Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

Anyone with enough disposable income to shell out for more than the average of two streaming services must have watch-lists packed to bursting point, given the sheer volume of content that arrives on a weekly basis to the ‘Big Five’ of Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Hulu and Disney Plus.

This week is no different, offering up a diverse selection of established favorites, underrated gems, cult classics and several must-see originals, including the latest episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki, which has an awful lot of questions to answer after the events of last week.

In fact, the Mouse House is debuting a brand new hotly-anticipated show this Wednesday alongside the latest outing for Tom Hiddleston’s trickster, with Monsters Inc. spinoff Monsters at Work premiering and aiming to continue Pixar’s hot streak. Netflix also has Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness on the way to continue the theme of top-tier animated originals, but you can check out the full and exhaustive list of projects coming to streaming below.

July 5

NETFLIX

You Are My Spring — NETFLIX SERIES

HULU

Surf’s Up (2007)

July 6

NETFLIX

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

July 7

NETFLIX

Brick Mansions

This Little Love of Mine

Cat People — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dogs: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mire: ’97 — NETFLIX SERIES

The War Next-door — NETFLIX SERIES

Major Grom: Plague Doctor — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Monsters At Work – Premiere Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated”

Loki – New Episode

Marvel Studios Legends – Black Widow

HBO MAX

Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)

July 8

NETFLIX

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere

Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

HULU

My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)

Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)

Papillon (2017)

July 9

NETFLIX

Atypical: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Biohackers: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Cook of Castamar — NETFLIX SERIES

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — NETFLIX FILM

How I Became a Superhero — NETFLIX FILM

Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Virgin River: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Biggest Bullshark

Black Widow – Premier Access

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 209 “Spring Break”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”

HBO MAX

Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)

HULU

This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)

Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

In a World… (2013)

Moffie (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

Our Friend (2019)

Luxe Listing Sydney – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

July 10

NETFLIX

American Ultra

HULU

47 Meters Down (2017)

July 11

HBO MAX

The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 continues Netflix’s rollout of the interconnected horror trilogy, and it should play well given that opener 1994 has already made it to the top of the most-watched charts less than 48 hours after premiering. Meanwhile, Blumhouse’s controversial The Hunt is coming to HBO Max and might look to ride the wave of backlash from certain circles and turn it into strong viewership numbers.

Of course, the biggest release of the week is without question Black Widow, which is coming to Disney Plus Premier Access and theaters simultaneously. As the MCU’s first feature-length blockbuster in two years, you can guarantee there’s going to be a massive amount of subscribers shelling out that $30 fee.