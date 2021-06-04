Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime And Hulu This Weekend

The weekend typically means a solid lineup of new additions coming to the various streaming services on offer, as the companies battling for our monthly subscription fees do their best to try and ensure that instead of going outside and getting some fresh air we remain camped in our living rooms or bedrooms with our eyes glued to our televisions, tablets or phones instead.

Admittedly, it doesn’t take a great deal of convincing for some folks to alienate themselves from the world and spend the entirety of Friday through Sunday engrossed in a selection of movies and TV shows, and the good news is that there’s plenty of exciting content coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime and Hulu over the next couple of days, and you can check out the full list below.

June 4

NETFLIX

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX SERIES

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM

Xtreme — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 204 “The Storm”

Big Shot – Episode 108 “Everything to Me”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 106

Marvel Studios Legends

Check Out 20 New Images From The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

HBO MAX

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)

HULU

The New York Times Presents: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

PRIME VIDEO

Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Britannia: Season 2

June 5

NETFLIX

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Off the Air, Season 10

HULU

Emergency Call: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Rams (2021)

June 6

HBO MAX

Rizzoli & Isles

DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth will be hoping that it doesn’t suffer a similar fate to the dearly departed Jupiter’s Legacy and get cancelled after one season, but for the most part, Netflix has been a solid provider of big budget fantasy shows. So if the reviews and audience figures trend positively enough, then we could be looking at another success story for the streamer.

Elsewhere, Raya and the Last Dragon is finally available for general consumption on Disney Plus after three months locked behind the Premier Access paywall, while those who enjoy painfully mediocre comic book blockbusters can now kick back and watch director Gavin Hood botch Hugh Jackman’s first solo outing as cinematic icon Logan in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The biggest title of the weekend by far, though, is The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which is looking to become the latest Warner Bros. release to play big at both the box office and on HBO Max.