Netflix Announces Over 25 New Movies/TV Shows For October

It’s time to take our first look at what’s coming to Netflix in October. As it’s only early September, the full line-up hasn’t been revealed as yet, but numerous titles have already been scheduled for release throughout the month. We’re expecting the complete list to be announced by the streaming giant in either the third or final week of September, but for now, here’s what we know is going up on the site next month. And it already promises much to enjoy.

First of all, a few titles have yet to be dated, but they’re due in October all the same. The most notable of these is David Fincher’s Mank, his much-anticipated biopic about the creation of Citizen Kane, focusing on the battles between director Orson Welles and writer Herman J. Mankiewicz that plagued the classic’s production.

October 1st kicks off things on a strong note and delivers a load of must-see additions to Netflix’s library. Including Alexandra Daddario mystery-thriller We Have Always Lived in the Castle, Taika Waititi comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Orlando Bloom war drama The Outpost. And after that, there’s a lot more to come, as you can see below.

TBD

La Révolution (Season 1) – French epic drama series

MANK (2020) – David Fincher’s much-anticipated biopic

The One (Season 1) – Science fiction series

Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) – Ballet-themed drama series

October 1st, 2020

44 Cats (Season 2) – Children’s animated series

Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) – Children’s animated series

Good Morning Verônica / Bom Dia, Verônica (Season 1) – Spanish thriller series

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016) – Taika Waititi’s acclaimed indie-comedy movie

Human Nature (2019) – medical documentary

Sword Art Online (Season 3) – anime

The Outpost (2020) – War drama

The Parkers (Multiple Seasons) – early 00s sitcom

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012) – Oscar-nominated Aardman animation

The Worst Witch (Season 4) – British children’s series

We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018) – Mystery thriller with Alexandra Daddario

Yogi Bear (2010) – live-action family film

You Cannot Hide / No te puedes esconder (Season 1) – Spanish novela series

October 2nd

Emily in Paris (Season 1) – Romance series with Lily Collins

October 9th

Deaf U (Season 1) – Coming-of-age documentary series

The 40-Year-Old Version (2020) – Sundance festival winner comedy-drama

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1) – sequel to The Haunting of Hill House

October 15th

Half & Half (Multiple Seasons) – Sitcom series

One on One (Multiple Seasons) – Sitcom series

October 16th

Grand Army (Season 1) – Coming-of-age series

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) – Aaron Sorkin’s biopic legal drama

October 19th

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) – mystery docuseries

October 21st

Rebecca (2020) – Ben Wheatley’s romantic thriller remake

There are three other highlights scattered throughout the month that you won’t want to miss in October. On the 9th, The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives, the follow-up to the hit 2018 horror series The Haunting of Hill House. Mike Flanagan is once again behind it and the show seems to be taking the American Horror Story approach, bringing back many members of the cast but in fresh roles.

The 16th then brings The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin’s biopic about the arrest of a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters in 1969. Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eddie Redmayne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star. Last but not least, October 23rd sees Rebecca land on the site. A remake of the classic Alfred Hitchcock movie by Ben Wheatley, Lily James headlines as a woman who lives in the shadow of her husband’s (played by Armie Hammer) first wife.

Tell us, though, what are you most looking forward to catching on Netflix in October? Have your say in the comments below.