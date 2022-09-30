‘Community’ finally lands 6 seasons and a movie, but Chevy gets chased

The immortal words of one Abed Nadir are finally proving themselves true with the announcement of an official Community movie briefly breaking social media on Sept. 30.

In a long-ago episode of the NBC series, created by Dan Harmon, the delightfully wacky character uttered a line that would create an expectation among fans. In an early season two episode, while poking fun at a short-lived series and its onscreen prospects, Abed informed the audience that it would run for “six seasons and a movie.” This line was never a promise, but fans took it as such.

Hopes that a film would follow the sixth and final season of Community were dashed years ago, as more and more time passed between the show’s 2015 finale and news of a film. Fans of the series were shocked but delighted to learn that their long-held hopes will finally come to fruition in the form of a 2023 film.

The impending release of the long-awaited film was announced via an innocuous tweet, leaning on Abed’s age-old words as a coy way to inform fans of the film.

six seasons… — Community (@CommunityTV) September 30, 2022

Peacock, NBC’s streaming site and the eventual home of the Community movie, added fuel to the fire with the last line of the season two quote, delighting fans with confirmation that a movie is truly in the works.

Fans are already flooding social media with reactions to the news, drenching the post’s comment section in gifs, memes, and delighted takes. A number of longtime fans are absolutely overwhelmed at the idea of seeing Troy and Abed reunited, after years without the eccentric duo.

They’re also leaning on favorite quotes to express their excitement for the film, coating social media in exclamations of “Pop Pop” that no one outside the fandom will understand.

POP POP 🙌 — Peacock (@peacock) September 30, 2022

So far, the confirmed cast includes returning stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong, so there are still a couple of notable absentees. Prime among them are Donald Glover – who might be spinning too many plates to add another project to his schedule, and the controversial Chevy Chase. In the case of the latter, his Pierce Hawthorne was killed off in season 5 anyway, which could turn out to be a blessing in disguise given his reputation.

The Community film is set to release on Peacock in 2023.