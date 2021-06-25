Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, HBO Max And Hulu This Weekend

Another Friday can only mean some big additions to the various streaming services on offer, although you can guarantee that a whole lot of folks will be braving their local multiplex instead now that Fast & Furious 9 is rolling out domestically, having spent what’s felt like an eternity on the shelf since first being scheduled for April of last year.

There’s no doubts about what the most prominent title of the weekend is, with Liam Neeson bringing his signature blend of grizzled badassery and world-weary gravitas to Netflix’s The Ice Road. The streamer shelled out $18 million to secure the distribution rights to the film from 2004 version of The Punisher‘s Jonathan Hensleigh, and it feels like a foregone conclusion that it’ll be comfortably nestled at the top of the most-watched list by this time tomorrow.

However, there’s much more than that on the way to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, HBO Max and Hulu over the next three days, and you can check out the full list below.

June 25

NETFLIX

The A List: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM

Sex/Life — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Disney’s Bunk’d (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Premiere

Wolfgang – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 207 “The Field Trip”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 109

HBO MAX

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

HULU

FALSE POSITIVE (2021) (Hulu Original)

Making It: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 26

NETFLIX

Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

The Choe Show: Series Premiere (FX)

June 27

HULU

Safer at Home (2021)

Outside of The Ice Road there’s not a lot of new arrivals destined to draw in a huge audience, although fans of the procedural and dads everywhere will be thrilled that Titus Welliver is finally back as the dogged title hero in Amazon’s Bosch, with the seventh and final season already announced to be getting an IMDb TV spinoff that brings the actor back alongside much of the core creative team.

Hulu’s psychological horror False Positive comes with a high concept and decent cast that includes Pierce Brosnan and Justin Theroux, so the middling reviews probably won’t prevent it from getting added to the watch-lists of the genre’s fans. It’s the typical mix of the old and new, but the weekend on streaming will undoubtedly belong to Liam Neeson, who continues his late-career hot streak of headlining hugely popular B-tier actioners.