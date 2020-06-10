Netflix Added 6 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Netflix is having a stellar month. Space Force is picking up rave reviews and big audience figures and the final season of 13 Reasons Why has been a hit. But the wheels continue to turn, with its massive library of content expanding every day.

Today, June 10th, is no exception. There are two cool new horror shows premiering, a sci-fi thriller, an interesting documentary series, some comedy and a family drama.

See below for the full list:

Released June 10 Curon *NETFLIX SERIES

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pride of place is Curon, a much-hyped Italian horror series about a mother returning to her hometown with her twin boys to find sinister supernatural goings-on. It looks set to follow in the same trend as Marianne and The Haunting of Hill House and has a pretty damn spooky trailer.

Meanwhile, providing a different, gorier type of thrills is Brazilian show Reality Z, a remake of 2008 British zombie/reality TV mashup Dead Set by Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker.

Beyond those, The Witch: Part 1 – The Subversion from South Korea looks like it’s definitely worth a watch. This is a movie about a young girl who escapes from a secret government facility and the men who seek to recapture her. Reviews say it’s influenced by Hanna and Kick-Ass and contains some seriously cool action sequences.

Elsewhere, documentary series Lenox Hill sets out to show the lives of four doctors working at New York City’s Lenox Hill Hospital. It promises the following:

“An intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.”

Lenox Hill has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, so getting to grips with what the medical staff deal with on a ‘normal’ day should be quite an eye-opener.

We also get season 1 of My Mister, a drama about three middle-aged brothers coming together to heal each other’s past scars. It was a hit on its original 2018 airing in South Korea, with the first episode one of the highest-rated shows in Korean cable television history.

Finally, there’s 2009 comedy Middle Men, a movie about internet entrepreneur Christopher Malick starring Luke Wilson. While it received mixed reviews, the film is certainly entertaining enough and well worth a watch.

But tell us, what will you be streaming on Netflix today? Drop a comment down below and let us know.