Netflix Announces Over 75 New Movies/TV Shows For March
What would we do without Netflix? The constant carousel of content shows no signs of stopping, which is a mercy given that COVID-19 is still preventing us from socializing and for most of us, the weather is freezing cold. But who needs the outside world anyway, as the streaming giant has just released a full rundown of what’s coming to the service in March 2021.
High profile originals arriving include Amy Poehler/Hadley Robinson comedy movie Moxie on March 3rd, which is about a young girl discovering her mother’s rebellious past and using it to fight sexism at school. This has been tipped as one to watch out for for a while now and is certain to have a killer soundtrack. Also landing is The Yin-Yang Master, an intriguing Chinese fantasy action film with some awesome visual effects.
For the full list of what’s on the way, see below:
Released March TBA
Abla Fahita: Drama Queen *Netflix Original
ARASHI’s Diary Voyage: Episode 24 &*Netflix Documentary
The Yin Yang Master *Netflix Film
Released March 1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell *Netflix Documentary
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
Released March 2
Black or White (2014)
World Party: Season 5 *Netflix Family
Released March 3
Moxie *Netflix Film
Murder Among the Mormons *Netflix Documentary
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
Released March 4
Pacific Rim: The Black *Netflix Anime
Released March 5
City of Ghosts *Netflix Family
Dogwashers *Netflix Film
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence *Netflix Documentary
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 *Netflix Family
Sentinelle *Netflix Film
Released March 8
Bombay Begums *Netflix Original
Bombay Rose *Netflix Film
Released March 9
The Houseboat *Netflix Original
StarBeam: Season 3 *Netflix Family
Released March 10
Dealer *Netflix Original
Last Chance U: Basketball *Netflix Documentary
Marriage or Mortgage *Netflix Original
Released March 11
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters *Netflix Film
Released March 12
Love Alarm: Season 2 *Netflix Original
The One *Netflix Original
Paper Lives *Netflix Film
Paradise PD: Part 3 *Netflix Original
Yes Day *Netflix Film
Released March 14
Audrey (2020)
Released March 15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BRG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom *Netflix Original
Zero Chill *Netflix Family
Released March 16
Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo *Netflix Comedy Special
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi *Netflix Family
Released March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal *Netflix Documentary
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case *Netflix Original
Released March 18
B: The Beginning Succession *Netflix Anime
Cabras de Peste *Netflix Film
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average America *Netflix Comedy Special
Skylines (2020)
Released March 19
Alien TV: Season 2 *Netflix Family
Country Comfort *Netflix Family
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Sky Rojo *Netflix Original
Released March 20
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Released March 22
Navillera *Netflix Original
Philomena (2013)
Released March 23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning *Netflix Comedy Special
Released March 24
Seaspiracy *Netflix Documentary
Who Killed Sara? *Netflix Original
Released March 25
Caught by a Wave *Netflix Film
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood *Netflix Anime
Snake People: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency *Netflix Film
Released March 26
A Week Away *Netflix Film
Bad Trip *Netflix Film
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars *Netflix Original
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop *Netflix Original
Nailed It! Double Trouble *Netflix Original
Released March 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
Released March 30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire *Netflix Family
Released March 31
At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America *Netflix Original
As for Netflix Original TV shows, March 4th sees the debut of the very cool Pacific Rim: The Black, which carries on the story of Guillermo del Toro’s awesome kaiju vs. giant robots franchise. Meanwhile, The Lost Pirate Kingdom on March 15th is an interesting documentary series about a “surprisingly egalitarian” pirate society, The Irregulars is a new show focusing on Sherlock Holmes’ London information network and premieres on March 26th and true crime fans are catered for with Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case on March 17th, which investigates a politician accused of murdering his wife.
Beyond that, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight will both be on Netflix from the beginning of March, though unfortunately, there’s no sign of The Dark Knight Rises to round off Christopher Nolan’s beloved Batman trilogy. Also of note for film fans is Jason X, Training Day, Year One, Savages, At Eternity’s Gate and Philomena, all of which will be available by the end of the month.
Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix in March? Let us know down below.
Source: Decider
