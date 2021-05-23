Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

Netflix and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead looks set to be the most-watched streaming exclusive of the week following its buzzy premiere on Friday, but the reign of Dave Bautista and his army of zombie killers might not last long, because there’s another big budget movie on the way that focuses on a character with a penchant for skinning their victims and toasting to the spoils of a harrowing profession.

We are, of course, talking about Disney’s Cruella, which sees Emma Stone inherit the live-action role of the 101 Dalmatians antagonist from Glenn Close to tell the origin story of how a young fashion designer in 1970s London rose to the top of the industry and became a megalomaniacal villain along the way. Craig Gillespie’s comic crime caper comes to Disney Plus Premier Access on Friday, but there are plenty more titles headed to all of the ‘Big Five’ streaming services, and you can check out the full list below.

May 25

NETFLIX

HBO MAX

Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

HULU

Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)

May 26

NETFLIX

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM

Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

HULU

Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

May 27

NETFLIX

Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM

Eden — NETFLIX ANIME

Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

HULU

MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD: COMPLETE SEASON 3 (Hulu Original)

The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)

May 28

NETFLIX

Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Bluey Shorts (S2)

Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 – Episodes 1-8)

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S10 – Episode 1-7)

Cruella – Premier Access

Launchpad – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 203 “Valentine’s Day”

Big Shot – Episode 107 “Kalm Korn”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 110 “State of Play” (Season Finale)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 105

HBO MAX

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

HULU

PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

The Vigil (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

Panic – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

It’s not the most stacked lineup we’ve ever seen, but Lucifer is back with the second half of season 5 on Netflix, which should dominate the viewership charts based on how strongly the first eight episodes fared last summer, while soccer fans will no doubt get a kick out of Baggio: The Divine Ponytail, which traces the career of one of Italy’s greatest ever players.

Disney, meanwhile, continues rolling out new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, with colons apparently a must. And though the last week of the month is never one for dropping a ton of high profile originals, there should still be enough here to see you through the next seven days.