Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

It’s the weekend, and the various major streaming services are offering up a ton of great new content to keep subscribers entertained until Monday. Whichever combination of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video you use, you won’t go wanting for something to watch over the next few days. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

Netflix has a busy Friday today, dishing out six original titles. The biggest has to be Fatherhood, a touching comedy-drama film starring Kevin Hart as a single father who raises his daughter on his own after the unexpected death of his wife. Alfre Woodard, DeWanda Wise and Lil Rel Howery co-star. Originally set to be released by Sony but held up by the pandemic, Netflix claimed the rights last year and has finally made it available.

Moving on to Disney Plus, the Mouse House’s streamer also presents an original movie today. It’s Pixar’s latest effort, Luca, a Little Mermaid-esque tale about a young sea monster (Jacob Tremblay) who transforms into a regular boy in a bid to see what it’s like to live as a human. Set in 1950s Italy, Luca also features the voices of Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan. The good news is this one is able to be viewed at no extra cost for subscribers.

HBO Max added classic DC animated series Super Friends this Friday, while Hilary Swank thriller Fatale arrives on HBO on Saturday. A trio of ABC season premieres likewise land on Hulu today before Seth Rogen road trip comedy The Guilt Trip debuts on Sunday. Last but not least, Prime Video launches Mexican soccer docuseries Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado today.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to streaming from Friday, June 18th to Sunday, June 20th:

June 18

NETFLIX

A Family — NETFLIX FILM

Elite: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM

Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM

The Rational Life — NETFLIX SERIES

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

Luca – Film Premiere

Big Shot – Finale

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 206 “Yes, And…”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 108

HBO MAX

Super Friends

HULU

Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

When Nature Calls: Series Premiere (ABC)

PRIME VIDEO

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 19

NETFLIX

Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

June 20

HULU

The Guilt Trip (2012)

Don’t miss all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest this weekend.