Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

Every week, the numerous streaming services on offer add a deluge of titles to their respective content libraries, and it can often be a nightmare sifting through the new arrivals to try and find something worth adding to the watch list, especially if you’re one of the people who subscribes to more than the average of two platforms.
There’s not a great deal of incoming content this week to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max that immediately jumps out and demands your attention with the notable exception of Zack Snyder’s zombie actioner Army of the Dead, but there are still more than few movies and TV shows worth checking out, and you can see the entire list of impending debutants below.
May 18
NETFLIX
Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Supernova (2020)
May 19
NETFLIX
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
HULU
Red Dawn (2012)
PRIME VIDEO
Red Dawn (2012)
Trumbo (2015)
May 20
NETFLIX
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
HBO MAX
Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again, Max Original
The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
May 21
NETFLIX
Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Disney Big City Greens (S2)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
Fury Files (Interstitials)
Ice Road Rescue (S5)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)
Inside Pixar: Unpacked – Batch Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 202 “Typecasting”
Big Shot – Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 109 “Head Games”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 104
HULU
MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE (Hulu Original)
PRIME VIDEO
P!nk: All I Know So Far – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Solos – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
May 22
NETFLIX
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios
HULU
Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)
May 23
NETFLIX
Master of None: Season 3
HBO MAX
In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
Disney Plus has new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Star Wars: The Bad Batch on the way, while Netflix is dropping the long-awaited third season of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, HBO Max’s In Treatment returns with a reboot over a decade since the last run aired and Amazon’s star-studded anthology series Solos with Morgan Freeman, Anthony Mackie, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren and Dan Stevens premieres, so there are some solid TV originals incoming.
Apart from those aforementioned titles and Army of the Dead, though, the rest is fairly middling by the standards of the streaming wars, but that typically tends to be the case as the month reaches its end and the Big Five streamers gear up to start the cycle all over again on the first of the next one.
Tell us, though, what are you looking forward to catching on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and the rest this week? Sound off down below.
