Salvador
Scoop
The Sea Of Grass
The Secret Garden
Sesame Street
Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, Special Premiere
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Premiere
Sinbad Of The Seven Seas
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2
Smurfs Christmas Special
Some Came Running
Space Cowboys
Splendor In The Grass
Sudden Impact
Summer Catch
Swingers
Swordfish
A Tale Of Two Cities
Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines
Terminator Salvation
Terms Of Endearment
Thief
Thirteen Ghosts
Tightrope
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tis The Season To Be Smurfy
Titans, Seasons 1 & 2
Torque
Tower Heist
The Town That Santa Forgot
Troll
Troll 2
True Crime
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures
Twilight Zone: The Movie
Una Semana
Unaccompanied Minors
Untamed Heart
Veronica Mars
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (Extended Version)
We Bought A Zoo
When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
Wild Wild West
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Witches Of Eastwick, The
The Wood
Wyatt Earp
Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper
Yogi’s First Christmas
Young Justice, Seasons 1-3
Zoo Animals
HULU
Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1
Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1
Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special
Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special
Malaysia Kitchen: Special
Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4
Skins: Complete Series
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1
12 Rounds
3 Ninjas
A Christmas Solo
A Nanny For Christmas
A View to a Kill
Alien Nation
Antwone Fisher
Article 99
Beerfest
Big Daddy
The Blair Witch Project
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Breathless
Bringing Down The House
Broadcast News
Children Of The Corn
Christmas In Compton
Christmas In Vermont
Christmas on Holly Lane
The Christmas Tale
Crimson Tide
Dead Presidents
Diamonds Are Forever
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Firewalker
For Your Eyes Only
Foxfire
From Russia with Love
Fun in Acapulco
The Horse Whisperer
Hud
I Heart Huckabees
I Spy
Johnny Mnemonic
Jumping The Broom
The Kingdom Of Heaven
Kiss The Girls
Knocked Up
The Last Waltz
License to Kill
Little Giants
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
Lord Of War
Lost In Space
Love Hurts
The Man with the Golden Gun
Maverick
Moonraker
Mr. Majestyk
Much Ado About Nothing
The Net
Next Day Air
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Once Upon A Time At Christmas
Pacific Heights
Paws P.I.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Platoon
The Prestige
Ronin
School Dance
Slumdog Millionaire
Spy Next Door
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Universal Soldier
W.
Wanted
The Waterboy
Wetlands
Wild Hogs
Wild Things
Working Girl
The World is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
PRIME VIDEO
28 Days Later
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Christmas Switch
A Majestic Christmas
Arizona Whirlwind
Article 99
As Good As It Gets
Boyz N’ The Hood
Breathless
Country Strong
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dead Poets Society
Deja Vu
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Firewalker
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Marrying Father Christmas
Me, Myself & Irene
More Than A Game
Mr. Majestyk
Next Day Air
Platoon
Rock N’ Roll Christmas
Romancing The Stone
Ronin
Silverado
Step Up
Thank You For Smoking
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Insider
The Iron Lady
The Jewel Of The Nile
The Last Waltz
The Sapphires
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
The X Files: I Want To Believe
Twilight
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
Underworld
W.
Wall Street
Water For Elephants
You Got Served
Zookeeper
On November 1st, each of the subscription services (except D+) welcomes a ton of new movies and series into their libraries. Firstly, Netflix is adding a range of classics including A Clockwork Orange, Casper, all seven seasons of Dawson’s Creek, Easy A and Yes Man. Next up, HBO Max is bringing many iconic Warner Bros. titles home. Namely, Happy Gilmore, The Mask, a couple of Fast & Furious films and The Hobbit trilogy.
Hulu users, on the other hand, can check out Rick and Morty season 4, the original Bourne trilogy, the Expendables trilogy and a hunk of James Bond films from across the franchise’s 50-year history. Last but not least, Prime Video’s November 1st haul includes a bunch of Christmas movies, a selection from the Underworld series, Twilight and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
What will you be watching on Netflix, Disney Plus and whichever other platforms you’re subscribed to this weekend? Let us know in the usual place.
