Over 200 New Movies/TV Shows Are Coming To Streaming On June 1st
It’s the first day of a new month tomorrow, and the various major streaming services are offering up a huge haul of fresh titles to keep us entertained. As is always the case, a new month means a ton of just-licensed content is going up across the platforms. In this instance, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video and Peacock are delivering an enormous amount of classic movies, meaning there’s a lot to choose from whichever combination of services you’re subscribed to.
Check out the full list of everything coming to streaming this Tuesday, June 1st below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:
Netflix
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO Max
A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Camelot, 1967
Cold Case
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove, 1964
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)
El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
The Green Mile, 1999
The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Shazam!, 2019
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Victor/Victoria, 1982
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Without a Trace
Hulu
CHANGING THE GAME: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)
Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX)
Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC)
50/50 (2011)
A Most Wanted Man (2014)
A Perfect Day (2006)
A Prayer For The Dying (1987)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
Across The Universe (2007)
Alive (1993)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)
Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Batman Begins (2005)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Birdcage (1997)
Black And White (2000)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Blue Streak (1999)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
The Company You Keep (2013)
Conviction (2010)
Convicts (1991)
Convoy (1978)
The Cookout (2004)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Desperate Measures (1998)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dragonfly (2002)
Driven (2001)
El Dorado (1967)
Face/Off (1997)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Full Monty (1997)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
Gamer (2009)
Get Smart (2008)
Hanging Up (2000)
Hud (1963)
The Hustler (1961)
Jennifer 8 (1992)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Just Wright (2009)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)
Last Chance Harvey (2008)
The Last House on the Left (2009)
Little Women (1994)
The Long Goodbye (1973)
The Love Letter (1999)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
Once Upon A Crime… (1992)
Ordinary People (1980)
Places In The Heart (1984)
Primary Colors (1998)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Richie Rich (1994)
Rules of Engagement (2000)
Sabrina (1995)
Savage State (2021)
Saving Silverman (2001)
Scorpio (1973)
Silence (2016)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
The Soloist (2009)
Some Girls (1988)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Soul Survivors (2001)
Still Waiting (2009)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Switchback (1997)
The Time Machine (2002)
To Die For (1995)
The Upside (2017)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Waiting… (2005)
Walking Tall (1973)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
Wilde (1998)
Wings Of Courage (1995)
Witless Protection (2008)
Young Adult (2011)
Amazon Prime Video
50/50 (2011)
Adaptation (2002)
Ali (2001)
Alive (1993)
An American Werewolf In London (1981)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Chicken Run (2000)
Colombiana (2011)
Courageous (2011)
Dear John (2010)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
I Spy (2002)
Little Man (2006)
Mo’ Money (1992)
Rent (2005)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Signs (2002)
Spring Break (1983)
Step Brothers (2008)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Take Shelter (2011)
Takers (2010)
Testament Of Youth (2015)
The Fisher King (1991)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Wrestler (2009)
This Means War (2012)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)
We Own The Night (2007)
Peacock
Akeelah and the Bee, 2006
American Beauty, 1999
The Ant Bully, 2006
Beauty Shop, 2005
The Birdcage, 1996
Blue Crush 2, 2011
Blue Streak, 1999
The Bone Collector, 1999
Brokeback Mountain, 2006
Bruce Almighty, 2003
Career Opportunities, 1991
The Change-Up, 2011
Conan The Barbarian, 1982
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003
Dumb and Dumber To, 2014
Far From Heaven, 2002
Fast Five, 2011
Ghostbusters, 1984
Ghostbusters II, 1989
Hitch, 2005
Hollywoodland, 2006
The Hurt Locker, 2009
Jurassic Park, 1993
Jurassic Park III, 2001
Killing Escobar, 2021
Little Fockers, 2010
Jurassic Park: The Lost World, 1997
Love & Mercy, 2015
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
The Matrix, 1999
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Meet the Parents, 2000
Milk, 2008
Nanny McPhee, 2006
Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010
National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978
Neighbors, 2014
Patriot Games, 1992
Peter Pan, 2003
Phantasm II, 1988
Pitch Black, 2000
Rebellion! Stonewall!, 2019
Religulous, 2008
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Spy Game, 2001
The Thing (’11), 2011
Wild Card, 2015
American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 (NBC)
Small Fortune, Season 1 (NBC)
Drag Heals, Season 1
Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 4-5
Mariposa de Barrio, Season 1
Pride, Season 1
Transcendent, Season 1-2
First of all, Netflix’s haul may be the smallest out of these five streamers, but it includes a few great gems nonetheless. Like Clint Eastwood Oscar-winner Million Dollar Baby or Stephen King adaptation Stand By Me. Then there’s action-thriller Swordfish starring Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry. Not to mention iconic Jeff Bridges comedy The Big Lebowski.
The highlight of HBO Max’s new arrivals this Tuesday, meanwhile, has to be the entire collection of Harry Potter movies – that’s everything from The Sorcerer’s Stone to The Deathly Hallows Part 2. Also, don’t miss Robert Downey Jr. vehicle Sherlock Holmes, DCEU flick Shazam! and Quentin Tarantino’s True Romance.
Elsewhere, Hulu serves up everything from a bunch of Anaconda sequels to Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. As for Amazon Prime Video, subscribers can catch the likes of the one and only Fight Club, Will Ferrell comedy Step Brothers and M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs.
Last but not least, those thinking about giving Peacock a go may be convinced by the ton of new movies debuting on the site tomorrow, including the first two Ghostbusters, the original Jurassic Park films and the entire Matrix trilogy. And that’s not even mentioning American Beauty, Bruce Almighty and Meet the Parents.
You can find all of this on Netflix and the other services from June 1st.
Comments