Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Week
We’re approaching the height of summer season, which is typically when the major studios roll out a string of successive blockbusters to try and draw audiences to the multiplex in big numbers on a weekly basis. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case quite yet, but Fast & Furious 9 and Black Widow are on the way over the next two weeks, so a return to something resembling normality could be on the cards.
In the meantime, the various streaming services on offer continue to deliver new and frequently exclusive content on a regular basis, and the next seven days is no different. There are fresh episodes of fan favorite shows, a high profile feature film or two, and overall a huge influx of titles heading to Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video, and you can check out the full list below.
June 21
HULU
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)
Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)
Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)
Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 – 2 (Corus)
Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Corus)
Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 – 2 (Corus)
Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)
Hot Market: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Hostiles (2017)
June 22
NETFLIX
This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
HULU
Monster Trucks (2017)
June 23
NETFLIX
Good on Paper — NETFLIX FILM
The House of Flowers: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
Murder by the Coast — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Loki – New Episode
HULU
College Bowl: Series Premiere (NBC)
Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)
June 24
NETFLIX
Godzilla Singular Point — NETFLIX ANIME
The Naked Director: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere
HULU
An American Haunting (2006)
June 25
NETFLIX
The A List: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM
Sex/Life — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney’s Bunk’d (S4)
PJ Masks (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure
Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)
When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Premiere
Wolfgang – Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 207 “The Field Trip”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 109
HBO MAX
Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)
PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
HULU
FALSE POSITIVE (2021) (Hulu Original)
Making It: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7
September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
June 26
NETFLIX
Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
The Choe Show: Series Premiere (FX)
June 27
HULU
Safer at Home (2021)
In terms of originals, Liam Neeson’s The Ice Road is one worth keeping an eye on, with the 69 year-old action star firmly in familiar territory as a trucker drawn into a dangerous situation. Netflix shelled out a lot of money to secure the rights, and as the only actor to headline two movies during the COVID-19 era that opened at number one domestically, Neeson’s drawing power remains undiminished.
Season 7 of Bosch is also on its way to Amazon, and the series has proven to be one of the platform’s most reliable performers since the very beginning. Disney Plus, meanwhile, has new episodes of Loki and Star Wars: The Bad Batch en route, with the latter in particular set to generate plenty of talking points in keeping with the first two installments, which have spawned a thousand theories already.
