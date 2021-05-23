Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week
Netflix and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead looks set to be the most-watched streaming exclusive of the week following its buzzy premiere on Friday, but the reign of Dave Bautista and his army of zombie killers might not last long, because there’s another big budget movie on the way that focuses on a character with a penchant for skinning their victims and toasting to the spoils of a harrowing profession.
We are, of course, talking about Disney’s Cruella, which sees Emma Stone inherit the live-action role of the 101 Dalmatians antagonist from Glenn Close to tell the origin story of how a young fashion designer in 1970s London rose to the top of the industry and became a megalomaniacal villain along the way. Craig Gillespie’s comic crime caper comes to Disney Plus Premier Access on Friday, but there are plenty more titles headed to all of the ‘Big Five’ streaming services, and you can check out the full list below.
May 25
NETFLIX
Home
HBO MAX
Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
HULU
Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)
May 26
NETFLIX
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM
Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
HULU
Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)
May 27
NETFLIX
Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM
Eden — NETFLIX ANIME
Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
HULU
MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD: COMPLETE SEASON 3 (Hulu Original)
The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)
The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)
May 28
NETFLIX
Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Bluey Shorts (S2)
Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 – Episodes 1-8)
Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)
Wicked Tuna (S10 – Episode 1-7)
Cruella – Premier Access
Launchpad – Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 203 “Valentine’s Day”
Big Shot – Episode 107 “Kalm Korn”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 110 “State of Play” (Season Finale)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 105
HBO MAX
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
HULU
PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)
The Vigil (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
Panic – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
It’s not the most stacked lineup we’ve ever seen, but Lucifer is back with the second half of season 5 on Netflix, which should dominate the viewership charts based on how strongly the first eight episodes fared last summer, while soccer fans will no doubt get a kick out of Baggio: The Divine Ponytail, which traces the career of one of Italy’s greatest ever players.
Disney, meanwhile, continues rolling out new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, with colons apparently a must. And though the last week of the month is never one for dropping a ton of high profile originals, there should still be enough here to see you through the next seven days.
