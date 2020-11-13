Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Weekend

It’s Friday the 13th, and while that’s unlucky for some, it’s a lucky day for those looking for fresh content to stream as it kicks off a weekend that’s bursting with great new movies and TV shows. Whether you’re subscribed to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu or Prime Video, or any combination of them, you’ll find much to keep yourself entertained over the next few days.

This Friday, Netflix adds several original titles – including family holiday movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, drama film The Life Ahead and Spanish crime thriller series The Minions of Midas. Over on Disney Plus, meanwhile, the latest episode of The Mandalorian season 2 drops, and Hulu users can check out the season premieres of Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU and Station 19 as well as original Greta Thunberg documentary I Am Greta.

And on Prime Video, you can catch season 1 of teen spy show Alex Rider and American Horror Story: 1984 – though the ninth outing of the hit horror series is also available on Netflix from today, so take your pick there.

Here’s the full list of everything arriving on the major streaming services this weekend:

November 13

NETFLIX

Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti (2020)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) Netflix Original

Scandal in Sorrento (1955)

The Beginning of Life 2: Outside (2020)

The Life Ahead (2020) Netflix Original

The Sign of Venus (1955)

American Horror Story (Season 9)

The Minions of Midas (Limited Series) Netflix Original

DISNEY+

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 11”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Baby Gorilla Grace” (Season Finale)

Inside Pixar (Premiere)

The Right Stuff – “Ziggurat”

One Day at Disney – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”

HBO MAX

De Lo Mio

Entre Nos: LA Meets NY

HULU

I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere

Sputnik

PRIME VIDEO

The Ride

Alex Rider – IMDb TV Original: Season 1

James May: Oh Cook – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9

November 14

HBO MAX

Dolittle

HULU

The Dictator

PRIME VIDEO

The Dictator

Scrubs: Seasons 1-9

November 15

NETFLIX

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

HBO MAX

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season Finale

Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Premiere

HULU

12 Pups of Christmas

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Nice Girl Like You

Cartel Land

Christmas Crush

PRIME VIDEO

12 Pups Of Christmas

Christmas Crush

Saturday the 14th is a relatively quiet day by comparison, but there are still a few titles of note. HBO Max adds Doolittle, the recent Robert Downey Jr. reboot of the classic tale, while Sacha Baron Cohen comedy The Dictator goes up on both Hulu and Prime. All of Scrubs is also added to the latter platform on the same day.

Last but not least, Sunday the 15th debuts what’s probably the highlight of the whole weekend – the fourth season of critically acclaimed royal drama The Crown. If that’s not your cup of tea, though, there are also a bunch of Christmas movies going up across the sites and Netflix is adding popular films like V for Vendetta and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2.

Tell us, though, what will you be streaming this weekend? Sound off down below.