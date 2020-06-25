Every New Movie/Show Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu And More In July

The summer movie season, as we usually know it, isn’t happening this year, with few big releases planning to drop over the next couple of months, even if cinemas are just starting to reopen. Instead, then, it’s falling on Netflix and the various other streaming services to pull their weight and give movie lovers a range of new content to feast on. Thankfully, July isn’t looking too shabby for original films and TV, not to mention lots of classics or underrated gems appearing on all the usual sites.

Of course, Netflix has the most original output coming across next month. TV fans, in particular, have got much to look forward to, including season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. In fact, it’s a good month for fantasy series based off comic books all-round, as we’ve also got Arthurian retelling Cursed and super-powered action show Warrior Nun coming as well. On the movie front, Charlize Theron stars in much-anticipated thriller The Old Guard.

Meanwhile, on the same day of The Old Guard‘s release, July 10th, Hulu is dropping another film that fans can’t wait to see – time-loop romantic comedy Palm Springs, featuring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti. Elsewhere, HBO Max is releasing animated series Close Enough and Amazon Prime Video has got new seasons of both Hanna and Absentia to offer up. It’s fair to say, however, that Disney Plus may take the crown next month for biggest incoming release, thanks to the movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton due on July 3rd.

Without further ado, you can check out the entire list of what’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus below:

July 1

NETFLIX

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Deadwind: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Say I Do — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Under the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Unsolved Mysteries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

HULU

000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh (A&E)

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)

House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)

Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)

Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)

Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)

The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Unexpected: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

12 and Holding (2006)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)

A Kid Like Jake (2018)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Storks Journey (2017)

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)

The Bellboy (1960)

Beloved (2012)

Best In Show (2000)

Between Us (2017)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Birdwatchers (2010)

Boogie Woogie (2010)

The Bounty (1984)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cadaver (2009)

California Dreamin’ (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Catcher Was A Spy (2018)

The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)

Change of Plans (2010)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

The Client (1994)

Cold War (2012)

The Color Purple (1985)

Cortex (2008)

The Cured (2018)

Danger Close (2019)

Dark Touch (2013)

Day Night Day Night (2007)

The Devil’s Candy (2017)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Dheepan (2016)

Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Edukators (2005)

Eloise’s Lover (2009)

Exorcismus (2011)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

Father of My Children (2010)

Filth & Wisdom (2008)

Flashback (1990)

The Flat (2012)

Footloose (1984)

For Your Consideration (2006)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Furlough (2018)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hateship, Loveship (2014)

Hornet’s Nest (2014)

Hot Rod (2007)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

The Last Mistress (2008)

Len and Company (2016)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Love Songs (2008)

The Man from London (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mary Shelley (2018)

Match (2015)

Moonstruck (1987)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

The Necessities of Life (2009)

Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)

Nights and Weekends (2009)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

Norma Rae (1979)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Polisse (2012)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Room of Death (2008)

Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)

The Shock Doctrine (2010)

The Shrine (2011)

Sliver (1993)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spiderhole (2011)

Spring Forward (2000)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

Tales From the Golden Age (2011)

Tank 432 (2016)

The Tenant (1976)

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)

Things to Come (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Three Blind Mice (2009)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Trapped Model (2019)

The Trip (2011)

The Trip to Italy (2014)

The Trip to Spain (2017)

Trishna (2012)

Trivial (2007)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Waiting Room (2008)

We Are What We Are (2011)

We Have Pope (2012)

The Weather Man (2005)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

West Side Story (1961)

When A Man Comes Home (2010)

HBO MAX

Absolute Power, 1997

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

American History X, 1998

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

Angus, 1995

August Rush, 2007

The Bachelor, 1999

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998

Batman and Harley Quinn , 2017

Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017

The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005

Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016

Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010

Batman: Year One, 2011

Beautiful Creatures, 2013

Beerfest, 2006

The Big Year (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)

Bishop’s Wife ,The, 1947

Blade 2, 2002

Blade, 1998

Blade: Trinity, 2004

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Blood Work , 2002

Born to Be Wild, 1995

Boy Who Could Fly, The, 1989

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

Catch Me If You Can, 2002

Clara’s Heart, 1988

The Conjuring, 2013

Cop Out, 2010

Creepshow, 1982

Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)

The Departed, 2006

Dirty Dozen, The, 1967

Dirty Harry, 1971

Doc Hollywood, 1991

Dolphin Tale, 2011

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003

Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)

The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)

The Enforcer, 1976

The Exorcist, 1973

Fantastic Four, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Flags of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)

Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)

Four Christmases, 2008

Fred Claus, 2007

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995

Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997

Free Willy, 1993

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010

Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017

The Gauntlet, 1977

Get Smart, 2008

Good Girls Get High, 2019

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011

Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009

Green Pastures, The, 1936

Grumpier Old Men, 1995

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

Guy Named Joe, A, 1943

Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

Heartbreak Ridge, 1986

Horn Blows at Midnight, The, 1945

Horrible Bosses, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)

In Secret, 2014 (HBO)

In Time, 2011 (HBO)

Inkheart, 2009

Innerspace, 1987 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002

J. Edgar, 2011

Jack Frost, 1998

Jane Eyre, 2011 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014

John Q, 2002 (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010

Justice League: Doom , 2012

Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013

Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015

Justice League: War, 2014

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001

The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)

Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)

Last Samurai, The, 2003

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018

Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016

The Letter, 2020 (HBO)

Life Is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)

Little Big League, 1994

Little Manhattan, 2005 (HBO)

Little Nicky, 2000

The Longest Yard, 2005

Loser Leaves Town, 2020 (HBO)

Love Don’t Cost a Thing, 2003

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985

Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)

Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003

Mars Attacks, 1996

Megamind, 2010

Message In A Bottle, 1999

Michael, 1996

Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999

Money Talks, 1997

Monkey Trouble, 1994

Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

Mr. Nanny, 1993

Munich, 2005 (HBO)

Music and Lyrics, 2007

Nancy Drew, 2007

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon, 1993

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)

New Looney Tunes

Now and Then, 1995

Orphan, 2009

Osmosis Jones, 2001

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985

The Polar Express, 2004

Pop Star, 2005

Power, 1986

The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone, 2017 (HBO)

Rich and Famous, 1981

Right Stuff, The, 1983

Rumor Has It, 2005

Saving Private Ryan, 1998

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird , 1985

Showgirls, 1995 (HBO)

Something to Talk About , 1995

Space Jam, 1996

Spies Like Us, 1985

Star Trek, 2009

Stay, 2005 (HBO)

Sudden Impact, 1983

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018

Superman II, 1981

Superman III, 1983

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987

Superman Returns, 2006

Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006

Superman: The Movie, 1978

Superman: Unbound, 2013

Sweet November, 2001

Take the Lead, 2006

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny , 2006

Tequila Sunrise, 1988

The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 (HBO)

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Tightrope, 1984

Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993

The Towering Inferno, 1974 (HBO)

Troy, 2004

True Crime, 1999

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Unforgiven, 1992

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Watchmen (movie), 2009

What’s Your Number?, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)

Women, The, 2008

Wyatt Earp, 1994

Yogi Bear (Movie), 2010

Yours, Mine, and Ours, 2005

Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Suits: Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

July 2

NETFLIX

Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

The Whistlers (2020)

July 3

NETFLIX

The Baby-Sitters Club — NETFLIX FAMILY

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Desperados — NETFLIX FILM

JU-ON: Origins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Southern Survival — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Hamilton – Premiere

Pixar in Real Life – “UP: Balloon Cart Away”

Disney Family Sundays – “Peter Pan Shadow Box Theater”

One Day at Disney – “Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

HULU

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

To the Stars (2019)

HBO MAX

Los Futbolismos (Aka The Footballest), 2020 (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

Hanna: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series

July 4

HBO MAX

Midway, 2019 (HBO)

July 5

NETFLIX

ONLY

HULU

Outcry: Complete Season 1 (Showtime)

Netflix Releases New Images From The Grudge Prequel Series 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

July 6

NETFLIX

A Kid from Coney Island

PRIME VIDEO

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

July 7

NETFLIX

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

HBO MAX

Blue Exorcist, Seasons 1 & 2

Your Lie in April, Season One

91 Days, Season One

PRIME VIDEO

The Tourist (2010)

July 8

NETFLIX

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

HULU

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 9

NETFLIX

Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME

The Protector: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

HBO MAX

Close Enough, Series Premiere

Expecting Amy, Docuseries Premiere

July 10

NETFLIX

The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM

The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Disney Family Sundays – “Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree”

One Day at Disney – “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

HULU

Palm Springs (2020) (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 11

HULU

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The Secret of Life on Earth (1993)

HBO MAX

Sesame Street, Season 50 Finale (HBO)

Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

Vivarium (2020)

Lucasfilm Drops More Than A Dozen BTS Star Wars Pics From The Last Jedi, Rogue One And Solo 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

July 13

HULU

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)

HBO MAX

Foodie Love, Series Premiere (HBO)

July 14

NETFLIX

The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

On est ensemble (We Are One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

HBO MAX

Inuyasha, Season One

Showbiz Kids, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

July 15

NETFLIX

Dark Desire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gli Infedeli (The Players) — NETFLIX FILM

Skin Decision: Before and After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

HULU

Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

The Weekend (2019)

HBO MAX

Smurfs, Season One

PRIME VIDEO

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

July 16

NETFLIX

Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MILF — NETFLIX FILM

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

HBO MAX

House of Ho, Series Premiere

July 17

NETFLIX

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cursed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Funan

DISNEY+

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1)

Disney Family Sundays – “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”

One Day at Disney – “Mike Davis: Imagineering Project Manager”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs” (Finale)

HULU

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

HBO MAX

Abuelos (Aka Grandpas), 2020 (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

Absentia: Season 3 – Amazon Original Series

July 18

NETFLIX

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

HBO MAX

Harriet, 2019 (HBO)

July 19

NETFLIX

The Last Dance

HULU

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

PRIME VIDEO

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)

July 20

NETFLIX

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

The Assistant (2019)

July 21

NETFLIX

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Last Full Measure (2019)

HBO MAX

Bungo Stray Dogs, Seasons 1-3

Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Season One

July 22

NETFLIX

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spotlight

HULU

Bolt (2008)

July 23

NETFLIX

The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Tig N Seek, Series Premiere

July 24

NETFLIX

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

Disney Family Sundays – “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”

One Day at Disney – “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”

HBO MAX

Room 104, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

La Gallina Turuleca (Aka Turu, The Wacky Hen), 2020 (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

Radioactive (2019) – Amazon Original Movie

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist – Amazon Original Special

July 25

HBO MAX

Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)

July 26

NETFLIX

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Season 10

HULU

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

July 27

HULU

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Good Deeds (2012)

PRIME VIDEO

Good Deeds (2012)

July 28

NETFLIX

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)

HBO MAX

Aldnoah.Zero, Season One

Mob Psycho, Season One

Stockton On My Mind, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

July 29

NETFLIX

The Hater — NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Ladhood: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Animal Kingdom: Season 4

July 30

NETFLIX

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME

HULU

In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Bull (2019)

The Flood (2019)

HBO MAX

The Dog House – UK Edition, Season 1

Frayed, Series Premiere

July 31

NETFLIX

Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY

Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM

The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)

Muppets Now – Premiere

Disney Family Sundays – “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows”

HULU

Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

HBO MAX

Los Lobos, 2020 (HBO)

As we’ve pointed out elsewhere, HBO Max has a lot of great new DC animated movies coming in July, while Hulu is serving up some mostly forgotten gems starring the likes of Johnny Depp. Prime has likewise got a couple of great Will Smith titles on the way and Disney Plus is adding Solo: A Star Wars Story to its collection of SW films.

Though you might get tempted to go out in the sun, there’s certainly enough content coming to Netflix and the other streaming sites next month to keep you occupied inside. But as always, be sure to let us know what you’ll be checking out first by dropping a comment down below.