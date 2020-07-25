Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And More This Weekend

It’s the weekend, it’s the summer, but because we’re in the middle of a pandemic, that means you might end up spending a lot of it inside. In which case, the various streaming services on offer have got you covered for fresh content to watch over the next few days. Across Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime and HBO Max, there are many new movies and TV shows coming from Friday to Sunday for you to binge, and you can take a look at the full list below.

July 24

NETFLIX

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

Disney Family Sundays – “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”

One Day at Disney – “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”

HBO MAX

Room 104, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

La Gallina Turuleca (Aka Turu, The Wacky Hen), 2020 (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

Radioactive (2019) – Amazon Original Movie

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist – Amazon Original Special

July 25

HBO MAX

Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)

July 26

NETFLIX

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Season 10

HULU

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

For Netflix users, the weekend brings a lot of great stuff. The site’s big movie release of the week is The Kissing Booth 2, the sequel to the smash-hit 2018 romcom. For family audiences, there’s animated movie Animal Crackers, featuring the voices of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, while the second season of The CW’s comedy In the Dark also lands on Friday. And on Sunday, Dylan Sprouse romance Banana Split and the tenth season of Shameless drop.

The highlight for Disney Plus’ latest Friday load, meanwhile, is obviously the Summer Movie Night of the week. This time, it’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the most recent entry in the seafaring saga released in 2017. Elsewhere, HBO Max subscribers will want to check out the season 4 premiere of anthology series Room 104 and over on Hulu, David Arquette actioner 2009: The Soldier Protocol arrives on Sunday.

Probably the biggest release outside of Netflix this weekend is Radioactive, the Marie Curie biopic starring Gone Girl‘s Rosamund Pike as the pioneering scientist. Anya-Taylor Joy also features as Curie’s daughter and it’s available to stream on Prime Video from Friday.

Tell us, though, what do you plan on watching on Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest this weekend? Let us know below.