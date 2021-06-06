Home / movies

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

By the time Black Widow finally debuts in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access next month, two years will have passed since Spider-Man: Far From Home, the last Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster to play on the big screen. And though the feature-length Phase Four rollout is taking its sweet time to begin, when Loki premieres on Wednesday, it’ll be the third episodic MCU series to debut in less than five months.

The world’s biggest franchise is expanding at a rapid rate, then, and hopes are high for Tom Hiddleston finally being given the opportunity to take center stage in his own showcase. While Loki is certainly the most prominent new release coming to streaming over the next seven days, there’s much more top quality content on offer, and you can check out the full list of everything heading to Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu and HBO Max below.

June 7

NETFLIX
Vampire Academy

HULU
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Chase: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

PEACOCK
Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Season 1
Wild Life, Season 1
Devil May Care, Season 1
Hell Den, Season 2
The Pole, Season 1
The Summoner, Season 1

June 8

HBO MAX
Billy on the Street
Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

HULU
The Bachelorette: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)
Legion Of Brothers (2017)

June 9

NETFLIX
Awake — NETFLIX FILM
Fresh, Fried & Crispy — NETFLIX SERIES
LA’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+
Loki – Series Premiere

HBO MAX
Young Hearts, 2020

HULU
The Croods: A New Age (2020)

PRIME VIDEO
Billions: Season 4

June 10

NETFLIX
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look,  (HBO)
Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Lazor Wulf, Season 2
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale

HULU
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
Trust (2021)
Two of Us (2019)

June 11

NETFLIX
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Lupin: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Trese — NETFLIX ANIME
Wish Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)
The Happiest Millionaire
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)
Zenimation – Season Two Premiere
Big Shot – Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 205 “The Quinceañero”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 107

HBO MAX
Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU
Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)
Come True (2021)

PRIME VIDEO
Pinocchio (2020)
Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Lupin

June 12

HBO MAX
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)

June 13

NETFLIX
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist

HULU
Dragonheart (1996)
Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (2014)
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)
Not Fade Away (2012)
Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

Netflix has Lupin Part 2 coming to the platform, and the stylish French crime thriller will be looking to reinforce its reputation as a global phenomenon, after the first batch of episodes drew in 70 million viewers to become the streamer’s third most-watched original show ever behind only the all-conquering Bridgerton and season 1 of The Witcher.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ hybrids continue to arrive with an increasing regularity, and In the Heights is the sort of crowd-pleasing feel-good title that should see it do big business in terms of both HBO Max viewership numbers and box office dollars. After all, we’re talking about Lin-Manuel Miranda adapting one of his beloved musicals for feature-length consumption, something that worked out pretty well last summer for Hamilton. But as always, there’s a solid mix of new, old, classic, underrated, overlooked and forgotten movies and TV shows to choose from this coming week.

