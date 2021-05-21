Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, HBO Max And Hulu This Weekend

The weekend always brings a huge number of fresh additions to the libraries of the major streaming services, but this weekend in particular stands out as one of the most stacked in recent memory, with a ton of exciting new and original content making its way to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Hulu between now and Sunday.

The most notable of the bunch is undoubtedly Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, with the filmmaker delivering his first non-DCEU effort in a decade. Early reactions have been strong for the zombie heist actioner, and you can guarantee that it’ll be top of the most-watched list by the end of the day, and stands a real chance of becoming one of Netflix’s biggest in-house movies ever.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg content-wise, though, with the rest of the combatants in the streaming wars dropping some intriguing, exciting and high profile feature films and TV shows, and the whole list is available for your perusal below.

May 21

NETFLIX

Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master of None: Season 3

DISNEY+

Disney Big City Greens (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (S5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked – Batch Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 202 “Typecasting”

Big Shot – Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 109 “Head Games”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 104

New Army Of The Dead Photos Tease Zack Snyder's Zombie Movie 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

HULU

MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE (Hulu Original)

PRIME VIDEO

P!nk: All I Know So Far – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Solos – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 22

NETFLIX

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

HULU

Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)

May 23

HBO MAX

In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

Patton Oswalt’s irreverent animation Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. reimagines the terrifying comic book villain as a family man suffering through a mid-life crisis after his repeated attempts to enslave humanity see Advanced Idea Mechanics go bankrupt and remove him from his position, while HBO Max revives In Treatment after a decade for a brand new fourth season.

Amazon’s star-studded anthology series Solos, meanwhile, features Anthony Mackie, Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Constance Wu and Dan Stevens, an ensemble that’s more than enough to pique interest and draw in curious subscribers, while Netflix has also premiered the third season of popular animation Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and Aziz Ansari’s award winning Master of None, so there’s plenty to keep you occupied.