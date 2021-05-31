Over 200 New Movies/TV Shows Are Coming To Streaming On June 1st

It’s the first day of a new month tomorrow, and the various major streaming services are offering up a huge haul of fresh titles to keep us entertained. As is always the case, a new month means a ton of just-licensed content is going up across the platforms. In this instance, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video and Peacock are delivering an enormous amount of classic movies, meaning there’s a lot to choose from whichever combination of services you’re subscribed to.

Check out the full list of everything coming to streaming this Tuesday, June 1st below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:

Netflix

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO Max

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Camelot, 1967

Cold Case

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)

Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove, 1964

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)

El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)

The Green Mile, 1999

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Just Married, 2003 (HBO)

Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003

The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)

The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Shazam!, 2019

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Stoker, 2013 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Victor/Victoria, 1982

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Without a Trace

Hulu

CHANGING THE GAME: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX)

Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC)

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alive (1993)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black And White (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue Streak (1999)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Conviction (2010)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Cookout (2004)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Driven (2001)

El Dorado (1967)

Face/Off (1997)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gamer (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hud (1963)

The Hustler (1961)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Once Upon A Crime… (1992)

Ordinary People (1980)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Primary Colors (1998)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Sabrina (1995)

Savage State (2021)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scorpio (1973)

Silence (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Girls (1988)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Still Waiting (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

To Die For (1995)

The Upside (2017)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting… (2005)

Walking Tall (1973)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

Witless Protection (2008)

Young Adult (2011)

Amazon Prime Video

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

Peacock

Akeelah and the Bee, 2006

American Beauty, 1999

The Ant Bully, 2006

Beauty Shop, 2005

The Birdcage, 1996

Blue Crush 2, 2011

Blue Streak, 1999

The Bone Collector, 1999

Brokeback Mountain, 2006

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Career Opportunities, 1991

The Change-Up, 2011

Conan The Barbarian, 1982

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Dumb and Dumber To, 2014

Far From Heaven, 2002

Fast Five, 2011

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

Hitch, 2005

Hollywoodland, 2006

The Hurt Locker, 2009

Jurassic Park, 1993

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Killing Escobar, 2021

Little Fockers, 2010

Jurassic Park: The Lost World, 1997

Love & Mercy, 2015

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix, 1999

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Meet the Parents, 2000

Milk, 2008

Nanny McPhee, 2006

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978

Neighbors, 2014

Patriot Games, 1992

Peter Pan, 2003

Phantasm II, 1988

Pitch Black, 2000

Rebellion! Stonewall!, 2019

Religulous, 2008

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Spy Game, 2001

The Thing (’11), 2011

Wild Card, 2015

American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 (NBC)

Small Fortune, Season 1 (NBC)

Drag Heals, Season 1

Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 4-5

Mariposa de Barrio, Season 1

Pride, Season 1

Transcendent, Season 1-2

First of all, Netflix’s haul may be the smallest out of these five streamers, but it includes a few great gems nonetheless. Like Clint Eastwood Oscar-winner Million Dollar Baby or Stephen King adaptation Stand By Me. Then there’s action-thriller Swordfish starring Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry. Not to mention iconic Jeff Bridges comedy The Big Lebowski.

The highlight of HBO Max’s new arrivals this Tuesday, meanwhile, has to be the entire collection of Harry Potter movies – that’s everything from The Sorcerer’s Stone to The Deathly Hallows Part 2. Also, don’t miss Robert Downey Jr. vehicle Sherlock Holmes, DCEU flick Shazam! and Quentin Tarantino’s True Romance.

Elsewhere, Hulu serves up everything from a bunch of Anaconda sequels to Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. As for Amazon Prime Video, subscribers can catch the likes of the one and only Fight Club, Will Ferrell comedy Step Brothers and M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs.

Last but not least, those thinking about giving Peacock a go may be convinced by the ton of new movies debuting on the site tomorrow, including the first two Ghostbusters, the original Jurassic Park films and the entire Matrix trilogy. And that’s not even mentioning American Beauty, Bruce Almighty and Meet the Parents.

You can find all of this on Netflix and the other services from June 1st.