Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Weekend

The streaming services continue their ceaseless rollout of new content, and several fresh titles are debuting this weekend.

First up, arriving on HBO Max is The King of Staten Island, a semi-autobiographical comedy drama partly inspired by the life of its star, comedian and SNL alum Pete Davidson. A waster high school dropout still living with his mother dreams of becoming a tattoo artist, but is stifled by his medical and mental health issues, which are only compounded when his mom begins dating a new man who’s a firefighter like his deceased father.

Also on HBO Max is season 2 of The Alienist, subtitled Angel of Darkness after the novel on which it’s based, seeing the return of its ad hoc team of investigators, this time looking into the brutal deaths of young children that may be the work of a serial killer, while digging into familiar themes of societal status, police corruption and political ambition.

Hulu, meanwhile, brings us the English dub of season 2 of One Punch Man, a satirical anime series where preposterously overpowered superheroes battle similarly overwhelming villains, while the titular unassuming hero who may be the greatest of them all still struggles to attain recognition for anything he does.

Elsewhere, Netflix has Spring Breakers, following a quartet of college girls visiting Florida for drugs, sex and alcohol-fuelled partying, and after being arrested are bailed out by a lowlife drug dealer whose sleazy charisma pulls them further into a world of violence equal parts dangerous and exciting.

Also coming to HBO Max is season 2 of comedy series Miracle Workers, where its returning cast are this time medieval peasants trying to not get murdered by the tyrannical monarch who rules over them, the first half of season 4 of the original incarnation of Ben 10, chronicling the further adventures of the shapeshifting hero and his family as they defend Earth from dangers both extraterrestrial and native, and Tiger, a two-part documentary about golf legend Tiger Woods, charting his early successes and rise to fame, struggle with injuries and infidelity, fall from grace and eventual comeback.

For more, here’s the full list of what’s on the way this weekend:

January 8

NETFLIX

Charming — NETFLIX FILM

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lupin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pretend It’s a City — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stuck Apart (Azizler) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney Fam Jam

Ferdinand

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion

Marvel Studios: Legends – Premiere

HBO MAX

Patriot’s Day, 2016

Scream, 1996

Squish, Season 1

HULU

The Hustler: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Chase: Series Premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Series Premiere (ABC)

Mr. Mayor: Series Premiere (NBC)

A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8 (All3Media)

Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (All3Media)

PRIME VIDEO

Herself – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Silencing (2020)

January 9

HBO MAX

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season 2

Ben 10, Season 4A

The King Of Staten Island, 2020

January 10

NETFLIX

Spring Breakers (2012)

HBO MAX

Miracle Workers, Season 2

Tiger, Two-Part Documentary Premiere

HULU

One-Punch Man: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Viz)

