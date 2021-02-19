Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Weekend

Last week’s number one movie at the domestic box office was The Croods: A New Age, which managed to reclaim the top spot it had already held for three consecutive weeks back in November, a full twelve weeks after it first hit the big screen. That should give you a pretty good indication of where the theatrical industry stands, and with no major nationwide debuts arriving today, it’s up to VOD and streaming services once again to keep viewers occupied from Friday to Sunday.

Luckily, there’s a huge amount of content on the way to Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max over the next three days, with most people guaranteed to kick off their morning with the latest installment of WandaVision. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though, with a slew of originals and pre-existing titles set to offer plenty of options no matter which combination of platforms you subscribe to, and you can check out the full list below.

February 19

NETFLIX

I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM

Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

The Killer Truth, Season 1

DISNEY+

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (s1-5)

Flora & Ulysses – Film Premiere

WandaVision – New Episode

HULU

Nomadland (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres – Amazon Exclusive: Season 1

February 20

NETFLIX

Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)

February 21

NETFLIX

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Netflix‘s Tribes of Europa is the latest post-apocalyptic offering from the creators of acclaimed sci-fi series Dark, while the first two Conjuring movies will no doubt draw in the horror crowd. Disney Plus, meanwhile, is adding several more family films to an already jam-packed library to keep the young’uns occupied for at least a couple of hours.

Awards season favorites are also well-covered with the extended version of Ben Affleck’s Oscar winning Argo dropping on HBO Max, while Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland has landed on Hulu to give viewers the chance to check out one of this year’s biggest potential awards contenders from a filmmaker that’s since boarded, shot and completed the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals.