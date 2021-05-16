Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

Every week, the numerous streaming services on offer add a deluge of titles to their respective content libraries, and it can often be a nightmare sifting through the new arrivals to try and find something worth adding to the watch list, especially if you’re one of the people who subscribes to more than the average of two platforms.

There’s not a great deal of incoming content this week to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max that immediately jumps out and demands your attention with the notable exception of Zack Snyder’s zombie actioner Army of the Dead, but there are still more than few movies and TV shows worth checking out, and you can see the entire list of impending debutants below.

May 18

NETFLIX

Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM

HULU

Supernova (2020)

May 19

NETFLIX

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

HULU

Red Dawn (2012)

PRIME VIDEO

Red Dawn (2012)

Trumbo (2015)

May 20

NETFLIX

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

HBO MAX

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again, Max Original

The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale

Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale

Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7

May 21

NETFLIX

Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Disney Big City Greens (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (S5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked – Batch Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 202 “Typecasting”

Big Shot – Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 109 “Head Games”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 104

HULU

MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE (Hulu Original)

PRIME VIDEO

P!nk: All I Know So Far – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Solos – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 22

NETFLIX

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

HULU

Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)

May 23

NETFLIX

Master of None: Season 3



HBO MAX

In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

Disney Plus has new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Star Wars: The Bad Batch on the way, while Netflix is dropping the long-awaited third season of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, HBO Max’s In Treatment returns with a reboot over a decade since the last run aired and Amazon’s star-studded anthology series Solos with Morgan Freeman, Anthony Mackie, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren and Dan Stevens premieres, so there are some solid TV originals incoming.

Apart from those aforementioned titles and Army of the Dead, though, the rest is fairly middling by the standards of the streaming wars, but that typically tends to be the case as the month reaches its end and the Big Five streamers gear up to start the cycle all over again on the first of the next one.

Tell us, though, what are you looking forward to catching on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and the rest this week? Sound off down below.