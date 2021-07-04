Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week
Anyone with enough disposable income to shell out for more than the average of two streaming services must have watch-lists packed to bursting point, given the sheer volume of content that arrives on a weekly basis to the ‘Big Five’ of Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Hulu and Disney Plus.
This week is no different, offering up a diverse selection of established favorites, underrated gems, cult classics and several must-see originals, including the latest episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki, which has an awful lot of questions to answer after the events of last week.
In fact, the Mouse House is debuting a brand new hotly-anticipated show this Wednesday alongside the latest outing for Tom Hiddleston’s trickster, with Monsters Inc. spinoff Monsters at Work premiering and aiming to continue Pixar’s hot streak. Netflix also has Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness on the way to continue the theme of top-tier animated originals, but you can check out the full and exhaustive list of projects coming to streaming below.
July 5
NETFLIX
You Are My Spring — NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Surf’s Up (2007)
July 6
NETFLIX
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
July 7
NETFLIX
Brick Mansions
This Little Love of Mine
Cat People — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dogs: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mire: ’97 — NETFLIX SERIES
The War Next-door — NETFLIX SERIES
Major Grom: Plague Doctor — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Monsters At Work – Premiere Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated”
Loki – New Episode
Marvel Studios Legends – Black Widow
HBO MAX
Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)
July 8
NETFLIX
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness — NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere
Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)
The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)
Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)
Papillon (2017)
July 9
NETFLIX
Atypical: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Biohackers: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Cook of Castamar — NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — NETFLIX FILM
How I Became a Superhero — NETFLIX FILM
Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Virgin River: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
Flicka
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World’s Biggest Bullshark
Black Widow – Premier Access
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 209 “Spring Break”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 103
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”
HBO MAX
Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)
HULU
This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)
Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)
In a World… (2013)
Moffie (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
Our Friend (2019)
Luxe Listing Sydney – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
July 10
NETFLIX
American Ultra
HULU
47 Meters Down (2017)
July 11
HBO MAX
The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 continues Netflix’s rollout of the interconnected horror trilogy, and it should play well given that opener 1994 has already made it to the top of the most-watched charts less than 48 hours after premiering. Meanwhile, Blumhouse’s controversial The Hunt is coming to HBO Max and might look to ride the wave of backlash from certain circles and turn it into strong viewership numbers.
Of course, the biggest release of the week is without question Black Widow, which is coming to Disney Plus Premier Access and theaters simultaneously. As the MCU’s first feature-length blockbuster in two years, you can guarantee there’s going to be a massive amount of subscribers shelling out that $30 fee.
