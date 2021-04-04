Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video And HBO Max This Week

There’s a never-ending procession of new and old content arriving on the various streaming services competing for your attention and monthly subscription fee on an almost daily basis, so it’s little wonder people spend so long trying to decide on what to watch when there’s just so damn much to choose from.

Everyone knows the optimal conditions for streaming are right when you’ve made yourself something to eat or an hour or two before you go to sleep, but by the time you’ve settled on a movie or TV show, the food’s gone cold and you’re left staring into the abyss, scrolling through menu after menu. Luckily, we’ve broken down every new arrival coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, HBO Max and Hulu over the next seven days, so go ahead and check out the full and exhaustive incoming catalogue below, and make sure to add these titles to your watch list well ahead of time.

NETFLIX

Released April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Snabba Cash *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Wedding Coach *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released April 8

The Way of the Househusband *NETFLIX ANIME

Released April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? *NETFLIX FILM

Night in Paradise *NETFLIX FILM

Thunder Force *NETFLIX FILM

Released April 10

The Stand-In

Released April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

DISNEY PLUS

Released April 9

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 103 “Breakaway” *Disney+ Original

PRIME VIDEO

Released April 7

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

Trollhunter (2011)

Released April 8

Bleed For This (IMDb TV)

Released April 9

Noah (IMDb TV)

THEM: Limited Series *Amazon Original Series

Released April 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (IMDb TV)

HBO MAX

Released April 5

Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Released April 6

Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B

Released April 7

Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

South Side, Season 1

Released April 9

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)

The Other Two, Season 1

Released April 10

The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

Released April 11

The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Released April 5

Girl (2020)

Released April 7

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Released April 8

Home Economics: Series Premiere (ABC)

Released April 9

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

The Standard (2020)

Released April 10

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

There are some solid movies and TV shows inbound, with Melissa McCarthy’s superhero comedy Thunder Force poised to play well on Netflix, while The Nevers looks like an exciting supernatural fantasy series that seems like a cross between X-Men, Doctor Who and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (the comic run, not the terrible movie), but Joss Whedon’s presence as creator, former showrunner and writer/director of the pilot could see it tainted by association.

The New Mutants is also coming to HBO Max as part of WarnerMedia’s ten-year streaming agreement with Fox that doesn’t expire until next year, when it’ll probably shift over to either Hulu or Disney Plus. And as for the Mouse House, new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers are arriving on Friday, and once again, there’s an absolute mountain of media to sift through.