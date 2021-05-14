Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

Looking for some new content to keep you going through the weekend? Then look no further, as we have your full guide to everything coming to the major streaming services over the next few days. From this Friday, May 14th to Sunday the 16th there are a lot of great movies and TV shows headed your way, whichever combination of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video you’re subscribed to. So, let’s take a look at the highlights.

Netflix debuts eight new originals this Friday, including Dutch thriller Ferry, South African mystery I Am All The Girls, the third season of reality series Haunted and Mauritian animated family film Jungle Beat: The Movie. Then there’s the second volume of anime Love, Death & Robots, Korean show Move to Heaven, Chinese horror flick The Strange House and, most prominently, The Woman in the Window. This psychological drama stars Amy Adams, Gary Oldman and Anthony Mackie.

Over on Disney Plus, you can catch all the latest episodes of the platform’s ongoing original shows – namely, Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and starting today, the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Marvel fans, meanwhile, can revisit 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

As for HBO Max, Warner Bros.’ latest big movie release goes up on streaming today. Described as a neo-western action thriller, Those Who Wish Me Dead features Angelina Jolie as a smokejumper who protects a young teenage boy after he flees into the Montana wilderness to escape a pair of assassins, played by Nicholas Hoult and Aiden Gillen.

Prime, meanwhile, debuts the first season of alternate history drama The Underground Railway, which comes from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. And last but not least, Hulu adds a bunch of new movies on Saturday, including 2017 drama The Mountain Between Us starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to streaming over the next three days:

May 14

NETFLIX

Ferry — NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM

Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM

The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)

Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (S15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 201 “New Year’s Eve”

Big Shot – Episode 105 “This is our House”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 108 “Change on the Fly”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 103

HBO MAX

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

MLK/FBI (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

The Underground Railroad – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 15

HBO MAX

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

HULU

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Cowboys (2020)

Good Kisser (2019)

Mosquita Y Mari (2012)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Tru Love (2013)

May 16

NETFLIX

Sleight

