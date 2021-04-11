Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week
A recent study revealed that the average household subscribes to two streaming services, which is just as well, because anyone with the disposable income to shell out the monthly fee for Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max would have one hefty watch list given that every major platform adds a cumulative total of movies and TV shows numbering quite high every week.
The next seven days are no different, with all of the principal combatants in the streaming wars once again delivering an eclectic mix of new and pre-existing content plucked from the vault. In terms of originals, Netflix has Jamie Foxx’s sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! on the way, while the penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus is appointment viewing given that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America just bludgeoned a dude to death.
However, all of the so-called ‘Big Five’ have a slew of incoming arrivals set to debut over the next seven days, and you can check out the full list below and decide what’s worth adding to your queue.
NETFLIX
Released April 12
New Gods: Nezha Reborn *NETFLIX FILM
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
Released April 13
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY
My Love: Six Stories of True Love *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released April 14
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Law School *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Circle: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Soul *NETFLIX FILM
Why Did You Kill Me? *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released April 15
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die *NETFLIX FILM
Released April 16
Arlo the Alligator Boy *NETFLIX FAMILY
Ajeeb Daastaans *NETFLIX FILM
Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico *NETFLIX FAMILY
Into the Beat *NETFLIX FILM
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Zookeeper’s Wife
Released April 18
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY PLUS
Released April 16
Big Shot – Premiere Episode 101 “Pilot” *Disney+ Original
Earth Moods (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
Primal Survivor (S5)
RIO
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original
The Kid Who Would Be King
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 104 “Hockey Moms” *Disney+ Original
Treasure Buddies
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
PRIME VIDEO
Released April 12
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Spontaneous (2020)
Released April 14
Burden (2020)
Cézanne Et Moi (2017)
Terror’s Advocate (2007)
Released April 16
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (IMDb TV)
Frank Of Ireland: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series
Somewhere (2010)
Wander (2020)
Released April 18
Side Effects (IMDb TV)
HULU
Released April 12
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Spontaneous (2020)
Released April 15
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)
Released April 16
Fly Like A Girl (2020)
Songbird (2020)
Released April 17
Modern Persuasion (2020)
Thelma (2017)
HBO MAX
Released April 13
Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Released April 15
Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Released April 17
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)
Released April 18
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
In terms of high profile originals, there’s not a great deal to choose from, but that hardly matters in the grand scheme of things when the volume of content is so large. There’s a definite balance between quantity and quality, so it’s not as if we’re about to be bombarded with a shower of mediocrity, although the majority of the incomers aren’t going to seize the zeitgeist with the obvious exception of the MCU’s second episodic series, which is building towards a thunderous finale.
Source: Decider
