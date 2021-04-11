Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

A recent study revealed that the average household subscribes to two streaming services, which is just as well, because anyone with the disposable income to shell out the monthly fee for Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max would have one hefty watch list given that every major platform adds a cumulative total of movies and TV shows numbering quite high every week.

The next seven days are no different, with all of the principal combatants in the streaming wars once again delivering an eclectic mix of new and pre-existing content plucked from the vault. In terms of originals, Netflix has Jamie Foxx’s sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! on the way, while the penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus is appointment viewing given that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America just bludgeoned a dude to death.

However, all of the so-called ‘Big Five’ have a slew of incoming arrivals set to debut over the next seven days, and you can check out the full list below and decide what’s worth adding to your queue.

NETFLIX

Released April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn *NETFLIX FILM

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

Released April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY

My Love: Six Stories of True Love *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released April 14

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Law School *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Circle: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Soul *NETFLIX FILM

Why Did You Kill Me? *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die *NETFLIX FILM

Released April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy *NETFLIX FAMILY

Ajeeb Daastaans *NETFLIX FILM

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico *NETFLIX FAMILY

Into the Beat *NETFLIX FILM

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Released April 18

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY PLUS

Released April 16

Big Shot – Premiere Episode 101 “Pilot” *Disney+ Original

Earth Moods (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (S5)

RIO

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original

The Kid Who Would Be King

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 104 “Hockey Moms” *Disney+ Original

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

PRIME VIDEO

Released April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

Released April 14

Burden (2020)

Cézanne Et Moi (2017)

Terror’s Advocate (2007)

Released April 16

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (IMDb TV)

Frank Of Ireland: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

Somewhere (2010)

Wander (2020)

Released April 18

Side Effects (IMDb TV)

HULU

Released April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

Released April 15

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Released April 16

Fly Like A Girl (2020)

Songbird (2020)

Released April 17

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)

HBO MAX

Released April 13

Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Released April 15

Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Released April 17

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)

Released April 18

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

In terms of high profile originals, there’s not a great deal to choose from, but that hardly matters in the grand scheme of things when the volume of content is so large. There’s a definite balance between quantity and quality, so it’s not as if we’re about to be bombarded with a shower of mediocrity, although the majority of the incomers aren’t going to seize the zeitgeist with the obvious exception of the MCU’s second episodic series, which is building towards a thunderous finale.