Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max In June

We’re almost into summer, which would usually mean that we’d be getting bombarded with the annual onslaught of big budget Hollywood blockbusters competing for audience attention and hard earned cash on a weekly basis. While that’s still the case to a certain extent, the schedule is a little lighter than usual due to the lingering effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The hits taken by the theatrical industry have been of immense benefit to streamers, with countless titles being sold off as platforms like Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max hoover up content left, right and center, while there’s also been a steady influx of big name TV shows to keep subscribers satiated in the meantime. June 2021 will be no different, and there’s a positively stacked roster of film and television titles coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max next month, and you can check out the full list below.

June 1

NETFLIX

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Camelot, 1967

Cold Case

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)

Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove, 1964

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)

El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)

The Green Mile, 1999

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Just Married, 2003 (HBO)

Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003

The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)

The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Shazam!, 2019

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Stoker, 2013 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Victor/Victoria, 1982

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Without a Trace

HULU

CHANGING THE GAME: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX)

Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC)

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alive (1993)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black And White (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue Streak (1999)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Conviction (2010)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Cookout (2004)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Driven (2001)

El Dorado (1967)

Face/Off (1997)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gamer (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hud (1963)

The Hustler (1961)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Once Upon A Crime… (1992)

Ordinary People (1980)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Primary Colors (1998)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Sabrina (1995)

Savage State (2021)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scorpio (1973)

Silence (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Girls (1988)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Still Waiting (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

To Die For (1995)

The Upside (2017)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting… (2005)

Walking Tall (1973)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

Witless Protection (2008)

Young Adult (2011)

PRIME VIDEO

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

June 2

NETFLIX

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

America’s Got Talent: Season 16 Premiere (NBC)

June 3

NETFLIX

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX SERIES

Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)

HULU

MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)

A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)

Night of the Kings (2021)

June 4

NETFLIX

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX SERIES

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM

Xtreme — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 204 “The Storm”

Big Shot – Episode 108 “Everything to Me”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 106

Marvel Studios Legends

HBO MAX

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)

HULU

The New York Times Presents: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

PRIME VIDEO

Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Britannia: Season 2

June 5

NETFLIX

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Off the Air, Season 10

HULU

Emergency Call: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Rams (2021)

June 6

HBO MAX

Rizzoli & Isles

June 7

NETFLIX

Vampire Academy

HULU

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Chase: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

PEACOCK

Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Season 1

Wild Life, Season 1

Devil May Care, Season 1

Hell Den, Season 2

The Pole, Season 1

The Summoner, Season 1

June 8

HBO MAX

Billy on the Street

Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

HULU

The Bachelorette: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Legion Of Brothers (2017)

June 9

NETFLIX

Awake — NETFLIX FILM

Fresh, Fried & Crispy — NETFLIX SERIES

LA’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Loki – Series Premiere

HBO MAX

Young Hearts, 2020

HULU

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Billions: Season 4

June 10

NETFLIX

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)

Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Lazor Wulf, Season 2

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale

HULU

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Trust (2021)

Two of Us (2019)

June 11

NETFLIX

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Lupin: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Trese — NETFLIX ANIME

Wish Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation – Season Two Premiere

Big Shot – Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 205 “The Quinceañero”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 107

HBO MAX

Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)

Come True (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

Pinocchio (2020)

Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

June 12

HBO MAX

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)

June 13

NETFLIX

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

HULU

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Not Fade Away (2012)

Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

June 14

NETFLIX

Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX SERIES

HULU

Rūrangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair)

June 15

NETFLIX

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sir! No Sir!

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Alone: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 8 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B (A&E)

Born to Play (2020)

Gone Girl (2014)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy

Her Name Is Chef (2020)

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)

Nasrin (2020)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)

The Outside Story (2021)

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime)

June 16

NETFLIX

Lowriders

Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Loki – New Episode

June 17

NETFLIX

Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Gift: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Katla — NETFLIX SERIES

Silver Linings Playbook

HBO MAX

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)

HULU

DAVE: Season 2 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Phobias (2021)

June 18

NETFLIX

A Family — NETFLIX FILM

Elite: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM

Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM

The Rational Life — NETFLIX SERIES

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

Luca – Film Premiere

Big Shot – Finale

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 206 “Yes, And…”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 108

HBO MAX

Super Friends

HULU

Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

When Nature Calls: Series Premiere (ABC)

PRIME VIDEO

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 19

NETFLIX

Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

June 20

HULU

The Guilt Trip (2012)

June 21

HULU

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)

Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 – 2 (Corus)

Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Corus)

Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 – 2 (Corus)

Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)

Hot Market: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Hostiles (2017)

June 22

NETFLIX

This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

HULU

Monster Trucks (2017)

June 23

NETFLIX

Good on Paper — NETFLIX FILM

The House of Flowers: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM

Murder by the Coast — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Loki – New Episode

HULU

College Bowl: Series Premiere (NBC)

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

June 24

NETFLIX

Godzilla Singular Point — NETFLIX ANIME

The Naked Director: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere

HULU

An American Haunting (2006)

June 25

NETFLIX

The A List: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM

Sex/Life — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Disney’s Bunk’d (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Premiere

Wolfgang – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 207 “The Field Trip”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 109

HBO MAX

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

HULU

FALSE POSITIVE (2021) (Hulu Original)

Making It: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 26

NETFLIX

Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

The Choe Show: Series Premiere (FX)

June 27

HULU

Safer at Home (2021)

PEACOCK

Making WWE: Building The Spectacle

June 28

NETFLIX

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — NETFLIX ANIME

June 29

NETFLIX

StarBeam: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Bratz : The Movie (2007)

Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)

June 30

NETFLIX

America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Loki – New Episode

HULU

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Jack Reacher (2012)

The Sweet Life (2016)

The good news for HBO Max customers is that the Harry Potter franchise is returning in its entirety after a brief absence, while The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the latest Warner Bros. hybrid release, with the eighth installment in the highest-grossing horror franchise ever looking to do big numbers both at the box office and on streaming.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus expansion continues with Loki as Tom Hiddleston’s trickster finally takes center stage after a decade as a supporting player. DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth is hoping to be Netflix’s next major fantasy show, something the streamer has become adept at delivering on a regular basis over the last year or so, but as always there’s an absolute mountain of content to sift through.