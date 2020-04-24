Everything Coming To Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ And Amazon Prime In May

It goes without saying that the pandemic is keeping everyone stuck inside with little to do besides watch television, play video games, and read. Here’s some great news, though: There’s plenty coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in May, so put away the books and the games, and get ready to binge some excellent shows and films.

On Netflix, you can catch some notable comedy entries next month like the Jim Carrey-led Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Fun with Dick and Jane, while action-horror fans may be delighted to hear that multiple Underworld films will be dropping on the service. The lesser-known Jarhead trilogy will be available on the 1st, and the first two pics in the Back to the Future trilogy will join the third film for streaming. Dozens more movies and shows will join these as well to ensure that Netflix reigns as the dominant streaming service in terms of total available content, as usual.

Over on Hulu, meanwhile, you’ll want to check out the classic crime drama Goodfellas and Tom Hanks’ emotional rollercoaster The Green Mile early in the month before the Elton John biopic, Rocketman, lands on the service on May 22nd.

Elsewhere, Disney+ will continue expanding their collection of kid-friendly content, including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the popular live-action classic George of the Jungle.

Lastly, Amazon Prime is dropping The Goldfinch and a handful of Friday the 13th sequels early on, and if you don’t have a Hulu account, you can also catch Rocketman on here as well on May 22nd.

For more, here’s the full list of what’s on the way next month. It’s a long one, so strap in…

May 1st

Netflix

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All Day and a Night

Almost Happy

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

Hollywood

I Am Divine

Into the Night

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear (Season 4)

Material

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)

Mrs. Serial Killer

Reckoning (Season 1)

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Half Of It

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Disney+

Awesome Animals (Season 1)

Be Our Chef

Birth of Europe (Season 1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (Season 1)

CAR SOS (Seasons 1 – 7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (Seasons 1 – 3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 1)

Love & Vets (Season 1)

Nature’s Half Acre

One Day at Disney

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (Season 1)

Primal Survivor (Seasons 1 – 4)

Prop Culture

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Survive the Tribe (Season 1)

United States of Animals (Season 1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 3)

Water Birds

Hulu

A Life Less Ordinary

Aeon Flux

Assassination Tango

Batman Begins

Billy the Kid

Bloom (Season 2)

Brick Mansions

Crooked Hearts

Demolition Man

Escape from Alcatraz

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Gloria

GoodFellas

Harry Benson: Shoot First

House of D

Megamind

Men With Brooms

Molly

Monster House

Mutant Species

Pathology

Planet 51

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Sands of Iwo Jima

Slums of Beverly Hills

Some Kind of Hero

Soul Food

Sprung

Strategic Air Command

Tamara

Tank Girl

The Conjuring

The Dark Knight

The Graduate

The Green Mile

The Patriot

The Whistle Blower

Treasure Hounds

Universal Soldier

Walking Tall

Amazon Prime

10 Fingers of Steel

A Cadaver Christmas

A House Divided (Season 1)

African Hunters (Season 1)

Assassination Tango

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu

Bonanza (Season 1)

Born to Explore (Season 1)

Boss (Season 1)

Crooked Hearts

Daughters of Darkness

Engine Masters (Season 1)

Escape From Alcatraz

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s

Fearless Young Boxer

Five Fingers of Steel

Friday The 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Gloria

Good Karma Hospital (Season 1)

Green Dragon Inn

House Of D

I Hate Tom Petty

In The Cut (Season 1)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth

Inferno

Inspector Lewis (Season 1)

Lakeboat

Night Train Murders

Pathology

Pinkalicious (Season 1)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rosehaven (Season 1)

Seaside Hotel (Season 1)

Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge

Some Kind Of Hero

Sprung

The Blood Spattered Bride

The Final Countdown

The Lucy Show (Season 1)

The Whistle Blower

Torso

Upload: Season 1

Walking Tall

Who Saw Her Die?

May 2nd

Disney+

John Carter

May 3rd

Amazon Prime

The Durrell (Season 4)

May 4th

Netflix

Arctic Dogs

Disney+

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Directing”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Victory and Death”

May 5th

Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

Hulu

Vikings (Season 6A)

May 6th

Netflix

Workin’ Moms (Season 4)

May 7th

Netflix

Scissor Seven (Season 2)

Amazon Prime

The Hustle

May 8th

Netflix

18 regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

Dead to Me (Season 2)

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)

The Eddy

The Hollow (Season 2)

Valeria

Disney+

Be Our Chef – “Anyone Can Cook”

Disney Family Sundays – “Star Wars: Hanging Art”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Legacy”

Disney Insider – “Running Through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”

One Day at Disney – “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”

Hulu

Solar Opposites

Into the Dark: Delivered

Spaceship Earth

Amazon Prime

The Goldfinch

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

May 9th

Netflix

Charmed (Season 2)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)

May 10th

Amazon Prime

Jack and Jill

May 11th

Netflix

Bordertown (Season 3)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial By Media

Amazon Prime

Alias (Seasons 1 – 5)

May 12th

Netflix

True: Terrific Tales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

May 13th

Netflix

The Wrong Missy

May 14th

Netflix

Riverdale (Season 4)

May 15th

Netflix

Chichipatos

District 9

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans (Season 3)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5)

White Lines

Disney+

Be Our Chef – “Worth Melting For”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Cast”

Disney Family Sundays – “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”

Furry Files

It’s a Bug’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

One Day at Disney – “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”

Hulu

73 Questions (Season 2)

Andy Explores (Season 1)

Beat Bobby Flay (Seasons 8 – 9)

Caribbean Life (Season 15)

Chopped (Seasons 37 – 39)

Community en Español

Drag Me (Season 1)

Epic Conversations (Season 1)

Fast N’ Loud (Season 15)

From the Test Kitchen (Season 1)

Gold Rush (Season 8)

Handcrafted (Season 1)

Iconic Characters (Season 2)

It’s Alive with Brad (Season 2)

It’s a Disaster

Molly Tries (Season 1)

Murder in the Heartland (Season 2)

On the Market (Season 1)

Open Door (Season 2)

Property Brothers (Seasons 12 – 13)

Reverse Engineering (Season 1)

Street Outlaws (Seasons 8 – 9)

The Great (Season 1)

The Great Food Truck Race (Seasons 8 – 9)

The Little Couple (Seasons 13 – 14)

Worst Cooks in America (Season 14)

Amazon Prime

Seberg – Amazon Original Movie

The Last Narc

May 16th

Netflix

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17th

Netflix

Soul Surfer

Amazon Prime

Podlark (Season 5)

May 18th

Netflix

The Big Flower Fight

May 19th

Netflix

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias

Trumbo

Hulu

Like Crazy

Trial by Fire

Amazon Prime

Like Crazy

Trial By Fire

May 20th

Netflix

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

The Flash (Season 6)

Rebelión de los Godinez

Hulu

Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere

May 22nd

Netflix

Control Z

History 101

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS

Selling Sunset (Season 2)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)

Disney+

Disney Just Roll with It (Season 1)

Disney Mech-X4 (Seasons 1 – 2)

Disney Vampirina (Season 2)

Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 1)

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel’s Future Adventures (Season 2)

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story

Hulu

Rocketman

Premature

Top End Wedding

Painter and the Thief

Amazon Prime

Rocketman

Homecoming (Season 2)

May 23rd

Amazon Prime

Come to Daddy

May 25th

Hulu

The Tracker

Amazon Prime

The Tracker

May 26th

Netflix

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Hulu

I Still Believe

May 27th

Netflix

I’m No Longer Here

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28th

Netflix

Dorohedoro

La corazonada

May 29th

Netflix

Space Force

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3)

So, there you have it, the full list of what you’ll be able to stream next month. But tell us, what do you plan on checking out? Let us know by dropping a comment below.