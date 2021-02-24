Netflix Announces Over 75 New Movies/TV Shows For March

What would we do without Netflix? The constant carousel of content shows no signs of stopping, which is a mercy given that COVID-19 is still preventing us from socializing and for most of us, the weather is freezing cold. But who needs the outside world anyway, as the streaming giant has just released a full rundown of what’s coming to the service in March 2021.

High profile originals arriving include Amy Poehler/Hadley Robinson comedy movie Moxie on March 3rd, which is about a young girl discovering her mother’s rebellious past and using it to fight sexism at school. This has been tipped as one to watch out for for a while now and is certain to have a killer soundtrack. Also landing is The Yin-Yang Master, an intriguing Chinese fantasy action film with some awesome visual effects.

For the full list of what’s on the way, see below:

Released March TBA

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen *Netflix Original

ARASHI’s Diary Voyage: Episode 24 &*Netflix Documentary

The Yin Yang Master *Netflix Film

Released March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell *Netflix Documentary

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

Released March 2

Black or White (2014)

World Party: Season 5 *Netflix Family

Released March 3

Moxie *Netflix Film

Murder Among the Mormons *Netflix Documentary

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

Released March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black *Netflix Anime

Released March 5

City of Ghosts *Netflix Family

Dogwashers *Netflix Film

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence *Netflix Documentary

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 *Netflix Family

Sentinelle *Netflix Film

Released March 8

Bombay Begums *Netflix Original

Bombay Rose *Netflix Film

Released March 9

The Houseboat *Netflix Original

StarBeam: Season 3 *Netflix Family

Released March 10

Dealer *Netflix Original

Last Chance U: Basketball *Netflix Documentary

Marriage or Mortgage *Netflix Original

Released March 11

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters *Netflix Film

Released March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2 *Netflix Original

The One *Netflix Original

Paper Lives *Netflix Film

Paradise PD: Part 3 *Netflix Original

Yes Day *Netflix Film

Released March 14

Audrey (2020)

Released March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BRG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom *Netflix Original

Zero Chill *Netflix Family

Released March 16

Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo *Netflix Comedy Special

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi *Netflix Family

Released March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal *Netflix Documentary

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case *Netflix Original

Released March 18

B: The Beginning Succession *Netflix Anime

Cabras de Peste *Netflix Film

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average America *Netflix Comedy Special

Skylines (2020)

Released March 19

Alien TV: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Country Comfort *Netflix Family

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 *Netflix Original

Sky Rojo *Netflix Original

Released March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Released March 22

Navillera *Netflix Original

Philomena (2013)

Released March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning *Netflix Comedy Special

Released March 24

Seaspiracy *Netflix Documentary

Who Killed Sara? *Netflix Original

Released March 25



Caught by a Wave *Netflix Film

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood *Netflix Anime

Snake People: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency *Netflix Film

Released March 26

A Week Away *Netflix Film

Bad Trip *Netflix Film

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars *Netflix Original

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop *Netflix Original

Nailed It! Double Trouble *Netflix Original

Released March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

Released March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire *Netflix Family

Released March 31

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America *Netflix Original

As for Netflix Original TV shows, March 4th sees the debut of the very cool Pacific Rim: The Black, which carries on the story of Guillermo del Toro’s awesome kaiju vs. giant robots franchise. Meanwhile, The Lost Pirate Kingdom on March 15th is an interesting documentary series about a “surprisingly egalitarian” pirate society, The Irregulars is a new show focusing on Sherlock Holmes’ London information network and premieres on March 26th and true crime fans are catered for with Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case on March 17th, which investigates a politician accused of murdering his wife.

Beyond that, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight will both be on Netflix from the beginning of March, though unfortunately, there’s no sign of The Dark Knight Rises to round off Christopher Nolan’s beloved Batman trilogy. Also of note for film fans is Jason X, Training Day, Year One, Savages, At Eternity’s Gate and Philomena, all of which will be available by the end of the month.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix in March? Let us know down below.