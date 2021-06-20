Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Week

We’re approaching the height of summer season, which is typically when the major studios roll out a string of successive blockbusters to try and draw audiences to the multiplex in big numbers on a weekly basis. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case quite yet, but Fast & Furious 9 and Black Widow are on the way over the next two weeks, so a return to something resembling normality could be on the cards.

In the meantime, the various streaming services on offer continue to deliver new and frequently exclusive content on a regular basis, and the next seven days is no different. There are fresh episodes of fan favorite shows, a high profile feature film or two, and overall a huge influx of titles heading to Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video, and you can check out the full list below.

June 21

HULU

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)

Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 – 2 (Corus)

Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Corus)

Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 – 2 (Corus)

Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)

Hot Market: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Hostiles (2017)

June 22

NETFLIX

This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

HULU

Monster Trucks (2017)

June 23

NETFLIX

Good on Paper — NETFLIX FILM

The House of Flowers: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM

Murder by the Coast — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Loki – New Episode

HULU

College Bowl: Series Premiere (NBC)

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

June 24

NETFLIX

Godzilla Singular Point — NETFLIX ANIME

The Naked Director: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere

HULU

An American Haunting (2006)

June 25

NETFLIX

The A List: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM

Sex/Life — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Disney’s Bunk’d (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Premiere

Wolfgang – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 207 “The Field Trip”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 109

HBO MAX

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

HULU

FALSE POSITIVE (2021) (Hulu Original)

Making It: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 26

NETFLIX

Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

The Choe Show: Series Premiere (FX)

June 27

HULU

Safer at Home (2021)

In terms of originals, Liam Neeson’s The Ice Road is one worth keeping an eye on, with the 69 year-old action star firmly in familiar territory as a trucker drawn into a dangerous situation. Netflix shelled out a lot of money to secure the rights, and as the only actor to headline two movies during the COVID-19 era that opened at number one domestically, Neeson’s drawing power remains undiminished.

Season 7 of Bosch is also on its way to Amazon, and the series has proven to be one of the platform’s most reliable performers since the very beginning. Disney Plus, meanwhile, has new episodes of Loki and Star Wars: The Bad Batch en route, with the latter in particular set to generate plenty of talking points in keeping with the first two installments, which have spawned a thousand theories already.