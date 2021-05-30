Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week
The first day of the month is always when streaming services reload their content libraries and drop a huge payload of new titles while simultaneously and very quietly removing others in the hopes that subscribers will be too distracted by the fresh additions to notice any old favorites disappearing.
June kicks off on Tuesday, so it won’t be a shock to discover that there’s a bombardment of movies and TV shows making their way to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO Max and Disney Plus over the next seven days, with WarnerMedia’s platform in particular becoming renowned for an absolutely monstrous lineup of day one arrivals every time a new month begins, and you can check out the exhaustive list in its entirety below.
May 31
NETFLIX
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HULU
The Donut King (2020)
The One I Love (2014)
The World To Come (2020)
June 1
NETFLIX
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Camelot, 1967
Cold Case
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove, 1964
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)
El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
The Green Mile, 1999
The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Shazam!, 2019
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Victor/Victoria, 1982
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Without a Trace
HULU
CHANGING THE GAME: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)
Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX)
Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC)
50/50 (2011)
A Most Wanted Man (2014)
A Perfect Day (2006)
A Prayer For The Dying (1987)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
Across The Universe (2007)
Alive (1993)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)
Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Batman Begins (2005)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Birdcage (1997)
Black And White (2000)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Blue Streak (1999)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
The Company You Keep (2013)
Conviction (2010)
Convicts (1991)
Convoy (1978)
The Cookout (2004)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Desperate Measures (1998)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dragonfly (2002)
Driven (2001)
El Dorado (1967)
Face/Off (1997)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Full Monty (1997)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
Gamer (2009)
Get Smart (2008)
Hanging Up (2000)
Hud (1963)
The Hustler (1961)
Jennifer 8 (1992)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Just Wright (2009)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)
Last Chance Harvey (2008)
The Last House on the Left (2009)
Little Women (1994)
The Long Goodbye (1973)
The Love Letter (1999)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
Once Upon A Crime… (1992)
Ordinary People (1980)
Places In The Heart (1984)
Primary Colors (1998)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Richie Rich (1994)
Rules of Engagement (2000)
Sabrina (1995)
Savage State (2021)
Saving Silverman (2001)
Scorpio (1973)
Silence (2016)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
The Soloist (2009)
Some Girls (1988)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Soul Survivors (2001)
Still Waiting (2009)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Switchback (1997)
The Time Machine (2002)
To Die For (1995)
The Upside (2017)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Waiting… (2005)
Walking Tall (1973)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
Wilde (1998)
Wings Of Courage (1995)
Witless Protection (2008)
Young Adult (2011)
PRIME VIDEO
50/50 (2011)
Adaptation (2002)
Ali (2001)
Alive (1993)
An American Werewolf In London (1981)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Chicken Run (2000)
Colombiana (2011)
Courageous (2011)
Dear John (2010)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
I Spy (2002)
Little Man (2006)
Mo’ Money (1992)
Rent (2005)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Signs (2002)
Spring Break (1983)
Step Brothers (2008)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Take Shelter (2011)
Takers (2010)
Testament Of Youth (2015)
The Fisher King (1991)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Wrestler (2009)
This Means War (2012)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)
We Own The Night (2007)
June 2
NETFLIX
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
America’s Got Talent: Season 16 Premiere (NBC)
June 3
NETFLIX
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX SERIES
Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)
HULU
MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)
A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)
Night of the Kings (2021)
June 4
NETFLIX
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX SERIES
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM
Xtreme — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Raya and the Last Dragon
Disney Amphibia (S2)
Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Texas Throwdown
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Us Again
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 204 “The Storm”
Big Shot – Episode 108 “Everything to Me”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 106
Marvel Studios Legends
HBO MAX
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)
HULU
The New York Times Presents: New Episode (FX on Hulu)
Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)
PRIME VIDEO
Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
Britannia: Season 2
June 5
NETFLIX
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
Off the Air, Season 10
HULU
Emergency Call: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Rams (2021)
June 6
HBO MAX
Rizzoli & Isles
In terms of originals, the pickings are fairly slim, but HBO Max subscribers will be thrilled to discover that the entire Harry Potter franchise has circled back around and pitched up on the service once more. As always, though, there’s a solid mix of all-time greats, beloved classics, family favorites and explosive blockbusters heading to each of the ‘Big Five’ streamers, and Netflix will be looking to continue bolstering its reputation as the place that forgotten films go to find a new life, with John Travolta and Hugh Jackman’s Swordfish standing out as exactly the sort of star-studded yet entirely formulaic and disposable action thriller that tends to play very well on the world’s most popular streaming platform.
Raya and the Last Dragon is also set to shake off the shackles of Premier Access and dive headfirst into becoming available to all Disney customers, which should put it in good stead to perform strongly for the Mouse House after spending the entirety of its three-month theatrical run entrenched in the domestic box office Top 10.
