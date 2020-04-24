Everything Coming To Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ And Amazon Prime In May
It goes without saying that the pandemic is keeping everyone stuck inside with little to do besides watch television, play video games, and read. Here’s some great news, though: There’s plenty coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in May, so put away the books and the games, and get ready to binge some excellent shows and films.
On Netflix, you can catch some notable comedy entries next month like the Jim Carrey-led Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Fun with Dick and Jane, while action-horror fans may be delighted to hear that multiple Underworld films will be dropping on the service. The lesser-known Jarhead trilogy will be available on the 1st, and the first two pics in the Back to the Future trilogy will join the third film for streaming. Dozens more movies and shows will join these as well to ensure that Netflix reigns as the dominant streaming service in terms of total available content, as usual.
Over on Hulu, meanwhile, you’ll want to check out the classic crime drama Goodfellas and Tom Hanks’ emotional rollercoaster The Green Mile early in the month before the Elton John biopic, Rocketman, lands on the service on May 22nd.
Elsewhere, Disney+ will continue expanding their collection of kid-friendly content, including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the popular live-action classic George of the Jungle.
Lastly, Amazon Prime is dropping The Goldfinch and a handful of Friday the 13th sequels early on, and if you don’t have a Hulu account, you can also catch Rocketman on here as well on May 22nd.
For more, here’s the full list of what’s on the way next month. It’s a long one, so strap in…
May 1st
Netflix
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
Hollywood
I Am Divine
Into the Night
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear (Season 4)
Material
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning (Season 1)
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Half Of It
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Disney+
Awesome Animals (Season 1)
Be Our Chef
Birth of Europe (Season 1)
Bride of Boogedy
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (Season 1)
CAR SOS (Seasons 1 – 7)
Disney Kirby Buckets (Seasons 1 – 3)
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 1)
Love & Vets (Season 1)
Nature’s Half Acre
One Day at Disney
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prairie Dog Manor (Season 1)
Primal Survivor (Seasons 1 – 4)
Prop Culture
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoo
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Survive the Tribe (Season 1)
United States of Animals (Season 1)
Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 3)
Water Birds
Hulu
A Life Less Ordinary
Aeon Flux
Assassination Tango
Batman Begins
Billy the Kid
Bloom (Season 2)
Brick Mansions
Crooked Hearts
Demolition Man
Escape from Alcatraz
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
GoodFellas
Harry Benson: Shoot First
House of D
Megamind
Men With Brooms
Molly
Monster House
Mutant Species
Pathology
Planet 51
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Sands of Iwo Jima
Slums of Beverly Hills
Some Kind of Hero
Soul Food
Sprung
Strategic Air Command
Tamara
Tank Girl
The Conjuring
The Dark Knight
The Graduate
The Green Mile
The Patriot
The Whistle Blower
Treasure Hounds
Universal Soldier
Walking Tall
Amazon Prime
10 Fingers of Steel
A Cadaver Christmas
A House Divided (Season 1)
African Hunters (Season 1)
Assassination Tango
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu
Bonanza (Season 1)
Born to Explore (Season 1)
Boss (Season 1)
Crooked Hearts
Daughters of Darkness
Engine Masters (Season 1)
Escape From Alcatraz
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s
Fearless Young Boxer
Five Fingers of Steel
Friday The 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
Good Karma Hospital (Season 1)
Green Dragon Inn
House Of D
I Hate Tom Petty
In The Cut (Season 1)
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth
Inferno
Inspector Lewis (Season 1)
Lakeboat
Night Train Murders
Pathology
Pinkalicious (Season 1)
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rosehaven (Season 1)
Seaside Hotel (Season 1)
Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge
Some Kind Of Hero
Sprung
The Blood Spattered Bride
The Final Countdown
The Lucy Show (Season 1)
The Whistle Blower
Torso
Upload: Season 1
Walking Tall
Who Saw Her Die?
May 2nd
Disney+
John Carter
May 3rd
Amazon Prime
The Durrell (Season 4)
May 4th
Netflix
Arctic Dogs
Disney+
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Directing”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Victory and Death”
May 5th
Netflix
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
Hulu
Vikings (Season 6A)
May 6th
Netflix
Workin’ Moms (Season 4)
May 7th
Netflix
Scissor Seven (Season 2)
Amazon Prime
The Hustle
May 8th
Netflix
18 regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
Dead to Me (Season 2)
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)
Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)
The Eddy
The Hollow (Season 2)
Valeria
Disney+
Be Our Chef – “Anyone Can Cook”
Disney Family Sundays – “Star Wars: Hanging Art”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Legacy”
Disney Insider – “Running Through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”
One Day at Disney – “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”
Hulu
Solar Opposites
Into the Dark: Delivered
Spaceship Earth
Amazon Prime
The Goldfinch
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal
May 9th
Netflix
Charmed (Season 2)
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)
May 10th
Amazon Prime
Jack and Jill
May 11th
Netflix
Bordertown (Season 3)
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial By Media
Amazon Prime
Alias (Seasons 1 – 5)
May 12th
Netflix
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
May 13th
Netflix
The Wrong Missy
May 14th
Netflix
Riverdale (Season 4)
May 15th
Netflix
Chichipatos
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans (Season 3)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5)
White Lines
Disney+
Be Our Chef – “Worth Melting For”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Cast”
Disney Family Sundays – “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”
Furry Files
It’s a Bug’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
One Day at Disney – “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”
Hulu
73 Questions (Season 2)
Andy Explores (Season 1)
Beat Bobby Flay (Seasons 8 – 9)
Caribbean Life (Season 15)
Chopped (Seasons 37 – 39)
Community en Español
Drag Me (Season 1)
Epic Conversations (Season 1)
Fast N’ Loud (Season 15)
From the Test Kitchen (Season 1)
Gold Rush (Season 8)
Handcrafted (Season 1)
Iconic Characters (Season 2)
It’s Alive with Brad (Season 2)
It’s a Disaster
Molly Tries (Season 1)
Murder in the Heartland (Season 2)
On the Market (Season 1)
Open Door (Season 2)
Property Brothers (Seasons 12 – 13)
Reverse Engineering (Season 1)
Street Outlaws (Seasons 8 – 9)
The Great (Season 1)
The Great Food Truck Race (Seasons 8 – 9)
The Little Couple (Seasons 13 – 14)
Worst Cooks in America (Season 14)
Amazon Prime
Seberg – Amazon Original Movie
The Last Narc
May 16th
Netflix
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17th
Netflix
Soul Surfer
Amazon Prime
Podlark (Season 5)
May 18th
Netflix
The Big Flower Fight
May 19th
Netflix
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Trumbo
Hulu
Like Crazy
Trial by Fire
Amazon Prime
Like Crazy
Trial By Fire
May 20th
Netflix
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash (Season 6)
Rebelión de los Godinez
Hulu
Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere
May 22nd
Netflix
Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS
Selling Sunset (Season 2)
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)
Disney+
Disney Just Roll with It (Season 1)
Disney Mech-X4 (Seasons 1 – 2)
Disney Vampirina (Season 2)
Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 1)
Hello, Dolly!
Marvel’s Future Adventures (Season 2)
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story
Hulu
Rocketman
Premature
Top End Wedding
Painter and the Thief
Amazon Prime
Rocketman
Homecoming (Season 2)
May 23rd
Amazon Prime
Come to Daddy
May 25th
Hulu
The Tracker
Amazon Prime
The Tracker
May 26th
Netflix
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Hulu
I Still Believe
May 27th
Netflix
I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28th
Netflix
Dorohedoro
La corazonada
May 29th
Netflix
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3)
So, there you have it, the full list of what you’ll be able to stream next month. But tell us, what do you plan on checking out? Let us know by dropping a comment below.
