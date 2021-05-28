Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

It’s finally the weekend and, wouldn’t you know it, the various major streaming services are offering up a load of great fresh content over the next few days to keep you entertained no matter what combination of sites you’re subscribed to. Check out the full list of everything that’s on its way to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video from Friday, May 28th to Monday, May 31st below, and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights.

May 28th

NETFLIX

Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY PLUS

Bluey Shorts (S2)

Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 – Episodes 1-8)

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S10 – Episode 1-7)

Cruella – Premier Access

Launchpad – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 203 “Valentine’s Day”

Big Shot – Episode 107 “Kalm Korn”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 110 “State of Play” (Season Finale)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 105

HBO MAX

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

HULU

PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

The Vigil (2021)

PRIME

Panic – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 30th

HBO

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

May 31st

NETFLIX

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

The Donut King (2020)

The One I Love (2014)

The World To Come (2020)

Lucifer Season 5B Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Netflix has a handful of must-see additions due this weekend, including the third and final run of acclaimed comedy The Kominsky Method starring Michael Douglas, but the biggest has to be the second half of Lucifer season 5, available to stream from today. This penultimate batch of episodes of the hit DC TV series follows Tom Ellis’ devil as he faces the prospect of his father – God (Dennis Haysbert) – spending some quality family time in Los Angeles.

Disney Plus has a lot of fresh content to offer, too, including the latest outings of its ongoing original shows, like the season finale of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. What you’ll really want to catch, though, is Cruella, the 101 Dalmatians prequel starring Emma Stone. Set against the backdrop of 1970s London, I, Tonya‘s Craig Gillespie directs this origins story for one of Disney’s most iconic villains ever.

Meanwhile, HBO Max shares the season 2 finale of A Black Lady Sketch Show today, with the finale of acclaimed Kate Winslet drama Mare of Easttown arriving on HBO on Sunday. As for Prime, teen drama series Panic debuts its its 10-episode first run this Friday, while horror fans will want to check out The Vigil on Hulu, and road trip comedy Plan B is also streaming now.

Don’t miss all this on Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest this weekend.