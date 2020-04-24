Home / movies

Everything Coming To Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ And Amazon Prime In May

It goes without saying that the pandemic is keeping everyone stuck inside with little to do besides watch television, play video games, and read. Here’s some great news, though: There’s plenty coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in May, so put away the books and the games, and get ready to binge some excellent shows and films.

On Netflix, you can catch some notable comedy entries next month like the Jim Carrey-led Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Fun with Dick and Jane, while action-horror fans may be delighted to hear that multiple Underworld films will be dropping on the service. The lesser-known Jarhead trilogy will be available on the 1st, and the first two pics in the Back to the Future trilogy will join the third film for streaming. Dozens more movies and shows will join these as well to ensure that Netflix reigns as the dominant streaming service in terms of total available content, as usual.

Over on Hulu, meanwhile, you’ll want to check out the classic crime drama Goodfellas and Tom Hanks’ emotional rollercoaster The Green Mile early in the month before the Elton John biopic, Rocketman, lands on the service on May 22nd.

Elsewhere, Disney+ will continue expanding their collection of kid-friendly content, including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the popular live-action classic George of the Jungle.

Lastly, Amazon Prime is dropping The Goldfinch and a handful of Friday the 13th sequels early on, and if you don’t have a Hulu account, you can also catch Rocketman on here as well on May 22nd.

For more, here’s the full list of what’s on the way next month. It’s a long one, so strap in…

May 1st

Netflix
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
Hollywood
I Am Divine
Into the Night
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear (Season 4)
Material
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning (Season 1)
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Half Of It
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Disney+
Awesome Animals (Season 1)
Be Our Chef
Birth of Europe (Season 1)
Bride of Boogedy
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (Season 1)
CAR SOS (Seasons 1 – 7)
Disney Kirby Buckets (Seasons 1 – 3)
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 1)
Love & Vets (Season 1)
Nature’s Half Acre
One Day at Disney
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prairie Dog Manor (Season 1)
Primal Survivor (Seasons 1 – 4)
Prop Culture
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoo
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Survive the Tribe (Season 1)
United States of Animals (Season 1)
Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 3)
Water Birds

Hulu
A Life Less Ordinary
Aeon Flux
Assassination Tango
Batman Begins
Billy the Kid
Bloom (Season 2)
Brick Mansions
Crooked Hearts
Demolition Man
Escape from Alcatraz
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
GoodFellas
Harry Benson: Shoot First
House of D
Megamind
Men With Brooms
Molly
Monster House
Mutant Species
Pathology
Planet 51
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Sands of Iwo Jima
Slums of Beverly Hills
Some Kind of Hero
Soul Food
Sprung
Strategic Air Command
Tamara
Tank Girl
The Conjuring
The Dark Knight
The Graduate
The Green Mile
The Patriot
The Whistle Blower
Treasure Hounds
Universal Soldier
Walking Tall

Amazon Prime
10 Fingers of Steel
A Cadaver Christmas
A House Divided (Season 1)
African Hunters (Season 1)
Assassination Tango
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu
Bonanza (Season 1)
Born to Explore (Season 1)
Boss (Season 1)
Crooked Hearts
Daughters of Darkness 
Engine Masters (Season 1)
Escape From Alcatraz
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s
Fearless Young Boxer
Five Fingers of Steel
Friday The 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
Good Karma Hospital (Season 1)
Green Dragon Inn
House Of D
I Hate Tom Petty
In The Cut (Season 1)
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth
Inferno
Inspector Lewis (Season 1)
Lakeboat
Night Train Murders
Pathology 
Pinkalicious (Season 1)
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown 
Rosehaven (Season 1)
Seaside Hotel (Season 1)
Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge
Some Kind Of Hero 
Sprung 
The Blood Spattered Bride
The Final Countdown 
The Lucy Show (Season 1)
The Whistle Blower 
Torso
Upload: Season 1 
Walking Tall 
Who Saw Her Die?

May 2nd

Disney+
John Carter

May 3rd

Amazon Prime
The Durrell (Season 4)

May 4th

Netflix
Arctic Dogs

Disney+
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Directing”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Victory and Death”

May 5th

Netflix
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

Hulu
Vikings (Season 6A)

May 6th

Netflix
Workin’ Moms (Season 4)

May 7th

Netflix
Scissor Seven (Season 2)

Amazon Prime
The Hustle 

May 8th

Netflix
18 regali 
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt 
Dead to Me (Season 2)
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)
Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2) 
The Eddy
The Hollow (Season 2)
Valeria

Disney+
Be Our Chef – “Anyone Can Cook”
Disney Family Sundays – “Star Wars: Hanging Art”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Legacy”
Disney Insider – “Running Through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”
One Day at Disney – “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”

Hulu
Solar Opposites
Into the Dark: Delivered
Spaceship Earth 

Amazon Prime
The Goldfinch
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

John Carter

May 9th

Netflix
Charmed (Season 2)
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)

May 10th

Amazon Prime
Jack and Jill 

May 11th

Netflix
Bordertown (Season 3)
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics 
Trial By Media 

Amazon Prime
Alias (Seasons 1 – 5)

May 12th

Netflix
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend 

May 13th

Netflix
The Wrong Missy 

May 14th

Netflix
Riverdale (Season 4)

May 15th

Netflix
Chichipatos 
District 9
I Love You, Stupid 
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans (Season 3)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5)
White Lines

Disney+
Be Our Chef – “Worth Melting For”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Cast”
Disney Family Sundays – “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”
Furry Files
It’s a Bug’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
One Day at Disney – “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”

Hulu
73 Questions (Season 2)
Andy Explores (Season 1)
Beat Bobby Flay (Seasons 8 – 9)
Caribbean Life (Season 15)
Chopped (Seasons 37 – 39)
Community en Español
Drag Me (Season 1)
Epic Conversations (Season 1)
Fast N’ Loud (Season 15)
From the Test Kitchen (Season 1)
Gold Rush (Season 8)
Handcrafted (Season 1)
Iconic Characters (Season 2)
It’s Alive with Brad (Season 2)
It’s a Disaster
Molly Tries (Season 1)
Murder in the Heartland (Season 2)
On the Market (Season 1)
Open Door (Season 2)
Property Brothers (Seasons 12 – 13)
Reverse Engineering (Season 1)
Street Outlaws (Seasons 8 – 9)
The Great (Season 1)
The Great Food Truck Race (Seasons 8 – 9)
The Little Couple (Seasons 13 – 14)
Worst Cooks in America (Season 14)

Amazon Prime
Seberg – Amazon Original Movie 
The Last Narc

May 16th

Netflix
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93

May 17th

Netflix
Soul Surfer

Amazon Prime
Podlark (Season 5)

May 18th

Netflix
The Big Flower Fight 

May 19th

Netflix
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything 
Sweet Magnolias 
Trumbo

Hulu
Like Crazy 
Trial by Fire 

Amazon Prime
Like Crazy 
Trial By Fire 

May 20th

Netflix
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash (Season 6)
Rebelión de los Godinez

Hulu
Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere 

May 22nd

Netflix
Control Z 
History 101 
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS 
Selling Sunset (Season 2)
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)

Disney+
Disney Just Roll with It (Season 1)
Disney Mech-X4 (Seasons 1 – 2)
Disney Vampirina (Season 2)
Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 1)
Hello, Dolly!
Marvel’s Future Adventures (Season 2)
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story

Hulu
Rocketman 
Premature 
Top End Wedding 
Painter and the Thief 

Amazon Prime
Rocketman 
Homecoming (Season 2)

May 23rd

Amazon Prime
Come to Daddy 

May 25th

Hulu
The Tracker 

Amazon Prime
The Tracker

May 26th

Netflix
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Hulu
I Still Believe

May 27th

Netflix
I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28th

Netflix
Dorohedoro 
La corazonada

May 29th

Netflix
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3)

So, there you have it, the full list of what you’ll be able to stream next month. But tell us, what do you plan on checking out? Let us know by dropping a comment below.

