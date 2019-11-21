Up until its release, Disney and Marvel Studios did a good job in keeping Avengers: Endgame spoilers under wraps. We knew a few things about the movie, like that Hawkeye would be taking on a more violent Ronin persona and that time travel would play a major part in the plot, but how things were actually going to go down remained a secret right up until premiere night. One thing we were sure of early on though was that Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts would finally be suiting up as Rescue.

That’s because Paltrow posted an image of her relaxing after the shoot in which she was wearing the exact type of mocap suit that Robert Downey Jr. wears in the armor. Soon after posting this it was taken down, with Paltrow presumably having received a call from Marvel Studios higher-ups telling her to knock it off. But the cat was well and truly out of the bag, so nobody was particularly surprised when she appeared in full armor for the final battle.

Now, courtesy of some newly released concept art, we’ve got some alternate takes on how Rescue might have appeared. See for yourself down below:

Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals Alternate Designs For Rescue Armor 1 of 16

I really like some of the more extreme designs for the armor. After all, Stark is extremely protective of Potts and would no doubt want to engineer the best armor he could for her. This means it makes a good deal of sense that he’d create something practically invulnerable and bristling with weapons.

Still, while they’re cool ideas, I really like the slimline, minimalist design we ended up with in the movie. Sure, it doesn’t really make much sense to have a woman’s suit of armor be so feminine, but seeing Rescue and Iron Man together firing off repulsor beams in perfect synchronization with each other made for one of the coolest moments of the final battle.

Sadly, I doubt we’ll be seeing Rescue again anytime soon, but at least Potts got to fully suit up and kick ass in style in Avengers: Endgame.