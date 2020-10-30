Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

We might be stuck indoors this Halloween weekend, but thankfully the various major streaming services are on hand to keep us occupied with a monumental mountain of new content heading our way over the next few days. As it’s both the end of the month and the beginning of November, the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video are adding a mix of seasonal movies and TV shows today and tomorrow and a whole load of freshly licensed titles on Sunday.

First of all, Netflix is adding five new originals this Friday, October 30th, including a couple of new horrors – The Day of the Lord and His House. Disney Plus, meanwhile, debuts The Mandalorian season 2 premiere today, along with a new episode of The Right Stuff and Nicolas Cage movie The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. On the 31st, HBO Max adds last year’s Black Christmas remake and Prime unveils I’ll See You in My Dreams.

Here’s the full breakdown of everything heading to the major streamers this weekend:

October 30

NETFLIX

Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM

His House — NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Disney’s The Owl House (s1)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

X-Ray Earth (s1)

The Mandalorian – Season 2 Premiere

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”

The Right Stuff – “The Kona Kai Seance”

Weird But True – “Camping”

One Day At Disney – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”

HBO MAX

Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce)

PRIME VIDEO

Truth Seekers: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

October 31

NETFLIX

The 12th Man

HBO MAX

Black Christmas (2019)

PRIME VIDEO

I’ll See You in My Dreams

November 1

NETFLIX

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

HBO MAX

10,000 BC

13 Going On 30

2 Fast 2 Furious

Above The Rim

All Is Bright

America, America

Anchors Aweigh

Another Cinderella Story

The Arrangement

Austin Powers In Goldmember

Autumn In New York

Baby Doll

Battleship

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Billy Madison

Blast From The Past

Blood Work

The Bridge Of San Luis Rey

Broadway Danny Rose

The Bucket List

The Children

A Christmas Carol

Chronicle

City Island

City Slickers

Clash Of The Titans

Critical Care

Cruel Intentions

The Dancer Upstairs

The Dark Knight

David Copperfield

Dead Man Walking

Desperately Seeking Susan

The Devil’s Advocate

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Dolphin Tale

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

The Eagle

East Of Eden

Eight Legged Freaks

Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas

The Enforcer

A Face In The Crowd

The Fast And The Furious

Femme Fatale

The Five-Year Engagement (Extended Version)

A Flintstone Christmas

A Flintstone Family Christmas

Free Willy

Friday The 13th

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

The Gauntlet

Genius

Get Santa

Girl In Progress

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Guys And Dolls

Hacksaw Ridge

Happy Gilmore

Heidi

High Fidelity

High Society

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug

Hollidaysburg

House On Haunted Hill

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes

The Iron Giant

J. Edgar

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday

Jason X

King Kong

The Last King Of Scotland

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Movie

The Lego Ninjago Movie

License To Wed

Life Stinks

Linda And The Mockingbirds

Little Man Tate

Looney Tunes: Back In Action

The Losers

Lowriders

Made

The Madness Of King George

Magic Mike

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Magnum Force

Malibu’s Most Wanted

The Man With The Golden Arm

The Mask

Menace II Society

Miss Julie

Money Talks

Mr. Nanny

Music And Lyrics

Must Love Dogs

Mystic River

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1

Needful Things

The Neverending Story

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter

New York Minute

Nights In Rodanthe

Nothing Like The Holidays

Now And Then

Ocean’s 11

Old School

On The Town

Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas, Special Premiere

A Perfect World

Pleasantville

The Pledge

Popstar

Practical Magic

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 2

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

Prophecy 4: The Uprising

Prophecy 5: The Forsaken

Radio Days

Red Tails

Rick And Morty, Season Four Premiere

The Right Stuff

Rock Star

Rosewood

Rumor Has It

Salvador

Scoop

The Sea Of Grass

The Secret Garden

Sesame Street

Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, Special Premiere

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Premiere

Sinbad Of The Seven Seas

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2

Smurfs Christmas Special

Some Came Running

Space Cowboys

Splendor In The Grass

Sudden Impact

Summer Catch

Swingers

Swordfish

A Tale Of Two Cities

Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines

Terminator Salvation

Terms Of Endearment

Thief

Thirteen Ghosts

Tightrope

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tis The Season To Be Smurfy

Titans, Seasons 1 & 2

Torque

Tower Heist

The Town That Santa Forgot

Troll

Troll 2

True Crime

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures

Twilight Zone: The Movie

Una Semana

Unaccompanied Minors

Untamed Heart

Veronica Mars

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (Extended Version)

We Bought A Zoo

When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Wild Wild West

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Witches Of Eastwick, The

The Wood

Wyatt Earp

Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper

Yogi’s First Christmas

Young Justice, Seasons 1-3

Zoo Animals

HULU

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1

Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special

Malaysia Kitchen: Special

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4

Skins: Complete Series

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1

12 Rounds

3 Ninjas

A Christmas Solo

A Nanny For Christmas

A View to a Kill

Alien Nation

Antwone Fisher

Article 99

Beerfest

Big Daddy

The Blair Witch Project

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Breathless

Bringing Down The House

Broadcast News

Children Of The Corn

Christmas In Compton

Christmas In Vermont

Christmas on Holly Lane

The Christmas Tale

Crimson Tide

Dead Presidents

Diamonds Are Forever

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Firewalker

For Your Eyes Only

Foxfire

From Russia with Love

Fun in Acapulco

The Horse Whisperer

Hud

I Heart Huckabees

I Spy

Johnny Mnemonic

Jumping The Broom

The Kingdom Of Heaven

Kiss The Girls

Knocked Up

The Last Waltz

License to Kill

Little Giants

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

Lord Of War

Lost In Space

Love Hurts

The Man with the Golden Gun

Maverick

Moonraker

Mr. Majestyk

Much Ado About Nothing

The Net

Next Day Air

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Once Upon A Time At Christmas

Pacific Heights

Paws P.I.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Platoon

The Prestige

Ronin

School Dance

Slumdog Millionaire

Spy Next Door

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Universal Soldier

W.

Wanted

The Waterboy

Wetlands

Wild Hogs

Wild Things

Working Girl

The World is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

PRIME VIDEO

28 Days Later

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Christmas Switch

A Majestic Christmas

Arizona Whirlwind

Article 99

As Good As It Gets

Boyz N’ The Hood

Breathless

Country Strong

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dead Poets Society

Deja Vu

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Firewalker

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Marrying Father Christmas

Me, Myself & Irene

More Than A Game

Mr. Majestyk

Next Day Air

Platoon

Rock N’ Roll Christmas

Romancing The Stone

Ronin

Silverado

Step Up

Thank You For Smoking

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Insider

The Iron Lady

The Jewel Of The Nile

The Last Waltz

The Sapphires

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

The X Files: I Want To Believe

Twilight

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans

Underworld

W.

Wall Street

Water For Elephants

You Got Served

Zookeeper

On November 1st, each of the subscription services (except D+) welcomes a ton of new movies and series into their libraries. Firstly, Netflix is adding a range of classics including A Clockwork Orange, Casper, all seven seasons of Dawson’s Creek, Easy A and Yes Man. Next up, HBO Max is bringing many iconic Warner Bros. titles home. Namely, Happy Gilmore, The Mask, a couple of Fast & Furious films and The Hobbit trilogy.

Hulu users, on the other hand, can check out Rick and Morty season 4, the original Bourne trilogy, the Expendables trilogy and a hunk of James Bond films from across the franchise’s 50-year history. Last but not least, Prime Video’s November 1st haul includes a bunch of Christmas movies, a selection from the Underworld series, Twilight and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

What will you be watching on Netflix, Disney Plus and whichever other platforms you’re subscribed to this weekend? Let us know in the usual place.